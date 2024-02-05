AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:40 p.m. EST

Eagles will host NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be the host team for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game during his news conference at the Super Bowl site in Las Vegas on Monday. It will be the first Friday game on the NFL’s opening weekend in 54 years. The Eagles will play in Sao Paulo against an opponent to be named. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena, which was used in both the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. It will be one of five international games in 2024.

The NFL long had shunned Las Vegas. Now the city will host the league’s biggest game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL will hold the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday after decades of shunning the city. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers. Las Vegas now has a strong relationship with the NFL after the Raiders moved from Oakland and the U.S. Supreme Court opened legalized sports betting nationwide. The NFL also has placed its draft and two Pro Bowls in Las Vegas.

Friends and foes: The Chiefs’ Kelce, 49ers’ Kittle ready to match up again in the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce and George Kittle are best of friends off the field and fierce competitors on it. The two tight ends, who have helped to change the way their position is played over the years, will meet again Sunday when Kelce and the Chiefs play Kittle and the 49ers in the Super Bowl. It’s a rematch of their game four years ago in Miami, when Kelce had a big night to help Kansas City rally with three fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 31-20 victory.

Police apologize to woman at center of 2018 sexual assault case that has rocked Canadian hockey

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief in London, Ontario, has issued a public apology to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Five of them have been charged with sexual assault, including four who are currently on NHL rosters. Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton are facing charges. All are on leave from their teams. Defense attorneys say their clients are not guilty. The next scheduled court appearance is April 30.

New coach Dan Quinn’s work with the Commanders is well underway with much more still to do

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn’s work as Washington Commanders coach is already well underway. He and new general manager Adam Peters have hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coordinator. The team announced the moves Monday after reaching agreements with Kingsbury and Whitt over the weekend. There’s plenty more to do quickly to fill out the coaching staff that will not include Eric Bieniemy. Then the fun part begins with tons of cap space to spend in free agency, the second pick in the draft and, of course, the pursuit of a new quarterback.

US labor official says Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, sets stage for union vote

A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join a union, which already includes other employees at the Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire. The school can appeal the decision to the national board. Unionizing would allow the players to negotiate not only over salary but working conditions, including practice hours and travel.

Anthony Davis has 3rd career triple-double, Lakers beat Hornets 124-118

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points, Anthony Davis had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his third career triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers held on to defeat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 124-118. LeBron James added 26 points for the Lakers, who finished 4-2 on their road trip to build some much needed momentum before the upcoming All-Star break. Miles Bridges had a career-high 41 points and rookie Brandon Miller chipped in with 33 points for the Hornets, who have lost eight straight games.

Geno Auriemma is in his 39th season at UConn and near 1,200 wins. He ponders the end of his career

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is nearing 1,200 career wins. He already has 11 national championships with the school that hired him in 1985. Auriemma turns 70 next month and has kept any retirement plans close to the vest. But 1,200 wins is the next milestone. Former Duke and Army coach men’s Mike Krzyzewski is next with 1,203 wins. Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer set the mark last month when she passed Krzyzewski and currently has 1,206 wins. Auriemma is among the last of his breed of valued, empowered championship coaches still recruiting, still grinding out the work in hope of that next championship run.

UConn, Purdue and North Carolina stay atop AP Top 25; South Carolina joins for first time since 2017

Reigning national champion Connecticut, Purdue and North Carolina remain atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the third consecutive week. The new poll also includes South Carolina cracking the rankings for the first time in nearly seven years. The Huskies earned 45 of 61 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. The Boilermakers topped the ballots of 16 other voters. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks are marking the program’s first appearance in the poll since February 2017. They joined San Diego State as the week’s new additions, replacing Oklahoma and TCU.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa back up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s poll; South Carolina a unanimous No. 1

Iowa is back at No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. It’s the second time in a few weeks that the Hawkeyes have been second in the poll. The spot hasn’t been kind to teams over the past month. UCLA, Iowa and Kansas State all took turns in the second position since Jan. 8 and none stayed there for more than a week. South Carolina remains a unanimous No. 1. North Carolina State, Colorado and Ohio State round out the top five. It’s the Buckeyes best ranking this season.

