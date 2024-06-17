AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:24 p.m. EDT

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis returns to play for Game 5 of NBA Finals against Mavericks

BOSTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis returned to play for the Celtics as they attempted to close out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Porzingis missed the previous two games because of a dislocated tendon in his left ankle. He was cleared to play a limited role in Game 4, but never took off his warmups during Boston’s 122-84 loss in Dallas. He had been listed as questionable Monday morning before going through an on-court workout about 2 1/2 hours prior to tipoff. The workout included shooting, some light-contact post work and lateral movement drills. Mazzulla said Porzingis will not have a minutes restriction.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defends ‘Sunday Ticket’ package as a premium product

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated during testimony in federal court Monday that the league’s “Sunday Ticket” package, the subject of a class-action lawsuit, is a premium product while also defending the league’s broadcast model. Goodell was called as a witness by the NFL as the trial for the lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers entered its third week. The class-action covers 2.4 million residential subscribers and 48,000 businesses who paid for the package from 2011 through 2022. The lawsuit claims the league broke antitrust laws by selling its package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games at an inflated price. The subscribers also say the league restricted competition by offering “Sunday Ticket” only on a satellite provider.

Mookie Betts put on IL by Dodgers with broken left hand after getting hit by fastball

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has gone on the injured list for the first time this season with a broken left hand. The 31-year-old shortstop was drilled on the hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from reliever Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. The former AL MVP and seven-time All-Star was hitting .304 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 72 games. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Miguel Vargas for his second stint this season. He hit .250 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI in eight games.

Panthers ready for their 2nd chance at clinching Cup, while Oilers seeking to force Game 6

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice made the short trip from his home to the Florida Panthers’ practice facility on Monday morning in a pretty good mood and rightly so. The sunshine was bright, the temperature was warm and his team was one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup. That’s the glass-half-full outlook. The glass-half-empty perspective would be how his Panthers were coming off a seven-goal loss. As such, when asked if he was comfortable with a 3-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in this title series, Maurice quickly explained that that simply doesn’t exist at this time of year.

Kylian Mbappé’s nose injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé suffered a facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria at the European Championship. France coach Didier Deschamps said after that he did not know if the World Cup winning striker would be ruled out of the tournament as a result of his aerial collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso at Dusseldorf Arena. Mbappé was in obvious pain, lying curled on the field with his nose bloodied and swollen. Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz signaled for urgent medical assistance.

Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the university over its decision to vacate 37 of his teams’ victories between 2012 and 2015. The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Baton Rouge alleges that LSU never gave Miles a chance to be heard before altering his career record in a way that disqualified him from consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame. The decision in June 2023 to vacate the victories stemmed from an NCAA ruling that former Tigers offensive lineman Vadal Alexander had received financial benefits that violated NCAA rules at the time he played. LSU said it could not comment on pending litigation. Miles won a national championship at LSU in 2007.

WNBA to interview Las Vegas tourism leader Tuesday regarding sponsorship offer to Aces players

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill said he will interview Tuesday with the lead investigator who is examining whether WNBA rules were broken when sponsorship deals were offered last month to Las Vegas Aces players. Hill announced to the players May 18 they would each receive a $100,000 sponsorship each of the next two years from the LVCVA. The WNBA hired law firm Kobre & Kim to investigate whether the league’s salary-cap rules were circumvented. Founding partner Steven Kobre heads the investigation.

Analysis: Penske rebounds from IndyCar cheating scandal with a hot streak that stretches to NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Roger Penske has been under fire perhaps never seen before in his 87 years. He has rebounded with a truly remarkable display of strength and determination. His IndyCar team in April was found to have an illegal advantage over the rest of the field in a cheating scandal while rival team owners were openly complaining about Penske’s leadership as owner of the IndyCar Series. His NASCAR team was struggling. Since then, Team Penske has seven victories across three series, showing the depth and quality of his organization.

DeChambeau goes from the spotlight back to LIV with hopes of golf becoming whole

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau kept entertaining long after he won the U.S. Open. He put on quite a show at Pinehurst No. 2. He engaged with fans. He signed autographs into the night. He celebrated. Now what? DeChambeau goes to Tennessee for a LIV event shown on The CW Network. His next big showing will be the British Open. The Olympics are a week later. But DeChambeau won’t be part of that because LIV doesn’t get ranking points and that’s what determines the Olympic field. Even in such a great moment, it was a reminder of the divide in golf that remains.

Liberty to play Commissioner’s Cup final at UBS Arena in Long Island. Barclays out due to NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty will play the Commissioner’s Cup championship game on June 25 against the Minnesota Lynx at UBS Arena since setup for the NBA draft made Barclays Center unavailable. The draft is the next night and there wouldn’t be enough time to change the arena over. The Liberty have back-to-back games on June 22 and June 23, so moving the game up a day wouldn’t work.

