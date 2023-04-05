AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:24 a.m. EDT

Woods and his limp back at Masters, but for how much longer?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is at the Masters for the 25th time. Not even he knows how much longer he will keep playing. Woods says he doesn’t know how many more he has in him because of injuries to his legs and back. He describes his right leg as being full of hardware. Woods brings a degree a normalcy to this Masters that is filled with chatter and speculation about LIV Golf. Woods still draws the biggest crowd. Now he sees if he can match the Masters record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player of making 23 cuts in a row.

Scheffler looks primed for rare Masters double

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — There are plenty of perks that come from being the reigning Masters champion. You have a year to wear that cherished green jacket wherever you want. You can nab a tee time at Augusta National without any hassles. You get to select the menu for the champions dinner. And getting to do it all over again? That’s a truly exclusive club. This year, the focus is on Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his first major title at the 2022 Masters. Only three players have ever won two straight Masters, and what a group it is. Jack Nicklaus. Nick Faldo. Tiger Woods.

AP exclusive: MLB average salary up 11% year after lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the biggest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press. The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March. Texas Rangers second baseman and union executive subcommittee member Marcus Semien calls it “a step in the right direction.” The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season’s start. Seven teams topped $200 million.

ITF resumes tennis in China with no word on Peng Shuai

TOKYO (AP) — The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments this year in China. This takes place despite no known resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai. Peng disappeared from pubic view shortly after accusing a former high-ranking Communist Party official — in a web posting in November of 2021 — of sexual assault. The ITF conducts tournaments below the elite level in its World Tennis Tour. It lists its first tournament in China on June 5-11 at Luzhou.

Lukaku representative requests action after racist incident

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku’s management company has reacted with outrage after the Inter Milan forward was shown a second yellow card and then sent off for a gesture toward Juventus fans who directed racist chants at him. The incident occurred after Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the Italian Cup semifinals. Lukaku held his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after scoring. Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark says the “racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted.”

NHL’s Pride nights collide with LGBTQ+ political climate

After six NHL players recently opted out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys on their teams’ Pride nights for the first time, the league’s commissioner says it is weighing the future of the events. Some NHL fans and LGBTQ+ supporters say it’s a sign that a political climate that has led to restrictions on LGTBQ+ people and transgender sports participation both in the U.S. and internationally is now threatening events that are meant to be fun and affirming. One advocate says that because the NHL has been such a leader in how to do Pride nights well, it’s conspicuous to see players roll back their support.

Panthers grab slim edge in very wild East wild-card race

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon’s goaltending resume is no joke. He owns no fewer than seven records at Yale, where he’s the all-time wins leader. He had a shutout to clinch the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup championship last season for the Chicago Wolves. He once stopped 94 of 95 shots to win a five-overtime AHL playoff game. And over the last week, he may have helped save the Florida Panthers’ season. He’s won four straight games, the latest coming Tuesday when Florida beat Buffalo 2-1 to move atop the super-tight Eastern Conference wild-card standings.

Column: LIV has more to lose than it does to gain at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — LIV Golf might have more to lose than to gain at the Masters. The Saudi-funded rival league has 18 players at the Masters. Yes, the Masters should be above all the clamor the rival league has created in golf. But just wait until the scoreboards at Augusta National are filled with names. And try to look at the names without considering what tours they play. Greg Norman says LIV players will be waiting on the 18th hole to celebrate if one of their own wins a green jacket. If no one contends, it will be all the ammunition critics need.

Mickelson back at Masters after year away from Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Phil Mickelson returned to Augusta National on Tuesday for a practice round ahead of the Masters. He missed the event last year for the first time since 1994, after some controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway circuit were published. Mickelson is now one of LIV Golf’s star attractions. He is among 18 players from the circuit playing this week, including six former Masters champions. Mickelson called it his “favorite week” and lamented missing it a year ago. He also said he has no problems with players that have been critical of his decision to leave the PGA Tour, including 1992 champion Fred Couples, who recently referred to Mickelson as a “nutbag.”

Cardinals manager questions O’Neill’s effort in key play

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol questioned outfielder Tyler O’Neill’s effort after he was thrown out at home during a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. With St. Louis trailing 4-1 with two out in the seventh inning, O’Neill attempted to score on Brendan Donovan’s pinch-hit liner to right. But O’Neill was cut down by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate. Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third on the sharply hit ball to Acuña. O’Neill acknowledged a tense conversation with Marmol about the play, but disagreed with the criticism of his effort.

