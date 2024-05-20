AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:17 p.m. EDT

Analysis: When the 2024 NBA champion is crowned, a young star will likely lead the way

LeBron James will turn 40 in December. Stephen Curry is 36. Kevin Durant will turn 36 and Jimmy Butler will turn 35 by the time training camps start in the fall. They have been stars of the playoffs for years, players who come up biggest at the biggest times. But not this year. The next wave isn’t waiting its turn anymore. The NBA’s final four is Boston, Dallas, Indiana and Minnesota. And the best players on those teams — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the Celtics, Luka Doncic for the Mavericks, Tyrese Haliburton for the Pacers and Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves — are all 27 or younger. Their time is now.

Vikings seek new deal with Justin Jefferson; star WR absent so far from workouts, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was absent on Monday when the Vikings held their first of 10 allowable organized team activities, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club was not making details public. Jefferson’s absence comes as the Vikings are working to sign him to a contract extension. Tuesday’s on-field drills were scheduled to be open to reporters. The spring practices are voluntary. Only minicamp is mandatory.

Is Man City’s Premier League dominance making soccer’s most popular league boring?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After the celebrations come the questions. A fourth straight Premier League title for Manchester City marks an unprecedented period of dominance by one team in English soccer. A sixth in seven seasons underlines City’s superiority in a league that is widely regarded as the most competitive in the sport. But does City’s pre-eminence mean England’s top division is in danger of becoming a turn-off for billions of fans around the world? City’s run of success bares comparison to the likes of Germany where Bayern Munich had turned the Bundesliga into a one-horse race until its 11-year winning streak was ended by Bayer Leverkusen this season. The German league is not as popular as England’s top flight and a lack of competition could be a reason why.

Eastern Conference finals is a matchup of season-long favorite Celtics and proud underdog Pacers

BOSTON (AP) — So much about the journey the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have taken to the Eastern Conference finals has been about who – they haven’t had to face to get to here. Top-seeded Boston didn’t face Jimmy Butler in the first round against Miami, or a healthy Donovan Mitchell in the second round against Cleveland. The sixth-seeded Pacers beat Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo and then outlasted the injury-ravaged New York Knicks, who lost star Jalen Brunson in Game 7. But neither Boston nor Indiana is focused on the narratives surrounding the paths they took to get to this point. They’re here. And it’s now Finals or bust for both.

Caitlin Clark returns for 2nd half against Sun after apparent left leg injury in 1st half

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark returned for the start of the second half of the Indiana Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun after what appeared to be an injured lower left leg in the first half Monday night. She was hurt after running into a pick with 5:37 left in the first half and stayed down, grabbing toward her lower leg. When play stopped, the No. 1 pick from Iowa grimaced as she got up and limped toward the team’s bench before into the tunnel. Clark returned to the bench a few minutes later and returned to the starting lineup in the second half. She had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with two rebounds and no assists when she left.

Colton Herta shows speed as Honda fights back in penultimate Indy 500 practice session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta and Andretti Global showed some speed in the penultimate Indianapolis 500 practice session as cars reverted to race setups after qualifying. It was a positive development for Honda, which had watched Chevrolet sweep the front row with Team Penske and nail down the first nine spots on the starting grid. The practice was the last until Friday, when teams get on the track for one last shakedown before Sunday’s race. The conditions might be wildly different by then. It was hot and sunny Monday, but cooler temperatures and possibly some rain are due to arrive later in the week.

Power conferences, NCAA to vote on landmark $2.7 billion settlement as smaller leagues balk at terms

University presidents around the country are scheduled to meet this week to vote on whether to accept a proposed settlement of an antitrust lawsuit that would cost the NCAA nearly $3 billion. The deal would also create a landmark revenue-sharing system with college athletes. The terms of the agreement have met some pushback from the Division I conferences that do not compete in major college football. They say they are being asked to bear an undue financial burden on the damages portion of the settlement. Attorneys for the defendants in House vs. NCAA gave college sports leaders until Thursday to agree.

Scottie Scheffler’s Louisville court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky court is postponing pro golfer Scottie Scheffler’s appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands during the PGA Championship. Scheffler was handcuffed and taken to jail outside the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday. He was due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten. Now a judge is postponing the court date until June 3. Scheffler faces four charges, including felony assault over injuries a Louisville police officer suffered. Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, says the situation is a misunderstanding and the golfer never disobeyed any officer’s orders.

Ricky Stenhouse could face suspension after throwing punch at Kyle Busch after All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — The most compelling part of Sunday night’s All-Star Race wasn’t on the racetrack at North Wilkesboro Speedway but rather in the infield afterward. Ricky Stenhouse confronted Kyle Busch after the race face-to-face, then after a brief exchange threw a right hook at the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet setting off a brief melee that involved several members of each driver’s crew and Stenhouse’s father following a race that was dominated by pole sitter Joey Logano. The antics potentially could result in a suspension for Stenhouse.

Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Rex Sox star Rafael Devers set a team record when he homered for the sixth consecutive game on Monday night at Tampa Bay. Devers had shared the mark of five with Jimmie Foxx, Ted Williams, Dick Stuart, George Scott , Jose Canseco and Bobby Dalbec. He is the first major leaguer to do it since the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout had a seven-game streak in 2022. After Jarren Duran had a leadoff triple in the fourth and scored on Wilyer Abreu’s double, Devers connected on a opposite-field drive to left off Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley.

