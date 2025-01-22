AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:17 a.m. EST

Josh Allen looks to break through in 4th playoff meeting against Patrick Mahomes

The near annual playoff matchups between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are hardly unprecedented. The one-sided nature of the postseason rivalry between the two star quarterbacks is more unusual. Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs will host Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game on Sunday night for the fourth postseason matchup between the QBs in the past five seasons. Mahomes has come on top in the first three, winning the 2020 AFC title game and 2021 divisional round matchup at home and then a divisional roundup last season in Buffalo.

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese player chosen for baseball’s Hall of Fame, falling one vote shy of unanimous when he was elected along with CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. Suzuki received 393 of 394 votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Sabathia was on 342 ballots and Wagner on 325, which was 29 more than the 296 needed for the required 75%. Sabathia and Suzuki were elected in their first appearance on the ballot. Wagner made it on his 10th and final try. The trio will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee. Mariano Rivera remains the only player to get 100% of the vote from the BBWAA.

Liverpool beats Lille to reach Champions League round of 16. Barcelona wins 9-goal thriller

Liverpool became the first team to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the new Champions League format by beating Lille 2-1 on Tuesday, while Barcelona fought back from two goals down to stun Benfica 5-4 in a thriller. Harvey Elliott’s bouncing, deflected shot gave Liverpool its seventh win from seven games, just after 10-man Lille had equalized following Mohamed Salah’s opening goal. Raphinha scored in added time to complete a rousing comeback as Barcelona beat Benfica despite having been 4-2 down with less than a quarter of an hour remaining.

Ohio State celebrates and gets ready for all the changes coming to college football in 2025

ATLANTA (AP) — The early betting favorite to win next year’s national championship is Ohio State. The question nobody can really answer at this time is what sort of game will the Buckeyes or anyone else return to when they kick it off again seven months from now. A college football program that won the title by spending lavishly and used the transfer portal judiciously joins everyone else in not knowing exactly what the rules will be in this rapidly changing game when next fall rolls around. Still, the Buckeyes are the early 9-2 favorite to win it all in 2025, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. set to launch hitting competition

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sluggball, a 4-on-4 baseball competition co-founded by former Philadelphia Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., is expected to debut in May and tour minor league stadiums this season. Sluggball focuses entirely on situational hitting, with no fielding or running required. Sluggball teams of six to eight players bring their own pitcher and compete in the 4-on-4 situational challenges using wood bats. Events guarantee two four-round games per team, with championship teams competing for cash prizes. Sluggball’s four directional hitting rounds include pull side, up the middle, opposite field and around the horn.

Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell agree to a multiyear contract extension after a 14-win season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and coach Kevin O’Connell have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension. The deal reached Tuesday follows a 14-3 regular season that defied external widespread preseason projections of at least a losing record if not a last-place finish in the NFC North. In three seasons with the Vikings, the 39-year-old O’Connell is 34-17 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs. The Vikings didn’t disclose terms of the deal. It was reached with one year remaining on O’Connell’s existing contract.

Australian Open: American player Ben Shelton criticizes TV interviewers at tournament

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American player Ben Shelton has criticized some of the questions and comments made by post-match TV interviewers at the Australian Open after reaching the semifinals at the Grand Slam tennis tournament. As Shelton’s news conference wrapped up following his four-set quarterfinal victory over Lorenzo Sonego, he followed his final answer by saying that he has been shocked by how players have been treated by the broadcasters. He referenced some of his own interviews, one after a win by 19-year-old Learner Tien and the flap over a television commentator’s on-air insults about Novak Djokovic. Shelton will play in the semifinals on Friday.

Louisville ranked again with a new coach and roster overhauled by winning transfers

DALLAS (AP) — Coach Pat Kelsey started with a clean slate at Louisville, where he rebuilt the roster with transfers who had won at other places. Now they are all winning together with the Cardinals. Louisville is back in the Top 25 for the first time in four years and have a nine-game winning streak. At 15-5, the Cardinals already have exceeded its combined 12 wins from the previous two seasons under Kenny Payne. Louisville overwhelmed ACC newcomer SMU 98-73 on Tuesday night in its first game as a ranked team since January 2021.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers goes on trial over allegations of domestic violence

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is scheduled to go on trial Wednesday for allegedly shoving his girlfriend’s head into a wall and choking her after she received a phone call while they were in bed together. Court documents show the 29-year-old Peppers faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine. Braintree police say they were called to a home for an altercation between two people in October. Court documents say Peppers allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, shoved her head into a wall and allegedly choked her six times.

AI experiment in halfpipe judging at X Games will give snowboarders a glimpse into the future

The X Games will experiment judging halfpipe runs this week in Aspen using artificial intelligence, the cutting-edge technology that could someday play a role in the way subjectively judged sports are scored. Long a trendsetter in action sports, the X Games and its new CEO, freestyle skiing great Jeremy Bloom, teamed with Google founder Sergey Brin to build the technology. Using Google Cloud tools including Vertex AI, Bloom thinks this experiment has potential to change the game on halfpipes, then maybe on slopestyle courses, skating rinks and anywhere a judge is used to score a contest.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.