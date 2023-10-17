AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:39 p.m. EDT

Mad Max returns for Rangers after month away with chance to put them up 3-0 over Astros in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer is getting back on the mound for the Texas Rangers with a chance to put them up 3-0 in the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Scherzer has been out a month because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made only one more start after allowing seven runs on three homers in three innings against Houston on September 6. That was the end of a three-game series in Arlington when the Astros hit 16 homers and outscored them 39-10. Cristian Javier starts for the Astros. The Rangers have won all seven of their playoff games. This will be only their second one at home.

Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Neymar was in tears as he left the field with an apparent knee injury at the end of the first half of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match at Uruguay. The 31-year-old striker tripped and fell during a run in the 44th minute at the Centenario Staidum in Montevideo and was immediately surrounded by players from both teams as he held his left knee. Neymar was carried off on a stretcher with both of his hands on his face. Richarlison came on to replace him. Brazil’s medical team had no immediate update on Neymar’s condition.

NFL considers eliminating hip-drop tackles, will review the ‘tush push’ again after the season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is looking to eliminate the hip-drop tackle and will again discuss the “tush push” in the offseason. League executive Jeff Miller said Tuesday the hip-drop tackle increases risk of injury by 25 times the rate of a standard tackle. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith briefly left a game against the Giants in Week 4 after getting hurt by a hip-drop tackle. The league made the horse-collar tackle illegal several years ago because a defender’s body weight ends up on the legs of the ball carrier, enhancing risk of injury. Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, called the hip-drop tackle a “cousin” of the horse collar.

Aaron Rodgers providing Jets with some inspiration as he continues to recover ahead of schedule

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges he’s ahead of schedule with his recovery from surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon. But he’s still not ready to put a timetable on when he’ll be able to play again. Rodgers took the field Sunday during pregame warmups and tossed several passes without needing crutches or a walking boot. It was less than five weeks since the injury. His coaches and teammates rave about his insistence to overcome doubters and credit his mere presence as an inspiration to them as they hit the bye-week break with a .500 record at 3-3 despite Rodgers not playing.

The Rockets have traded Kevin Porter to the Thunder, and Oklahoma City will waive him

ADDS (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr.’s time with the Houston Rockets is over. The Rockets have traded Porter and a pair of second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City also sent Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to Houston. Porter’s future in the NBA is uncertain because of serious legal issues. The Thunder say Porter will be immediately waived. Porter is owed nearly $15.9 million for this season and an additional $1 million that was guaranteed for next season. The Rockets already had told Porter that he was essentially barred from the team after his arrest on domestic violence charges last month.

LSU star Angel Reese ready for on-court encore amid surging wealth and fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU All-America forward Angel Reese says she’s enjoying her surging fame and fortune. But while that’s changing certain aspects of her personal life, she says it won’t change the way she plays as she tries to lead the top-ranked Tigers to a second consecutive national championship. Reese says her rising profile only further empowers her to defy gender stereotypes with ferocious play on the court even as she embraces her feminine “Bayou Barbie” persona. LSU coach Kim Mulkey says she senses Reese is ready to recommit to basketball as she leads a roster that has been revamped with high-profile transfers Hailey Van Lith from Louisville and Aneesah Morrow from DePaul.

Column: There’s a place for women to play golf with men, not against them

Lexi Thompson had a remarkable week in Las Vegas and still missed the cut by three shots on the PGA Tour. Expectations will follow her back to the LPGA Tour. One observation from AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson is how someone that talented can go more than four years without winning on the LPGA. Another observation? The PGA Tour needs to pursue more opportunities to get the men and women playing together. This should not be about women competing against the men. A female hasn’t even made the cut on the PGA Tour in 68 years. It should be about women competing alongside them, Ferguson says.

Defending champion LSU is No. 1 in women’s preseason AP Top 25 for first time. UConn, Iowa next

LSU is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history. The defending champion Tigers were ranked second in 1977 and third twice in 2004 and 2005 in the preseason poll, but never No. 1 until now. LSU received 35 first-place votes. No. 2 UConn received the other top vote. Iowa team is ranked third with UCLA and Utah rounding out the top five. The season begins Nov. 6.

Pac-12 booming in attendance, ratings in last season before teams scatter to different conferences

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference is having a banner season in the midst of having teams about to scatter in all directions. Attendance is up around the league through the halfway mark, with a big tip of the cap to Colorado coach Deion Sanders for that. Ratings, too, are booming thanks in part to Sanders. The league also has six teams in the Top 25, including Washington in a prime position to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The conference is on quite a roll. It’s just in time to wave goodbye to the departing schools.

Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with foot injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Gray is out at least for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after suffering an injury to her left foot Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces star guard was wearing a boot on her foot and had it propped up on a scooter she used to get into practice Tuesday. She was injured in Game 3 on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter. Game 4 is Wednesday night in New York and Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 5 would be on Friday if the Liberty even the series. Gray said she injured her foot in the fourth quarter of Las Vegas’ 87-73 loss to New York. She tried to shake it off but knew something was wrong when she couldn’t get up and down the court on the next few possessions.

