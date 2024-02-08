AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:33 p.m. EST

The game. The ads. The music. The puppies. Here’s why millions are excited for Super Bowl Sunday

Millions of Americans will find something to be excited about when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday. That’s before even factoring in the influence of Taylor Swift. Four in 10 U.S. adults are extremely or very excited for at least one part of the Super Bowl day’s festivities. That could be the game, commercials, halftime show or the Puppy Bowl, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Myles Garrett wins AP Defensive Player of the Year and C.J. Stroud is top offensive rookie

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Myles Garrett beat out T.J. Watt for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award announced at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Cleveland’s All-Pro edge rusher received 23 first-place votes and 165 points to Watt’s 19 first-place votes and 140 points from a nationwide panel of voters that includes media members who regularly cover the NFL, former players and coaches. First-place votes are worth five points, second-place votes are three and third-place votes are one. C.J. Stroud won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide. The Houston Texans’ quarterback received 48 of 50 first-place votes. Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award after guiding the league’s No. 1 ranked unit.

The Chiefs and 49ers should provide a heavy dose of pre-snap motion in Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Super Bowl was in the balance in the fourth quarter a year ago, coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs put a twist on their frequent pre-snap motion. That led to two wide-open touchdown passes that helped the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for a Super Bowl title. Kansas City returns to the big stage to take on San Francisco in a game that should feature players on the move at the snap at a staggering rate based on how Reid and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan use motion to create mismatches for their offenses.

Kobe Bryant immortalized with a 19-foot bronze statue outside the Lakers’ downtown arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant, honoring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena. The 4,000-pound statue depicts Bryant in his white No. 8 jersey with his right index finger raised as he walked off the court following his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. The statue was unveiled at a ceremony attended by dozens of Lakers greats and hundreds of season ticket holders. His widow Vanessa Bryant spoke at the ceremony after remarks from owner Jeanie Buss, former teammate Derek Fisher, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and longtime Lakers coach Phil Jackson.

Trade deadline day: The Knicks took a big swing, and some shooters are now in the playoff race

Bojan Bogdanovic left Detroit to join a now even-more-formidable contender in New York. Gordon Hayward is leaving Charlotte for one of the NBA’s best surprise stories this season in Oklahoma City. Doug McDermott was once traded by Indiana to San Antonio, and now, the Spurs have traded him back to the Pacers. None of those shooters were making playoff plans when Thursday started. Trade deadline day in the NBA gave them and plenty of other players an entirely new outlook, plus might have even reshaped the start of the playoff push as well.

Sahith Theegala takes early lead in weather-delayed Phoenix Open with a 65

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala returned from a lengthy weather delay to finish off a 6-under 65, taking the early lead in the unfinished first round of the Phoenix Open. Five days after weather shortened the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes, storms followed the PGA Tour to the desert. A chilly morning gave way to wind and heavy rain that left pools of water on the greens at TPC Scottsdale. The Stadium Course was deemed unplayable around noon, leading to a delay of 3 1/2 hours. About half the field was able to finish the first round. Andrew Novak was 5 under through nine holes. S.H. Kim and Shane Lowry each shot 67.

Harold Varner III goes from worst to first in a week. He shares LIV Golf Vegas lead with Paul Casey

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harold Varner III began his LIV Golf season by finishing last, 26 shots behind the winning score. He made a quick turnaround just north of the Las Vegas Strip. Varner was bogey-free in a round of 63 at LIV Golf Las Vegas. He shares the lead with Paul Casey. Scoring is expected to be low at the par-70 course. The cold weather and rain-soaked turf made it tougher. But only eight players from the 54-man field shot over par. Varner says he was embarrassed by his performance last week. He spent time earlier this week working with esteemed coach Butch Harmon.

OG Anunoby has elbow surgery, Knicks say the forward will miss at least 3 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby has undergone right elbow surgery and the New York Knicks say the starting forward will miss at least three more weeks. The Knicks said Thursday that Anunoby had a loose bone fragment removed from his elbow in the procedure. They didn’t say when it was performed and coach Tom Thibodeau said he didn’t know. Anunoby’s acquisition from Toronto sent the Knicks soaring up the standings, as they went 14-2 in January after he made his debut in the starting lineup on New Year’s Day. But he has missed the last five games with what the team originally called right elbow inflammation before changing it to bone spur inflammation in their injury report.

Victims recall lifetimes of trauma as former Olympian pleads guilty to molesting boys in 1970s

BOSTON (AP) — A former Olympian and longtime track coach will spend as much a 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexually molesting young boys in the 1970s while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts. Conrad Mainwaring, who was a hurdler for Antigua and Barbuda in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14 and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Berkshire Superior Court. Mainwaring, a Los Angeles resident and United Kingdom national, was accused of molesting campers from 1975 to 1979 while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket.

Chiefs still feel a void following death of their matriarch, Norma Hunt, this past offseason

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — For the first time since her husband Lamar Hunt coined the term “Super Bowl,” and their team promptly lost to the Green Bay Packers, the matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs will not be at the big game Sunday. Norma Hunt died this past summer at the age of 85, leaving a void that is still being felt among the Chiefs, and in particular, her son and team chairman Clark Hunt. The Chiefs will wear a patch with Norma Hunt’s initials inside a golden football on their right shoulder Sunday, when they play the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL also has planned a tribute to her at some point in the night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.