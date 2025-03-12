AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:15 a.m. EDT

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton converts last-second ‘football play’ into 4 points to stun Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton described it as “a football play” — and he converted the extra point, too. With the Indiana Pacers needing a 3-pointer to tie the Milwaukee Bucks in the closing seconds Tuesday night, a streaking Haliburton took a handoff-style inbound pass along the left sideline, elevated over Giannis Antetokounmpo while fading out of bounds, and buried the 3 while being fouled. Haliburton made the free throw for a stunning four-point play with 3.4 seconds left, and the Bucks held on for a 115-114 victory over the Bucks when Antetokounmpo missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Tiger Woods says he ruptured his Achilles tendon, an injury that will keep him out of the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is out with another injury. Woods says he ruptured his left Achilles tendon and had surgery Tuesday. He did not offer many details. But the injury will keep him out of the Masters and leaves in question whether he can play in any other major championship the rest of the year. Woods says he was ramping up his practice when he felt a pain in his left Achilles. He says it was determined to be a ruptured tendon. Woods says he had minimally invasive surgery. Those involve a smaller incision and lead to a shorter recovery time. But it’s typically a month until someone can even put weight on their foot.

Kobe Bryant’s former players remember his words during their first year of college basketball

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Five years after the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, six members of his Mamba Basketball Academy team are finishing up their first season of college basketball. A proud group that learned so much from him — forever connected by a club team and a tragedy that shook their world. They are spread throughout the country — and right beside each other through text messages of love and support. Emily Eadie plays for Princeton, and Annika Jiwani is a freshman forward for Dartmouth. Annabelle Spotts just finished her first season at the University of Chicago. Mackenly Randolph is at Louisville, and Zoie Lamkin plays for Orange Coast College back home in Southern California.

PSG ousts Liverpool from Champions League on penalties to join Barcelona, Bayern and Inter in QF

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has defeated Liverpool in a penalty shootout to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 on the night to level the aggregate score at 1-1. Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves in the shootout to give PSG a 4-1 victory. Raphinha scored twice and Lamine Yamal once as Barcelona advanced to the quarterfinals past Benfica 4-1 on aggregate score. It won 3-1 in the second leg. Bayern Munich beat German rival Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 to advance 5-0 on aggregate. Inter Milan moved on past Feyenoord with a 2-1 win and a 4-1 global score.

Cheating scandal shocks ski jumping, topples Olympic champions and shakes Norway’s lofty reputation

GENEVA (AP) — Sign stealing in baseball. Match fixing in soccer. Doping allegations in swimming. Now ski jumping has its own scandal. Cheating by Norway team officials manipulating ski suits has shaken a national reputation for fair play at their home Nordic world championships. Olympic gold medalists Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang were disqualified from the large hill event in Trondheim for using deliberately altered ski suits. Norway’s head coach and equipment manager confessed to the illegal alterations and were suspended. The scandal has shocked the ski jumping world and raises questions about how widespread this practice is.

Bills agree to sign edge rusher Joey Bosa to 1-year, $12.6 million contract, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have turned to Joey Bosa to fill their pass-rush needs. The team and Bosa agreed on a one-year, $12.6 million contract. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement won’t be official until Wednesday. Bosa joins the Bills after the team cut Von Miller on Sunday to free up salary-cap space. He was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2016 and has 72 career sacks. But his production has dwindled in recent years because of injuries.

No Donovan Mitchell? No problem for Cavaliers as they tie their team record with 15th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — The wins and accomplishments keep piling up for the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. They’ve been so frequent that players are having a hard time keeping track after their 109-104 victory over Brooklyn. Cleveland tied its franchise record for consecutive wins with 15 — after setting the mark in the first 15 games of the season — and is tied for the fifth-best start in NBA history at 55-10. Even with All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, sixth man De’Andre Hunter and sharpshooter Ty Jerome in street clothes on the bench, the Cavaliers rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half against the Nets.

Big 12 commissioner believes NCAA Tournament expansion is due. He says 76 teams is the right number

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is in favor of expanding the men’s NCAA Tournament to 76 teams. He also indicated that a decision could come in the next few months, which opens the possibility of any proposed changes being implemented as soon as next year. Last year, the NCAA presented a plan to Division I commissioners that would expand the men’s and women’s tournaments by four or eight teams alongside an option to leave each field at 68. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said recently he doesn’t expect a vote in the near future, but he left open the possibility of a spring vote.

Eagles send Gardner-Johnson to Texans. Vikings bolster offensive, defensive lines in NFL free agency

The wheeling and dealing continued on the eve of the NFL’s start of its new league year. A day after defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat agreed to leave Philadelphia via free agency, the Super Bowl champs agreed to send star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a swap of late-round draft picks. The Minnesota Vikings made a splash by agreeing to terms on contracts with former Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and former Indianapolis guard Will Fries, who follows center Ryan Kelly from the Colts to the Vikings.

A stint in the minors forced Pens’ goalie Tristan Jarry to hit the reset button. It may have worked

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is off to a strong start in his return to the NHL. Pittsburgh demoted the two-time All-Star to the minors in mid-January after a string of poor performances. Jarry returned in early March and has put up back-to-back victories for the first time since before Christmas. Jarry outdueled future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury in a win over Minnesota. He backed it up by stopping 36 shots against Pacific Division-leader Vegas. Jarry says going to the minors helped free his mind and allowed him to focus on his game.

