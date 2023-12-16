AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:36 p.m. EST

Jake Browning shines again for Bengals, rallying them to 27-24 overtime win over Vikings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive even with star quarterback Joe Burrow out for the season. Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line and tie the game. In overtime, a 44-yard catch by Tyler Boyd helped set up a chip shot from McPherson.

Gardner Minshew, Colts bolster playoff chances, beat fading Steelers 30-13

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and the Indianapolis Colts rushed for 170 yards, improving their playoff prospects with a 30-13 win over the sagging Pittsburgh Steelers. Minshew was 18 of 28 for 215 yards and matched his career high for TD passes while leading a Colts offense lacking its usual complement of playmakers. The Colts have won five of six to improve to 8-6 and temporarily moved a half-game ahead of three teams for the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. The Steelers dropped their third straight to fall to 7-7 and into last place in the rugged AFC North.

Loyer, Smith lead No. 3 Purdue past No. 1 Arizona 92-84 in NCAA showdown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fletcher Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Braden Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue beat No. 1 Arizona 92-84 on Saturday. Loyer was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and Smith was 4 of 7 while falling one point shy of his career high. Zach Edey added 22 points and nine rebounds, with the 7-foot-4 All-American handling the middle while Smith and Loyer supplied the outside firepower in the Indy Classic. The Boilermakers (10-1) handed the Wildcats their first loss while defeating a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since beating Arizona 72-69 on Nov. 25, 2000, which also was played in Indianapolis.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150,000 for criticizing officials, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following a 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week. Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL’s policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for a score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty “a bit embarrassing” for the NFL.

Tyler Glasnow traded to Dodgers from Rays after agreeing to $136.5 million, 5-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their second major move this offseason, acquiring Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player trade after the pitcher agreed to a $136.5 million, five-year contract. Los Angeles also received outfielder Manuel Margot and sent the Rays young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca. A week after signing free agent Shohei Ohtani to a record $700 million, 10-year contract to bolster an already potent lineup, the Dodgers addressed a need for pitching help with the addition of an often-injured, hard-throwing right-hander with a track record of being a dominant performer when healthy.

NFL bans Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from sideline for rest of regular season, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press the NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. One of the people said Saturday that DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline while the league is continuing its investigation. Both people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced its decision, said DiSandro can return to the sideline for the playoffs.

Bucks roll to 146-114 blowout as Pistons suffer their 23rd consecutive loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 33 points, Bobby Portis had a season-high 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks trounced Detroit 146-114 on Saturday to hand the Pistons their 23rd consecutive loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 7 of 9 in his first game since scoring a franchise-record 64 points Wednesday. Detroit has matched the NBA’s third-longest skid within the same season. The 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats also lost 23 straight.

Dodgers, Ohtani got creative with $700 million deal, but both sides still have some risk

PHOENIX (AP) — Once the intial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani’s record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. The contract structure could benefit Ohtani and the franchise, but it comes with risk for both sides.

Kuchar and son build 3-shot lead. Tiger Woods and son have to settle for a nice family affair

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods has never had a family golf outing like the PNC Championship. He played with 14-year-old son Charlie while 16-year-old Sam was inside the ropes for the first time as a caddie. What they could have used was more birdies. Matt Kuchar and son Cameron led the way at The Ritz-Carlton Club with a 57. That gives them a three-shot lead over teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen. As for Wood and his son, they could only manage a 64. That leaves them seven shots and 10 teams behind.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is having surgery for a broken hip after falling at a concert in Los Angeles. The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to a hospital. His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday. Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, helping them to five NBA championships. He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

