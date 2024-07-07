AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:27 a.m. EDT

Back for a 4th Olympics run, LeBron James says gold is all that matters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James didn’t need another Olympic experience to complete some missing box on his resume or add to a legacy that was secured long, long ago. He decided to play this summer for one simple reason — because he wants to. Taking his first steps toward becoming the first U.S. men’s basketball player to compete at the Olympics in three different decades, James hit the floor Saturday with the team that the Americans are sending to the Paris Games later this month. Training camp opened in Las Vegas, the start of a 5 1/2-week quest where the only acceptable ending will be the U.S. winning gold for a fifth consecutive time.

Uruguay beats Brazil 4-2 on penalties after scoreless draw, advances to Copa America semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 victory over Brazil on penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless draw. Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout. The teams combined for a tournament-high 41 fouls and just four shots on goal during a bruising, choppy match with little of the impressive soccer for which both South American powerhouses are known. Uruguay led 3-1 after three rounds of the shootout when goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stopped Éder Militão and Douglas Luiz hit the post.

England beats Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — England beat Switzerland 5-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals of Euro 2024 after a 1-1 draw in extra time. England converted all of its first four penalties before Trent Alexander-Arnold won the game with the fifth. Manuel Akanji saw Switzerland’s first penalty kick saved to leave his team trailing. England, which lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a penalty shootout, goes on to play either Turkey or the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday for a spot in the final.

Ben Rice becomes 1st Yankees rookie to hit 3 homers in game in 14-4 rout of Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice became the first Yankees rookie to homer three times in a game and drove in seven runs as New York snapped a four-game slide with a 14-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Rice led off the game with a drive to right off Josh Winckowski and added a three-run shot off reliever Chase Anderson as part of a seven-run fifth inning. The 25-year-old first baseman capped his day with a second homer off Anderson in the seventh inning. Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and D.J. LeMahieu also drove in a pair of runs as the Yankees won for the fifth time in 19 games. Aaron Judge added two hits. Rafael Devers had a long homer and two RBI for Boston, which had its five-game winning streak halted.

Caitlin Clark rallies Fever past Liberty 83-78 with first triple-double by WNBA rookie

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark posted the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history to rally Indiana to an 83-78 victory over New York on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, snapping the Fever’s nine-game losing streak to the Liberty. Clark finished with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for Indiana (9-13). Aliyah Boston finshed with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and had eight rebounds for the Fever. Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 to lead New York, which had won five straight games. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 20 points, Clark, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, was one rebound shy of a triple-double two games ago in an 88-82 road victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Twins’ Jose Miranda gets a hit in 12th consecutive at-bat, tying MLB record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins singled in the fourth inning for his 12th straight hit in an at-bat. MLB says that ties the longest streak in major league history. Miranda entered the game Saturday against the Houston Astros with 10 consecutive hits. He was hit on the arm in his first plate appearance. After being examined by the Twins training staff, Miranda remained in the game. In the second inning, he drove Hunter Brown’s first pitch into center field for an RBI single. He’s now tied with Johnny Kling in 1902, Pinky Higgins in 1938 and Walt Dropo in 1952 for the longest such streak.

Sudanese Olympic backstroker Ziyad Saleem of Cal looks to leave his mark on Paris Games

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ziyad Saleem took his spot at the top of the podium with a backstroke gold medal for Sudan at the African Championships and cherished hearing the anthem of his parents’ homeland play. Next, the University of California swimmer who trains regularly with decorated U.S. Olympian Ryan Murphy will represent Sudan at the Paris Olympics and it will mean the world to his entire family — most of whom have left Sudan because of war and a humanitarian crisis. Murphy says “Ziyad is awesome, one of the nicest guys I’ve trained with at Cal.”

After so many Wimbledon 5-setters, Novak Djokovic would be OK with best-of-3 in early rounds

LONDON (AP) — Every so often, a debate bubbles up around whether it makes sense for men to keep playing best-of-five-set matches at Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments. Consider Novak Djokovic a staunch advocate for keeping the format — at least in the latter stages of majors. He would be OK with cutting back to best-of-three earlier. There have been 34 matches that went the distance at Wimbledon across the first three rounds, the most to that point at any Slam in the Open era. As the fourth of seven rounds began Sunday, all it was going to take was one more five-setter to equal the mark for the most at an entire major tournament.

Orlando Pride remain undefeated while snapping KC Current’s 17-game unbeaten streak, 2-1

Barbra Banda and Marta scored goals and the Orlando Pride stayed undefeated by beating Kansas City 2-1, handing the Current their first loss of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Temwa Chawinga scored for the Current in front of a sellout crowd of 11,500 at CPKC Stadium. Mallory Swanson scored just before halftime to help the Chicago Red Stars earn a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash. Rose Lavelle scored in the 16th minute and Gotham FC went on to hand Angel City its third straight loss, 2-1. Rookie Makenna Morris scored her first NWSL goal in the fourth minute and the Washington Spirit beat Bay FC 3-0.

Jackson to appear at 5th Olympics for Australia’s Opals. Mills, Giddey in Boomers team

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Basketball star Lauren Jackson will compete at her fifth Olympics after being selected in Australia’s 12-player squad just three months after again coming out of retirement. The Opals, Boomers and the 3×3 teams were announced by Chef de Mission for the Australian Olympic Team in Paris, Anna Meares in Melbourne with Jackson widely expected to be named, alongside men’s team veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles for a fifth Olympics appearance. Jackson, 43, retired for the second time in February after helping Australia qualify for the Paris Olympics by beating Germany in Brazil, revealing she struggled to spend so much time away from her two young sons. But the three-time WNBA MVP was coaxed back into the fold a month later.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.