AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:19 a.m. EST

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day to sing during Super Bowl pregame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Usher. Andra Day will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pregame performances that will air on CBS. Actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American sign language. Emmy winner Adam Blackstone will produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Kirk Cousins plans to be ready for OTAs in the spring after Achilles

Kirk Cousins plans to be ready to return for practice in the spring wherever he ends up playing next season. Cousins continues progressing from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his season after eight games. He’s set to become a free agent following six years with the Minnesota Vikings but the team wants him back and the feeling is mutual. Cousins told the AP he expects to be ready for organized team activities in the spring.

Mike McCarthy will return as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after stunning wild-card loss

Mike McCarthy will get another chance to end a nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as coach after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. The Cowboys were the first No. 2 seed to lose to the last team to get in since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020. They haven’t been past the divisional round since the 1995 season. That was when Dallas won the last of the storied franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Jones says there is “great benefit” to the continuity of bringing McCarthy back.

Blinkova upsets 2023 finalist Rybakina in a wild, record-long tiebreaker at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Anna Blinkova needed 10 match points before finally finishing off an upset over 2023 finalist Elena Rybakina in a record, half-hour long tiebreaker to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Blinkova was a break up in all three sets but third-ranked Rybakina rallied each time against her Russian opponent. Rybakina had six match points but couldn’t convert in a tiebreaker that went to 22-20. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek surged back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in an earlier match. Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set for the first time in the tournament before recovering to beat Lorenzo Sonego.

Utah is one of the NBA’s hottest teams, and Kris Dunn is a major reason why

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Making a change at point guard set the Utah Jazz back on a winning path. No NBA team has enjoyed greater success in January so far than Utah and point guard Kris Dunn is one of the major reasons. The Jazz have rattled off six straight victories and have a league best 12-2 record over their last 14 games. Utah has not trailed at any point during the fourth quarter through its six-game winning streak. Since mid-December, the Jazz have ranked in the top 10 among NBA teams in offensive rating and in the top 15 in the league in defensive rating.

Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer approaches NCAA career wins record

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer needs a little reminding when it comes to her wins total or potential record she’s chasing this time. This weekend, VanDerveer will try to become the winningest college coach when her eighth-ranked Stanford team hosts Oregon and Oregon State with her needing two victories to break former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s mark of 1,202 wins.

Off-road racer Sara Price celebrates becoming first American woman to win stage in Dakar Rally

California off-road racer Sara Price celebrated this week becoming the first American woman to win a stage in the Dakar Rally. Price has forged a career out of remote adventures around the globe. She’s a former X Games medalist, drove in an electric racing series for Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 team owner Chip Ganassi, was a national dirt bike champion and a stunt driver in action movies. The Rally that stretches for thousands of miles throughout the jagged rocks and canyons in Saudi territory had been just a dream for Price since 2015. She poured in her own money to raise the funds to compete. Then she made history.

Pascal Siakam traded to the Pacers, while Raptors collect 3 1st-rounders

Pascal Siakam was traded to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, ending a run of nearly eight years with the Toronto Raptors during which he was a two-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Star and part of the team that won the 2019 NBA title. His next chapter: teaming up with Tyrese Haliburton on a Pacers team that started the day as the highest-scoring club in the NBA and now has even more offensive firepower for the second half of the season. It took Indiana three future first-round picks to get the deal done, but the Pacers also managed to hang on to their four leading scorers this season and add another star to the mix.

Brock Purdy looks to use last season’s playoff experience for his 2nd time around

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy remembers the tension when he stepped on the field for the first time in the playoffs as a seventh-round rookie last season with only a handful of games of experience. Purdy returns to postseason for the second time in his young career on Saturday night when his San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a divisional round game. Purdy hopes to take the experience he gained last year to help him perform even better than he did in first try when an injury derailed his season.

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, 46, dies in Salt Lake City after heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died in Salt Lake City after suffering a heart attack. The 46-year-old was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He also was a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia. Milojević was in his third season with the Warriors. He suffered the medical emergency during a private team dinner on Tuesday night. The NBA postponed Wednesday night’s game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.

