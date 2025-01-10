AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:21 a.m. EST

Notre Dame gets late pick and field goal to make title game with 27-24 win over Penn State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A diving interception off an ill-advised pass set up Notre Dame’s trip to play for the program’s 12th national title after a thrill-a-minute 27-24 victory over Penn State on Thursday night in the semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Fighting Irish defensive back Christian Gray snared Drew Allar’s pass across the middle at the Nittany Lions 42 with 33 seconds left, then the Irish moved 19 yards to set up Mitch Jeter’s 41-yard winner with 7 seconds left. Notre Dame (14-1), seeded seventh in this, the first 12-team college playoff, will have a chance to bring its first title since 1988 back under the Golden Dome with a game Jan. 20 against the winner of Friday night’s Texas-Ohio State semifinal.

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard gets injury scare, returns to rally Irish into CFP championship game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard briefly went out of the game, then returned to find the end zone in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State on Thursday night at the Orange Bowl. Leonard missed much of Notre Dame’s final drive of the first half while being evaluated for a concussion, Irish coach Marcus Freeman told ESPN. Leonard was “asymptomatic,” ESPN quoted Leonard as saying, and he started the second half. He led an eight-play, 75-yard drive and capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run that pulled Notre Dame into a 10-10 tie. Leonard went into the medical tent with about two minutes left in the half after a play where he was hit by Penn State’s Zane Durant and Dvon J-Thomas.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner discuss their doping cases ahead of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek, a self-described “control freak,” is taking new precautions — including holding on to extra samples of medicine she takes, in case they need to be tested at some point — after a doping case she describes as probably the worst time in her life. Jannik Sinner, another player who spent time at No. 1 and tested positive in 2024, said Friday he hasn’t been told when the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal of his exoneration will be heard in court. He is the defending champion at the Australian Open, where play begins Sunday (Saturday EST).

Imagine if Messi coached Ronaldo: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray team up at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have known each other for a quarter of a century. They played from the age of 12, meeting 36 times as professionals, including 10 Grand Slam matches. Yet they’ve never been able to talk shop and freely trade all sorts of thoughts — about tennis and otherwise — until now. That’s because Djokovic got the bright idea to hire the recently retired Murray as his coach, at least through the Australian Open that begins Sunday (Saturday EST). It’s an unusual pairing that caught their sport by surprise in November, after Djokovic called up Murray to check on the possibility of teaming up.

From stories to work shirts, how Jim Harbaugh’s approach has turned around the Los Angeles Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh’s football philosophy is rooted in being physical on both sides of the ball and wearing down an opponent. However, when it comes to relating to his players, it is nothing but love, respect and adulation. Like he did with the San Francisco 49ers and the University of Michigan, Harbaugh has turned around the fortunes of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts finished 11-6 in the regular season — a six-win improvement — and are back in the playoffs, where they will face the Houston Texans on Saturday in an AFC wild-card round game.

On her own, Caroline Dubois eyes boxing stardom beyond family feud and sibling rivalry

LONDON (AP) — Caroline Dubois and her brother Daniel are taking sibling rivalries to new levels. The London boxers achieved a rare feat in 2024 when they became just the second sister-brother duo to hold titles at the same time. Daniel knocked out Anthony Joshua in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in his first IBF heavyweight title defense. Now it’s Caroline’s turn. The undefeated Olympian makes the first defense of her WBC lightweight title when she faces Canadian Jessica Camara in Sheffield on Saturday — her 24th birthday.

Jets, Jaguars and Browns to play home games in London in 2025, with Jacksonville at Wembley again

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland, Jacksonville and the New York Jets each will play a home game in London in 2025. Their opponents will be revealed, along with dates and kickoff times, when the full 2025 schedule is released this spring. The Browns and the Jets will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this fall. Cleveland is 0-1 in London, having lost to Minnesota in 2017. The Jets are 1-2 in London including a loss to the Vikings this season. The Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of a multiyear agreement to play one home game annually across the pond. Jacksonville is 7-6 in London.

Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season

NEW YORK (AP) — Grab a gin and juice, Snoop Dogg is hosting the next episode of NFL Honors. He’s sure to be the life of da party. Snoop Dogg will take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime awards show that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season. The annual event will take place Feb. 6, three days before the Super Bowl.

Wives of Mallorca players say they were harassed after Spanish Super Cup game in Saudi Arabia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The wives of two Mallorca players say they were harassed by local fans after a Spanish Super Cup game played in Saudi Arabia that ended in a victory for Real Madrid. Cristina Palavra, wife of Mallorca midfielder Dani Rodríguez, told a Spanish television reporter that she and the spouse of goalkeeper Dominik Greif were targeted by a group of men upon leaving the King Adbullah Sports City stadium on Thursday. The Spanish soccer federation told The Associated Press that its own security personnel “acted as soon as they had knowledge of the incident.” Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup.

NFL moves Vikings-Rams playoff game to Arizona after days of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL has moved the Rams’ wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings to Arizona after days of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The playoff game will be played Monday night at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in suburban Glendale, Arizona. The league announced the decision Thursday, a few hours after yet another fire broke out in an area several miles from the Rams’ training complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. Los Angeles has been besieged by multiple wildfires all week following two days of extraordinary wind across the vast metropolitan area.

