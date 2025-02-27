AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:32 a.m. EST

Dolphins and Vikings finish 1-2 in NFLPA report cards for the second straight year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are the top-ranked team, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, for the second consecutive season in the NFL Players Association report card. The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers round out the top five in the third annual NLPA report card released Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals were the bottom five. JC Tretter, the NFLPA’s chief strategy officer, said 1,695 players responded to the survey, an average of 52 players per team and 77% of the union’s membership. The report cards were compiled between Aug. 26 and Nov. 20.

Long champions of social justice, Black athletes say their voices are needed now more than ever

Athletes have long used sports as a forum for civil rights activism. And their voices could be more vital than ever today as President Donald Trump has issued sweeping orders to end federal government diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Today’s sports figures have a unique position of influence, with more money and celebrity status than ever and social media to get their message to millions. With that comes the potential for backlash and retaliation. Speaking out could cost their reputations, their connections, their careers as has happened to sports figures in the past, experts say.

NASCAR stars enjoy immersive Mexico City visit ahead of first international Cup Series race

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Daniel Suarez led a quartet of NASCAR stars through the streets of Mexico City in search of a nightcap following a full day of showcasing his native country to his fellow competitors. It was part of an immersive experience ahead of NASCAR’s planned first points-paying international Cup Series race in modern history. The June race announcement was initially met with excitement. But as the 2025 season has started there have been industry questions about security. But after Suarez showed Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell around the city, the quartet left Mexico City raving about the culture and the experience and created the messaging NASCAR hoped for.

Tre Holloman’s midcourt buzzer-beater could propel Michigan State to a Big Ten title

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tre Holloman hadn’t even reached the “M” logo at midcourt when he jumped off one foot and let the ball fly. Somehow, it stayed on line before dropping through the hoop with a swish that reverberated across the Big Ten. Holloman’s shot from some 65 feet away gave No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 victory over No. 16 Maryland. The buzzer beater also gave the Spartans a half-game lead over Michigan atop the Big Ten. The Terrapins had a chance to win with the shot clock off. But after Ja’Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, there was just enough time for one final Michigan State heave.

Japanese artist Murakami lends artwork to exclusive MLB collaboration ahead of Tokyo Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Takashi Murakami’s artwork has graced luxury goods from top fashion houses and album covers of superstar musicians. Now the famed contemporary Japanese artist has teamed with Major League Baseball for an exclusive merchandise collaboration to celebrate next month’s Tokyo Series. The Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection presented by Complex was announced Thursday and launches March 7 in advance of the series between the Dodgers and Cubs that opens the MLB season at the Tokyo Dome on March 18-19.

Defensive end Abdul Carter says he’s the best player in NFL 2025 draft class

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pass rusher Abdul Carter says he should be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. Carter made his comments Wednesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis, the first day prospects spoke with reporters. The former Penn State star is likely to be the first or second defensive player selected in April’s draft. But he’s got competition to go No. 1. Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are clearly in the mix as is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who is listed as a cornerback but could play receiver too. ESPN reported Wednesday night that tests earlier in the day revealed Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot.

Mike Green tells reporters at NFL combine he left Virginia after being accused of sexual assault

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL draft prospect Mike Green says he transferred from Virginia to Marshall after being accused of sexual assault for the second time. The second-team All-America edge rusher told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he also was accused of sexual assault in high school, adding he was never charged and insisting he did nothing wrong. Green played in six games for the Cavaliers during the 2021 season and did not appear on the field the following year. The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year had 17 sacks last season, the most in major college football.

Ref reports ‘Die’ chants made at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio in Copa semifinal

MADRID (AP) — A referee says Real Sociedad fans chanted “Die” at Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez briefly interrupted the game in the 46th minute, and an announcement asking fans to stop the insults was made over the stadium loudspeakers. Sánchez Martínez adds in his match report released early Thursday the fans repeatedly chanted “Die, Asencio.” Spanish media also showed images of what appeared to be a Sociedad fan making monkey gestures toward Vinícius, the Brazil forward who has often been subjected to racist insults in Spain.

Shohei Ohtani to make spring training debut against Angels on Friday night, Roberts says

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will make his first spring training appearance of the year on Friday night. That will be against his old team, the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani will be the designated hitter. Roberts has not given a timetable for Ohtani’s return to the pitching mound other than to say he hopes it would be “sooner than later”. Roberts has ruled Ohtani out for the season-opening series in Tokyo on March 18-19. Ohtani injured his left shoulder sliding into second base during the World Series. He did not pitch last season while recovering from surgery to repair a ligament in his throwing elbow.

Japan beats United States 2-1 for SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer title

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toko Koga scored early in the second half and Japan held on to beat the United States 2-1 on Wednesday night for the SheBelieves Cup title. It was the U.S. team’s first loss under coach Emma Hayes, who took over the squad last May. The Americans had not lost a match since last February when they fell 2-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. The loss also snapped a five-game winning streak for the United States in the SheBelieves Cup, now in its 10th year.

