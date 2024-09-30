AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:45 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Vikings, Ravens, Buccaneers and Commanders were up for the challenge in a prove-it week

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings were the biggest surprise in September. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were the top disappointment. NFL teams spend the first month of the season establishing their identity. Some figure it out faster than others. Week 4 was filled with prove-it opportunities for many across the league. The Vikings, Ravens, Buccaneers and Commanders were among the teams up for the challenge. The Jaguars, Eagles, Jets and Browns were on the opposite end of that.

Henry runs for 199 yards and Jackson has 3 TDs as Ravens rout previously unbeaten Bills 35-10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 199 yards, Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Buffalo Bills 35-10. The Bills lost for the first time this season. Henry had an 87-yard rushing TD that was the longest in in the team’s 29 years in Baltimore and caught a pass in the end zone for just the fourth time in his NFL career. Jackson had TD passes to Henry and Justice Hill. Josh Allen fumbled as part of a rough game for Buffalo following a 3-0 start.

MLB’s postseason is on the way, but first, a photo finish for the NL wild-card race awaits Monday

The Major League Baseball playoffs are approaching and a Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge matchup in the World Series looms as an enticing October possibility. The rooting interests of baseball fans vary widely but there’s little doubt MLB and television executives are drooling over the potential matchup between two of the top sluggers of this generation. Ohtani recently became the first player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in one season while Judge is up to 58 homers.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 245 yards and a touchdown while rediscovering his connection with Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10. Making his 100th regular-season start, Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2020. Kelce had a season-high seven receptions for 89 yards and set the franchise’s career receptions record. Mahomes also threw an impressive deep pass to Xavier Worthy for a 54-yard touchdown. Justin Herbert threw for 179 yards for the Chargers while dealing with an ankle sprain.

AP Top 25: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 and UNLV earns its 1st ranking in program history

Alabama has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in two years following its dizzying victory over Georgia, making this 16 of 17 seasons the Crimson Tide have held the top spot at some point. UNLV is making its first-ever appearance and is tied for No. 25 with Texas A&M. Alabama received 40 of 63 first-place votes and leapfrogged three teams to take over No. 1 from Texas. The Longhorns tussled with Mississippi State and slipped to No. 2. Ohio State remained No. 3, Tennessee is No. 4 and Georgia is No. 5.

NHL coaching carousel takes Berube to Toronto, Keefe to New Jersey and Ruff back to Buffalo

There were eight coaching changes around the NHL this past offseason. The Toronto Maple Leafs made arguably the most important by hiring Stanley Cup champion Craig Berube to replace Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit. The New Jersey Devils hired Keefe as their third coach since March in the hopes that he gets them back to the playoffs in his second job running a team in the league. The Buffalo Sabres brought back Lindy Ruff not long after his firing in New Jersey, and younger teams in San Jose, Columbus and Ottawa went with varied levels of experience behind the bench.

Marina Mabrey’s six 3s lift Sun to 73-70 win over Lynx in Game 1 of WNBA playoffs semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Minnesota Lynx 73-70 on Sunday night in Game 1 of their semifinals series. DiJonai Carrington had 13 points and DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and 11 boards for the Sun. Napheesa Collier, who averaged 40 points in the first round of the playoffs, led Minnesota with 19 points and nine rebounds. Bridget Carleton scored 17 and Kayla McBride added 12. Game 2 of the best-of-5 series will be played Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Arraez denies Ohtani NL Triple Crown, set to win batting title for 3rd team

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Arraez held off Shohei Ohtani’s bid to win the National League Triple Crown and was set to become the first player since the 1800s to earn batting titles with three teams. Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. won his first American League batting championship, finishing with a major league-best .332 average. Arraez went 1 for 3 and posted a .314 mark for San Diego, lowest for an NL batting champion since Tony Gwynn’s record-low .313 in 1988. Arraez won the the 2022 AL title at .316 for Minnesota and the 2023 NL title at .354 with Miami.

Americans get biggest road win and capture the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time

MONTREAL (AP) — The Americans have won the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time. Xander Schauffele led the way with five birdies in eight holes to lead a lot of red scores on the board for the U.S. team. It had a four-point lead going into the singles sessions and the outcome was never really in doubt. The final was 18 1/2 to 11 1/2. That’s the largest margin for the Americans on the road. Sam Burns capped off an unbeaten week. The Internationals’ only victory since these matches for players from everywhere but Europe came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

The final day for the Oakland Athletics arrives ahead of next season’s move away from the Bay

SEATTLE (AP) — The name Oakland being attached to the Athletics ended Sunday after the final out of their season finale against the Seattle Mariners. When the 2025 season begins, the A’s will still exist — and oddly enough open the year in Seattle — but the name Oakland will no longer be there. A’s manager Mark Kotsay says his jersey is going to the Baseball Hall of Fame, while Brent Rooker and Seth Brown are keeping theirs. The A’s played their final home game in Oakland on Thursday and will play next season in Sacramento. Oakland lost its final game of the season 6-4 to the Mariners.

