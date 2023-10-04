AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Twins advance for 1st time in 21 years with 2-0 win to sweep Blue Jays behind Gray, Correa

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 win in Game 2. Sonny Gray pitched five innings and Carlos Correa contributed an RBI single and a quick-twitch tag off a pickoff throw from Gray that ended the fifth. The Twins advanced for the first time in 21 years. They will play the defending World Series champion Astros. Game 1 of the best-of-five AL Division Series is in Houston on Saturday. Twins relievers logged 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the series. The Blue Jays left nine runners on base each game.

Rangers beat Rays 7-1 for Wild Card Series sweep behind Garcia and Carter home runs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adolis García and Evan Carter homered to back Nathan Eovaldi, and the Texas Rangers beat the punchless Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep. Garcia and Carter, a 20-year-old rookie who became the second-youngest postseason player in franchise history, homered off 16-game winner Zach Eflin, who was unable to save Tampa Bay’s season. Texas advanced to a Division Series at AL East champion Baltimore starting Saturday. The Rays’ scoreless streak reached 33 innings, one shy of the postseason record held by the 1966-74 Los Angeles Dodgers, before Curtis Mead’s RBI single in the seventh.

2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added

GENEVA (AP) — A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America. The deal will allow FIFA to open the men’s soccer tournament with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay. FIFA reached an agreement between soccer’s continental leaders to accept a bid spearheaded by Spain and Portugal, which had already grown to include Morocco as co-host earlier this year. The agreement also includes South American countries Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, who will host a game each. The deal still needs formal approval at a meeting of FIFA’s member federations. FIFA also opened bidding for the 2034 World Cup, with only member federations from Asia and Oceania eligible. Saudi Arabia immediately entered that contest.

Simone Biles leads U.S. women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championships

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women have won a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships. The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge Brazil and France. The U.S. team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying. The U.S. women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men and made Biles the most decorated female gymnast in history.

Stealing the show: Acuña leads speedsters seeking October impact in pitch clock era

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans who are returning to baseball for the postseason will find Ronald Acuña Jr. and other speedsters playing a different game. Players are running much more than a year ago thanks to new rules, which also promise to have an impact on the playoffs. There were 3,503 stolen bases in the regular season, a dramatic jump of more than 1,000 from a year ago. It’s the highest total of thefts since 1987. Expect the rampant running to continue in the playoffs. Acuña is the charter member of the 40-70 club. The Atlanta Braves star led the majors with 73 stolen bases and is the face of the game’s renewed emphasis on speed.

James Harden returns to Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp despite his trade request

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, with the disgruntled guard who had been seeking a trade back at training camp as an active participant. The 10-time All-Star arrived on the Colorado State campus for practice in spite of a fractured relationship with the Sixers’ front office. He skipped the team’s media day in New Jersey on Monday and the first day of camp in Colorado on Tuesday. Harden in June picked up his $35.6 million contract option for this season with the belief the team would try to trade him. He blasted team president Daryl Morey at a promotional event in China when no trade materialized. Harden didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday but he did go through drills.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: ‘I just haven’t played very good’ amid 3-1 start to season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized his own performance four games into the season Wednesday. The two-time and reigning league MVP says he must play better if Kansas City wants to defend its Super Bowl title. Mahomes threw for just 203 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions last Sunday night in New York, though he made a couple of big plays with his legs to preserve a win over the Jets. Even with Mahomes playing poorly by his standards, the Chiefs have won three straight after their season-opening loss to Detroit and lead the AFC West. They play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Newcastle beats PSG 4-1 after Saudi project gets 2034 World Cup boost; Man City, Barcelona also win

GENEVA (AP) — Newcastle has capped a stellar day for Saudi Arabia’s soccer project with a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Newcastle was a struggling team when it was bought by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund just two years ago. Hours before kickoff Wednesday, the Saudi kingdom became the strong favorite to host the 2034 World Cup in a fast-track bidding contest opened by FIFA. Newcastle has raced to the top of a group where seven-time European champion AC Milan drew 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund. Defending champion Manchester City won 3-1 at Leipzig and Barcelona won 1-0 at Porto.

McCaffrey trade paying big dividends for the 49ers a year later

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers dealt a bevy of draft picks to Carolina last October for Christian McCaffrey, some skeptics asked whether they overpaid for a running back in a passing league. Nearly 12 months later, coach Kyle Shanahan can’t even imagine what life would be like without McCaffrey driving the Niners offense. The addition of McCaffrey immediately transformed the 49ers from a middling offense into one of the most productive. Now with an entire offseason to fully integrate McCaffrey into the system, the Niners offense has gone to an even higher level.

Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games

Travis Kelce agrees with the idea that NFL TV coverage is “overdoing it” with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been shown while attending his Kansas City Chiefs’ games the last two weekends. Swift was in a suite Sunday night at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets in prime time. Jason Kelce told his brother during their “New Heights” podcast that cameras showed live shots of the suite 17 times during the game. Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing, said in an interview with The Associated Press that “there’s always chatter around different celebrities and so on that are attending different games, but this took a life of its own.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.