AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:27 p.m. EDT

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. The Minnesota Vikings announced the news after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak. The Vikings said the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear. The 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his right leg.

The police in Pasadena, California, have confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Lisa Derderian, the city’s public information officer, says UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter. The production crew of “Well off Media,” which chronicles the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube where players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

PHOENIX (AP) — Texas starter Max Scherzer left his World Series Game 3 outing against Arizona after three innings because of back tightness. Scherzer was grimacing and stretching even before he came out of the dugout for the bottom of the fourth inning with a 3-0 lead. The 39-year-old right-hander winced after each warmup, causing Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and head athletic trainer Matt Lucero to come out to the mound. Scherzer headed to the dugout with a disappointed expression and was replaced by Jon Gray. Scherzer allowed two hits in three innings with two walks and one strikeout.

GENEVA (AP) — The Spanish soccer official who provoked a players’ rebellion and a reckoning on gender when he kissed an unwilling star player on the lips is banned for three years by the sport’s global governing body. Luis Rubiales is excluded from working anywhere in soccer until after the men’s 2026 World Cup. His ban will expire before the next women’s tournament in 2027. His bigger problem is a criminal investigation in Spain for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney at the Women’s World Cup final trophy ceremony. Spanish state prosecutors have formally accused Rubiales of sexual assault and an act of coercion. According to Hermoso, Rubiales pressured her to speak out in his defense as the post-match incidents became a global furor.

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or in Paris. The Argentine great fulfilled his life’s ambition by leading his country to the World Cup title in Qatar last year to win the one major trophy that eluded him in his incredible career. Messi beat Manchester City forward Erling Haaland to the sport’s biggest individual prize. Aitana Bonmati won the women’s award for guiding Spain to victory at the Women’s World Cup in August. She also helped Barcelona win the Women’s Champions League and Spanish league.

American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton says she is “overwhelmed with all the love and support” she has received and is slowly recovering with family after being hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia earlier this month. The 55-year-old Retton posted a statement Monday on Instagram in her first public comment since being in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton said she was “beyond blessed for the opportunity to make this statement” and is staying positive through what she knows is a long and slow recovery process.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney began to doubt himself and his ability to compete at NASCAR’s top level as he was mired in a 59-race losing streak and all his buddies he’d grown up racing against were thriving in the Cup Series. A win on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway has given Blaney a chance to join those friends in an elite club. He’ll race for his first Cup title on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where the highest-finishing driver between Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will be crowned champion. Blaney had been to the round of eight three previous times but never reached NASCAR’s final four until this week.

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — South Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson after his neck was cut by a skate blade in an English game. The police have urged the public to avoid speculation about the incident. The English governing body has reacted by making all ice hockey players wear neck guards from the start of 2024. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered the skate cut in a Champions Cup game. Johnson was a 29-year-old Minnesota native. He appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Former major leaguer Frank Howard has died at the age of 87. A spokesperson for the Washington Nationals confirmed the team was informed of Howard’s death Monday by his family. A cause of death was not provided. Howard hit 382 homers in his career and led the American League twice. He played seven seasons with the Washington Senators after earning NL Rookie of the Year honors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1960 and helping them win the World Series in 1963. He played nearly 1,900 games with the Dodgers, Senators, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers before a brief managing career.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh usually shares his thoughts freely and often in unique ways. That approach has changed amid an NCAA investigation into a sign-stealing scheme under his watch at Michigan. Harbaugh says there’s stuff he can’t talk about although he’d “love to.” He had a regularly scheduled news conference Monday as the second-ranked Wolverines prepared to play Purdue. Harbaugh did refute a report the school rescinded a contract offer for him. What is true is that contract talks with Michigan and Harbaugh have lingered for many months. The Wolverines hosts Purdue on Saturday night.

