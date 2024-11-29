AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:43 p.m. EST

Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus after skid marked by poor decisions late in games

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach. Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday. The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but are now last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ 14-31 record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise. The Bears were plagued by questionable decision-making late in games, including on Thursday when they allowed the clock to run out.

Chiefs recover botched snap by Raiders in closing seconds, clinch playoff berth with 19-17 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs recovered a botched snap while the Las Vegas Raiders were within range of a go-ahead field goal with 15 seconds remaining, preserving a 19-17 victory for Kansas City. The Chiefs secured their 10th consecutive playoff berth with the win. The Raiders were at the Kansas City 32 when Andre James snapped the ball and quarterback Aidan O’Connell wasn’t expecting it. Nick Bolton jumped on the fumble for Kansas City. The Chiefs have won 14 straight games decided by one possession. Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City.

Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record, surpassing Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark. The senior quarterback came in needing 40 yards to surpass Detmer’s record of 3,527 yards. He got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. Sanders finished with 438 yards in a 52-0 win to close out the regular season with 3,926 yards passing. Sanders also added five TD passes against the Cowboys to increase his total to a school-best 35 for the season.

Colorado State advances to MW volleyball final and will take the court against San Jose State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado State coach Emily Kohan said her team will take the floor against San Jose State in the Mountain West volleyball championship rather than become the latest team to forfeit to the Spartans. The top-seeded Rams advanced to the tournament final on Friday by beating San Diego State 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23. An automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament is on the line in Saturday’s final. Several schools have forfeited to San Jose State this season. In a lawsuit recently filed by players from various schools against the conference and San Jose State officials, plaintiffs cited unspecified reports asserting there was a transgender player on the San Jose State team.

Daniel Jones joins the Vikings in learning and support mode for now in his fresh start

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The quarterback revitalization program the Minnesota Vikings have unofficially launched under coach Kevin O’Connell has a new participant in Daniel Jones. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft requested his release by the New York Giants last week. He was signed to Minnesota’s practice squad after deciding to join a 9-2 team with an NFL-wide reputation for a player-friendly environment and a coach with a knack for quarterback development.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld are engaged. The couple posted a photo to their Instagram followers on Friday of Allen on one knee proposing marriage. Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023. They kept their romance relatively quiet for a while, but Steinfeld has since begun attending Bills home games, and the couple hosted a Halloween party this fall. The 27-year-old Steinfeld was nominated for an Oscar for “True Grit” in 2010. The 28-year-old Allen is one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Both are California natives.

Taylor Swift spends Black Friday amid sea of red as boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs face the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift is spending Black Friday amid a sea of red to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in a chilly matinee at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift has the Thanksgiving weekend off from her Eras Tour before it wraps with three shows in Vancouver beginning Dec. 6. Earlier in the day, Target stores across the country began selling an exclusive book devoted to the Eras Tour along with a bonus edition of her “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” that it said would only be available in stores on Black Friday.

College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA’s yearslong efforts to get lawmakers to address myriad problems in college sports could pay off in the new, Republican-controlled Congress. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is set to take over as chair of the powerful Commerce Committee. He says a college sports bill will be a top priority, accusing Democrats of dragging their feet on needed reforms. But he still needs Democratic support for any bill to pass the necessary 60-vote threshold in the Senate, and that means some compromise with lawmakers who are more concerned about athlete welfare than giving the NCAA more authority.

Tommy Edman agrees to $74 million, 5-year contract with Dodgers after helping win World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $74 million, five-year contract. His new deal contains a team option for 2030 and includes $25 million deferred over 10 years. The agreement supersedes a $16.5 million, two-year contract he agreed to with St. Louis in February that had called for a $9.5 million salary in 2025. Edman was acquired from the Cardinals on July 29 as part of a three-team trade that included the Chicago White Sox. He hit .237 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 37 games and was MVP of the NL Championship Series, hitting .407 with 11 RBIs.

Missing ingredient: Horns and Aggies renew storied and bitter rivalry after more than a decade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ricky Williams won the Heisman Trophy and set the NCAA’s all-time rushing record during an illustrious career with the Texas Longhorns. Another highlight? Getting three wins over Texas A&M in four seasons. “It’s been a missing ingredient for Texas for a long time,” he told The Associated Press this week. And he’s thrilled that the rivalry _ one of college football’s greatest _ has been reborn. Split for more than a decade, Texas-Texas A&M returns Saturday, bringing a back a brother-against-brother grudge match that stretches back to the 1890s.

