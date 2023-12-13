AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:42 p.m. EST

Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. The league said the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumars begins immediately. This is already Green’s second suspension this season. The NBA said: “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.” The NBA noted that “this outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Ohtani can opt out of Dodgers deal if execs Walter, Friedman lose roles with team, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani can opt out of his $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers if either of two key executives is no longer in place, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. Ohtani, who will officially be introduced by the Dodgers at a news conference on Thursday, would be allowed to terminate his deal if Mark Walter no longer is controlling owner or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman no longer is with the team, the person said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. Ohtani’s deal, announced Monday, provides that 97% of the money be deferred without interest and not fully paid until 2043.

College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge sets aside NCAA transfer rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who were denied the chance to play immediately after transferring a second time can return to competition, for now. A federal judge in West Virginia issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA. The order comes after seven states filed a lawsuit contending the NCAA’s transfer rule violates federal antitrust law. The NCAA said in a statement it would comply with the order. NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out. But an additional transfer as an undergraduate generally requires the NCAA to grant a waiver to play immediately. A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16

GENEVA (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and not Newcastle or AC Milan advanced to the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday. PSG and Kylian Mbappé were left holding their ticket after a tense finish to the tightest group saw Newcastle let its chance slip. PSG’s 1-1 draw at Group F winner Borussia Dortmund was enough to secure second place and advance because Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to AC Milan. Newcastle was in the box seat kicking off the second half with a one-goal lead. Porto also advanced with a 5-3 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk which needed to win.

NFL approves regular-season game for Brazil in 2024 in more international expansion

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024. It’s the latest expansion in the league’s rapidly growing international plan. The league says the game will be played at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo. The stadium has a capacity of nearly 50,000 and was a World Cup venue in 2014. The NFL played its first two regular-season games in Frankfurt, Germany, this year, with three more in London. There will be games in both those countries again in 2024.

Many top Russian athletes faced minimal drug testing in 2023 ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two of Russia’s top swimmers who could be eligible for the next year’s Olympics have been drug tested by their country’s anti-doping agency only twice apiece in 2023. It’s part of a larger trend in the country that adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the IOC’s recent decision to allow some athletes to compete in Paris. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency says it has administered some 10,500 tests in 2023. Among those tests, only two went to defending backstroke champion Evgeniy Rylov and 50-meter backstroke world-record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. Other findings are that a handful of fencers and gymnasts have faced three or fewer tests this year. Top American athletes have faced more than double the tests from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Wizards, Capitals would move to Virginia in tentative deal, Youngkin says. Mystics would stay in DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams out of D.C. to northern Virginia. Youngkin, a Republican, says the plan calls for a $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria, across the Potomac from the nation’s capital. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis appeared with Youngkin at a Wednesday news conference and endorsed the proposal. Monumental also owns the WNBA’s Mystics. Leonsis says Capital One Arena, where the Wizards and Capitals currently play, could host women’s sports and other events. District officials have made a counterproposal aimed at keeping the men’s teams.

Pro Picks: Easton Stick will lead Chargers to an upset road win over Raiders in first NFL start

Easton Stick will be the latest backup to make his first start in a season filled with injuries to high-profile quarterbacks. Justin Herbert joined a growing list of signal-callers who’ve suffered season-ending injuries, paving the way for Stick to make his first career start Thursday night when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Stick came off the bench after Herbert went down in a loss to Denver last week and completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards. The Raiders have lost three in a row after interim coach Antonio Pierce won his first two games. Aidan O’Connell and the offense couldn’t do anything in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

Bowl season is complicated by opt outs, coaching changes. Still, there is a reason to watch them all

Bowl season is becoming increasingly complicated. With so many players opting out and jumping into the portal and coaches changing jobs, the teams that show up to play in the bowls often don’t look much like the ones that played during the regular season. Still, you should watch every bowl game. Why watch? AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo has got you covered.

Joel Embiid scores 41 points, 76ers hand Pistons 21st straight loss

DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Detroit Pistons their 21st straight loss, 129-111 on Wednesday night to open a home-and-home series. Detroit matched the longest streak in franchise history, set at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. It is the sixth-longest single-season losing streak in the NBA. Only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers (both lost 26 straight), along with the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (all lost 23 in a row) have lost more games in a row in a season. Philadelphia holds the overall mark of 28, set at the end of 2014-15 and start of 2015-16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.