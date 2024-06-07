AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:14 p.m. EDT

Carlos Alcaraz will play Alexander Zverev in the first French Open final for each

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first French Open final by beating Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Alcaraz’s victory on Friday makes the 21-year-old from Spain the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam title match on three surfaces. He won the U.S. Open in 2022 on hard courts, then Wimbledon in 2023 on grass. He will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final. Zverev eliminated Casper Ruud. Sinner entered the semifinals with a 13-0 record in Grand Slam play in 2024 after winning the Australian Open in January, and he will move up to the No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Alexander Zverev reaches the French Open final on the day his court case is resolved in Germany

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has moved a win away from his first Grand Slam title with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open semifinals. Their semifinal Friday began hours after a pending domestic violence court case in Zverev’s native Germany was resolved. The fourth-seeded Zverev had lost in the Roland Garros semifinals each of the past three years, including against No. 7 Ruud in 2023. Zverev will play No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final. Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in five sets spread across more than four hours in the first semifinal.

Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis suddenly a big problem in Finals for a Mavericks team that cast him off

BOSTON (AP) — Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before the start of the Finals that he didn’t think Kristaps Porzingis received nearly as much praise for his ability as a shot blocker and someone who can alter opponents’ shots. The 7-footer did both in his rousing return to the court in Boston’s Game 1 victory, while also providing a scoring punch that jumpstarted the Celtics’ 107-89 blowout. It was a full complement of the skillset and usage by Boston that was never fully utilized during Porzingis’ time in Dallas. Combined with the Celtics’ other weapons, Porzingis may be too formidable for Dallas to match.

Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández makes error in midst of live television interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández made an error while in the midst of a live television interview during a game against the New York Yankees. Hernández had a microphone and was speaking with Wayne Randazzo and former pitcher Dontrelle Willis on the Apple TV telecast in the second inning about Hernández’s decision to wear colorful cleats and the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium when Hernández allowed Gleyber Torres’ one-out grounder to bounce off his bare hand. After ball one to DJ LeMahieu on a pitch clock violation by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hernández said: “What was the previous question, before I made that error?”

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers is a Stanley Cup Final of teams far apart in every way

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — At more than 2,500 miles, Florida-Edmonton is the furthest apart two teams have been while playing in the Stanley Cup Final, eclipsing the previous record of Boston-Vancouver in 2011. The series is a contrast of everything, from hockey history and traditions to weather, ice quality and style of play. The Oilers, led by reigning NHL MVP captain Connor McDavid, are looking for their sixth championship and first since 1990. That was three years before the Panthers came into existence. Florida is still looking to hoist the Cup for the first time.

Scottie Scheffler’s big finish gives him a 3-shot lead at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is in the lead at the Memorial as he continues his dominant run in golf. Muirfield Village wasn’t easy on Friday with a strong wind and a fast course. Scheffler had a way of making it look that way. He was tied for the lead until hitting 3-iron to 8 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th hole. And then after two good par saves, he hit out of the fairway bunker to 12 feet for a closing birdies and a 68. Just like that he was three shots clear of Viktor Hovland and Adam Hadwin.

In London, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper says US cricket upset of Pakistan was ‘awesome’

LONDON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is impressed by the United States pulling off a huge upset at the Twenty20 World Cup. U.S. cricket captain Monank Patel scored 50 runs and Aaron Jones hit the ball out of the park to help the U.S. catch Pakistan on Thursday and force a “super over” before winning in the extra frame. Harper says “that was legit.” He spoke Friday at London Stadium ahead of a weekend series against the New York Mets. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor tried cricket batting a few years ago during a promotional event and says “it’s not as easy as it looks.”

NASCAR returns to repaved Sonoma road course unsure what to expect from fast new asphalt

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Welcome back to fast and slick Sonoma Raceway, where the first repave in over two decades has created impressive speeds and concerns about the durability of the new asphalt. Ryan Blaney led Cup Series practice Friday with a lap that was 4.5 seconds faster than Denny Hamlin’s pole-winning run a year ago. But the repave hasn’t been perfect and patches of the track appeared to break apart during an April sports car test on the road course. The breakage required immediate repairs and plenty of patches that had NASCAR drivers concerned about the track surface ahead of the race Sunday.

Wide receivers’ salaries are expected to keep pace with rising NFL salary cap: Analysis

Justin Jefferson reset the market for wide receivers when he became the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback. That distinction shouldn’t last too long. CeeDee Lamb is about to get paid. So is Ja’Marr Chase. Tyreek Hill wants a new deal after Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown surpassed him in annual average value during an offseason that saw eight receivers sign contracts worth more than $20 million per season. The skyrocketing salaries will continue increasing as the league’s salary cap escalates. The cap went up $30 million to $255.4 million this season. NFL agent Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports anticipates the cap will surpass $300 million by 2026.

Juan Soto has elbow inflammation and is out of the lineup but will not go on Yankees’ injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Juan Soto has elbow inflammation and was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season when New York opened a high-profile series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Aaron Boone said he doesn’t expect Soto will go on the injured list. Soto had imaging of his forearm and elbow that did not show any ligament damage. He will take medication and did not require an injection. Soto was removed from Thursday night’s 8-5 win over Minnesota after five innings because of left forearm discomfort.

