AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:38 a.m. EDT

Redemption-minded Celtics set to match up with opportunistic Mavericks in NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to tip off the NBA Finals and the four biggest names in the series are looking at this moment through different lenses. Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Celtics’ most tenured and scrutinized stars and see it as a chance at redemption after falling short in the Finals just two seasons ago and then failing to return last year. Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving see it as their first opportunity to make good on a partnership that began late last season after Irving was traded from Brooklyn following a tumultuous run of two-plus seasons with the Nets.

Paul Skenes went right after Shohei Ohtani. The result was a brilliant bit of baseball theater

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes made a quick impression on Los Angles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Skenes struck out Ohtani on three fastballs that reached 100 mph during their first meeting of what became a 10-6 Pittsburgh win. Ohtani exacted revenge later, dinging Skenes for a two-run homer and adding a single. Skenes still improved to 3-0 after striking out eight over five innings. Skenes says there is still plenty to work on through five career starts. Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal says when Skenes figures everything out he is going to be a “nightmare” for opposing hitters.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever hope 4-day break can help recharge season after early struggles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark finally got the break she needed this week. After playing 39 college games, enduring training camp and two preseason games followed by a stretch of 11 WNBA games in 20 days, the two-time national player of the year finally had four days off. It’s about time. Clark has spent months doing media rounds, fending off the critics and cheap shots. Some of it is to be expected of a high-profile rookie — in any league. But in this league, where Clark has quickly emerged as the key figure, it’s also has created lots of frustration for the former Iowa star.

Opening arguments starting in class-action lawsuit against NFL by ‘Sunday Ticket’ subscribers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening arguments were expected to begin Thursday in a class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust law. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 and has withstood numerous challenges, including a dismissal that was overturned. The suit alleges the NFL broke antitrust laws when it allowed DirecTV to exclusively sell the “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at an inflated price and restricted competition. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime member of the league’s broadcast committee, are expected to testify in the case, which could last up to three weeks.

Novak Djokovic says his knee surgery went well and he wants to return to action as soon as possible

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic says surgery on his right knee went well after he was injured during the French Open. He also wrote in a post on social media on Thursday that he hopes to return to competition as soon as possible. Djokovic had an operation in Paris on Wednesday. That was two days after he hurt the knee early in the second set of a five-set victory against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the clay-court major tournament on Tuesday, so he was unable to play in the quarterfinals. Wimbledon begins on July 1.

Rise in global transfers and fees demonstrate increasing options for women in soccer

One of the most striking signs of the global rise of women’s soccer is the growing international transfer market and the fees that club teams are shelling out for players. Case in point was the record transfer fee of $788,000 paid by National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Bay FC for Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji. The Orlando Pride acquired fellow Zambian Barbra Banda for a $740,000 fee. More international movement shows not only that players have more options, but that women’s clubs have more resources.

Alexander Zverev faces an ongoing trial in Germany during the French Open. Here’s what to know

BERLIN (AP) — As tennis pro Alexander Zverev competes for a Grand Slam title at the French Open in Paris, he is also involved in a court case at home in Germany connected to a woman’s accusation he caused her bodily harm. The fact that Zverev has continued to play one of tennis’ biggest events — he will play Casper Ruud in the semifinals on Friday — while facing such serious allegations has highlighted the sport’s lack of a clear policy on domestic violence.

Edmonton’s Corey Perry gets another chance at second Stanley Cup 17 years after winning his first

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup championship in his second NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks. Seventeen years later, the veteran Edmonton forward is about to play in his fourth Cup final in the last five years. He has missed a chance at a second title as a member of the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. The 39-year-old Perry is the first NHL player to play in the final with five different teams. The Oilers open this year’s final in Florida against the Panthers on Saturday night.

All-access NHL show is coming from the makers of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’

The NHL is getting the “Drive to Survive” treatment, with a hockey series from the makers of the popular Formula 1 show coming to Prime Video in the fall. After getting players to buy in to the project with Box to Box Films, the league is hoping for the same kind of popularity boost F1 got by bringing in a whole new set of fans who were previously unfamiliar with the sport. It’s another step in the league’s evolutionary process showing more player personalities in a game that has forever been defined by teams and not individuals.

Jennings’ HR helps Oklahoma beat Texas 8-3 and move a win away from 4th straight Women’s CWS title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings’ two-run homer in the first inning sparked Oklahoma to an 8-3 win over Texas that left the Sooners one win from a record fourth straight national title. Jennings had two hits and three RBIs and Kinzie Hansen had two hits, including a two-run homer, for the Sooners in Game 1 of the best-of-three Women’s College World Series championship series. Oklahoma had nine hits and three home runs against a Texas squad that threw three one-hit shutouts in three World Series games. The Sooners could clinch on Thursday night. Mia Scott hit a solo homer for Texas.

