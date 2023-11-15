AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:39 a.m. EST

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson out for the rest of this season with a shoulder fracture

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of this season after fracturing his right shoulder in Sunday’s win over Baltimore. Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture, which happened when he was hit in the first quarter against the Ravens. Watson, who also injured his left ankle, stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 in the second half while leading the Browns to a last-second 33-31 win. The team says Watson is expected back next season, his third since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed contract last year despite allegations of sexual misconduct while he played for Houston that led to him being suspended for 11 games by the NFL.

Green ejected for headlock, Thompson, McDaniels tossed after scuffle in Timberwolves-Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and two other players were thrown out after an altercation early in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game was still scoreless and not even two minutes had elapsed Tuesday night when Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves possession. Green rushed in and pulled Gobert away from behind with his arm around the center’s neck. Thompson’s jersey was ripped during the scuffle, which led to Green’s second ejection of the season and two free throw attempts for Gobert.

Spurs’ Wembanyama and Thunder’s Holmgren have off nights in rookie showdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder seemed to be trying to avoid creating a rivalry after the much-anticipated first regular season meeting between two of the NBA’s top rookies. Fans have marveled over the versatility the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama and the 7-1 Holmgren have displayed early this season. Both have shown impressive shooting range and passing skills and have found early success in the rough-and-tumble league, despite their slender frames. They rarely matched up Tuesday and both had off nights. Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots in a 123-87 loss. Holmgren finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in CFP rankings past Ohio State. Michigan and Florida State remain in top 4

Georgia has moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, nudging past Ohio State, with third-place Michigan and fourth-place Florida State holding their spots in the top four. Georgia had maybe its most impressive performance of the season Saturday, beating Mississippi 52-17. It was the second straight week the Bulldogs defeated a ranked opponent, after downing Missouri the game before. Washington was fifth again, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama. Missouri at nine and Louisville were new to the top 10 this week.

Rory McIlroy abruptly resigns from PGA Tour policy board

Rory McIlroy has abruptly resigned from the PGA Tour board. His decision comes as the tour is trying to finalize an agreement to create a new commercial enterprise involving Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. McIlroy has been the biggest voice opposing Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He has spent the last five years involved in tour business during some turbulent times. That includes dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently the threat and then partnership with Saudi’s national wealth fund. McIlroy was the first international player to serve on the policy board. He ends his season in Dubai this week on the European tour.

Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde, Miami’s Skip Schumaker win Manager of the Year honors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season. Miami’s Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Hyde led Baltimore out of a difficult rebuild in which the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022 and he finished second in voting to Cleveland’s Terry Francona. Hyde earned 27 of 30 first-place votes this year. Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Craig Counsell, who left Milwaukee last week to manage the Chicago Cubs.

Hunter Dickinson stars as No. 1 Kansas edges No. 17 Kentucky 89-84

CHICAGO (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 21 rebounds, and No. 1 Kansas outlasted No. 17 Kentucky for an 89-84 victory in the Champions Classic. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 23 points for the Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 14 in the second half. KJ Adams Jr. scored 16 points, and Kevin McCullar Jr. finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kansas closed the game with an 11-1 run. Harris opened the decisive stretch with a 3-pointer and two foul shots. Dickinson then put the Jayhawks in front for good with two foul shots that made it 85-83 with 2:04 to go.

A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail

LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, has been released on bail. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Oct. 28 game when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail on Wednesday pending further inquiries. The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield. Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after sloppy loss to Denver drops team to 5-5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with the Josh Allen-led attack stagnating over a six-week stretch and the three-time defending AFC East champions falling further out of the playoff picture. The move came a day after a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos in an outing where Allen committed three of Buffalo’s four turnovers and the offense was held under 26 points for a sixth straight game to match the longest stretch since the quarterback’s rookie season in 2018. Second-year quarterbacks coach Joe Brady takes over as interim coordinator.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s, despite reasons to shrink from it

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s. There have been plenty of reasons for him to shrink from it in the past two years. The lawsuits and questions about his commitment to race and diversity haven’t stopped Jones from being among the most accessible owners in sports. Jones is also the general manager. He gets criticized for being the reason the club hasn’t even reached an NFC championship game in 28 years. Dallas won three Super Bowls in his first seven seasons. Critics like to give former coach Jimmy Johnson credit for those titles. Jones says he isn’t worried about running out of time to win another championship.

