AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:32 p.m. EDT

Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz picked the right time and the right place for her first big win. She won the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, shooting a final-round 69 for a three-shot victory. The 25-year-old from Hawaii is the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA win. And she made it look easy. Corpuz was the only player to break par all four days at Pebble Beach. And she kept her emotions in check the whole way until wiping away tears on the 18th green. Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin finished second.

Iga Swiatek finally reaches the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic’s match was suspended

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek saved two match points and came back to beat Belinda Bencic 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Sunday’s victory extended Swiatek’s unbeaten run to 14 matches. That included a run to her fourth Grand Slam title at the French Open last month. Swiatek has won three championships at Roland Garros and one at the U.S. Open. But she never had been past the fourth round at the All England Club. Swiatek had a 37-match winning streak snapped during a third-round loss at Wimbledon a year ago. Bencic won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Northwestern will gather more information on football hazing allegations amid Fitzgerald suspension

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the Northwestern football program after allegations of hazing led to the suspension of coach Pat Fitzgerald this week. One day after the suspension, The Daily Northwestern published a story that detailed some of the allegations while claiming that Fitzgerald “may have known that hazing took place.” That led university president Michael Schill to write an open letter to the community acknowledging he may have erred in the level of punishment handed down and that he planned to speak to university leaders to determine his next steps. Meanwhile, football practice begins in just a few weeks with the season opener Sept. 3 at Rutgers quickly approaching.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus booed at Wimbledon after loss to Elena Svitolina of Ukraine

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Victoria Azarenka says it “wasn’t fair” that she was booed at Wimbledon after her loss to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina. Azarenka is from Belarus. She knew that Svitolina does not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so she walked directly to the umpire to shake hands. She also seemed to give a slight wave to Svitolina, who won in a third-set tiebreaker. But boos rained down from the crowd at No. 1 Court as Azarenka gathered her equipment. Azarenka said she’s not sure the crowd understood what was happening. She says she was trying to be respectful of Svitolina.

Champagne problems as Wimbledon asks fans to cork it when players serve

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem. A fan got the timing wrong at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream. Just after the start of a match on No. 3 Court, the umpire announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of Champagne don’t do it as the player is about to serve. Thank you.” Anastasia Potapova smiled and nodded in approval. The 22nd-seeded player was serving to start her third-round match against teenager Mirra Andreeva. When she tossed the ball in the air a cork popped and she sent the serve long. She then lost the point on her second serve, and the umpire’s warning followed.

Strikeout numbers are still stubbornly high in MLB despite rules changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball has made the games faster, the bases bigger and defense a little bit harder. Now, if it could only do something about those stubborn strikeouts. There’s little doubt that MLB’s expansive new rules package this season has been a success, particularly when it comes to speeding up the action. But the sport is also hunting for a little more offense these days and the league-wide output of 2023 looks similar to 2022 in several areas. One of the biggest reasons is that strikeouts are still near an all-time high, with each team averaging about 8.6 per game.

Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft. Skenes went 12-3 as a pitcher, with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings in helping lead the Tigers to the College World Series championship. The pick was announced by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., the top pick of the 1987 draft by the Seattle Mariners. For the second time in three years, the Pirates held the top overall selection after selecting catcher Henry Davis at the top of the 2021 draft. Davis made his major league debut last month for Pittsburgh. LSU teammate Dylan Crews went No. 2 to Washington with high school outfielder Max Clark being selected third by Detroit.

Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board over ‘serious concerns’ about Saudi deal, according to report

The Washington Post is reporting former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson has resigned from the PGA Tour policy board. His resignation letter cites serious concerns over the tour’s proposed partnership with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. The PGA Tour confirmed the resignation in a memo to its members citing Stephenson’s 12 years on the board. Stephenson says he intended to resign a week after the tour cut its deal with the Public Investment Fund. He says he waited when PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan took a monthlong leave for a health issue. The Saudi deal still requires board approval.

Sepp Straka wins John Deere Classic with final-round 62 despite closing double bogey

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic with a final-round 9-under 62 that could have been much better, making double bogey on the final hole but taking the title when Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley were unable to catch him. The 30-year-old Austrian who played in college at Georgia won for the second time on the PGA Tour. He moved to No. 27 in the world and increased his chances of representing Europe in the Ryder Cup this fall in Rome. Straka played the front nine in 7-under 28 and ran off four straight birdies on the back nine to reach 11 under for the day and 23 under for the tournament. His approach found the water on the par-4 18th and he made a 6.

Stormy weather alters Seattle’s travel plans for 1-hour flight to Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — With thunderstorms blanketing the Northeast again, the Seattle Storm had to alter their travel plans to get from New York to Washington for their game against the Mystics on Tuesday. Seattle was originally planning to fly to Washington on Sunday, but when their operations staff got to the airport ahead of the rest of the team they heard their flight was canceled because of incoming storms in the area. The next direct flight out they could get that would be able to accommodate their 24-person travel party was Wednesday. After checking with the bus company that the driver would be allowed to take the team to Washington, the Storm picked up their staff at LaGuardia Airport and headed south, arriving nearly 6 hours later after a brief lunch stop.

