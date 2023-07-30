AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:19 p.m. EDT

Rangers acquire Scherzer from Mets in blockbuster move by surprise AL West leaders

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets, an all-in move for the surprise AL West leaders. Both teams announced the deal Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer will make his Rangers debut Thursday against the White Sox. The trade netted the Mets one of Texas’ top prospects in infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. New York said he will be optioned to Double-A Binghamton. Scherzer waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers defends Nathaniel Hackett and fires back at the Broncos’ Sean Payton

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is sticking by his offensive coordinator and firing his hardest throw of the summer at Sean Payton. The Jets quarterback was bothered by critical comments the Denver Broncos’ head coach recently made about offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Payton told USA Today for a story published Thursday that Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season ”was one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.″ Rodgers said the comments by Payton were way out of line, inappropriate and said the Broncos coach should keep the Jets’ coaches’ names out of his mouth. Payton said Friday he regretted his comments and would reach out to Hackett and Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Dalvin Cook visits with the Jets and watches practice as he considers his options

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dalvin Cook got an up-close view of Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets while watching practice from the sideline. The free agent running back has to see if he’ll spend the rest of training camp in their backfield or elsewhere. Cook spent Sunday meeting with the Jets as he ponders the next stop of his playing career. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings, according to a person familiar with Minnesota’s decision. The Jets are the first team Cook has officially visited as a free agent, with his hometown Miami Dolphins also among possible suitors.

No. 2 pick Stroud competes with Mills for starting QB job with Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback C.J. Stroud, taken second overall in this year’s draft, isn’t worried that the Panthers picked No. 1 selection Bryce Young as their starter on Day 1 of training camp while the Houston Texans are making him compete for the job. Stroud is vying with Davis Mills to be the team’s quarterback. The Texans have split first-team snaps between the two in the first few days of camp. Houston drafted Stroud after Mills struggled as the team’s starter for the past two years after Deshaun Watson requested a trade before being shipped to Cleveland before last season.

Ex-Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark reunites with Russell Wilson in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Outside linebacker Frank Clark is still in the AFC West. Only now he’s with the Denver Broncos instead of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who jettisoned him in a cost-cutting move this summer. The Broncos were in desperate need of more oomph in their pass rush and signed Clark for one year and $5.5 million. Clark has reunited with Russell Wilson in Denver. The two played together in Seattle during Clark’s first four seasons in the NFL. Clark says neither he nor Wilson are nearing the finish line as they aim to help Denver snap a long playoff drought.

Jonathan Taylor requests trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay at Colts practice, source says

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested to be traded. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request hadn’t been made public. The news came shortly after the 2021 NFL rushing leader and team owner Jim Irsay met for nearly an hour in Irsay’s motorhome as Indy held a night practice. Irsay told reporters he was hopeful Taylor would play a key role in turning around the Colts’ fortunes this season. Taylor has been seeking a contract extension before embarking on the final year of his rookie deal.

Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women’s World Cup while still savoring final days in spotlight

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe is adjusting to her new role at the Women’s World Cup, even if it means she’s not on the field as much as she’d like to be. The outspoken 38-year-old is the oldest player on the team. She already announced that her fourth World Cup would be her last. Rapinoe has played limited minutes so far, coming in as a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the tournament opener. She was available but didn’t play in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington.

Legendary coach Bob Bowman keeps turning out winning swimmers, and not just Americans

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Legendary swimming coach Bob Bowman keeps turning out winners. He is best known for helping American Michael Phelps to 23 Olympic gold medals. He’s the swim coach at Arizona State University, and he’s also coaching the American team at this year’s world championships in Japan. The United States is having an only so-so meet, but non-Americans that Bowman trains at Arizona have excelled. Frenchman Leon Marchand has won three gold medals and Hubert Kos of Hungary had one. This matched the entire American team total through seven of eight days at the championships. The American won three golds on the final day to reach seven.

Chris Buescher wins at Richmond and secures spot in NASCAR playoffs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chris Buescher pulled away on a restart with three laps to go and won at Richmond Raceway, earning himself a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Buescher led 88 laps. He was ahead by nearly six seconds when a caution came out with under 10 laps to go. That erased his sizeable lead over local favorite Denny Hamlin, but when the race went back to green, Buescher pulled away easily. Hamlin, coming off a victory last weekend at Pocono, finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Preece.

Crawford unifies welterweight division with 9th-round TKO in dominant performance over Spence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford knocked down Errol Spence Jr. three times Saturday night before finally ending the fight at 2:32 of the ninth round on a technical knockout to cement himself as one of the greatest welterweights in history. The fight was the most-anticipated boxing match in several years. It made Crawford the first undisputed champion in the 147-pound division in the four-belt era that began in 2004. Crawford already owned the WBO belt, but and took the WBC, WBA and IBF titles. He ran his KO streak to 11 matches, the second-longest active stretch.

