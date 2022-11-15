AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:13 a.m. EST

Coach: Slain Virginia football players ‘were all good kids’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. One was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Another had changed positions on the team. And yet another had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.

Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. says it has confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister has overturned Djokovic’s potential three-year exclusion period from Australia. The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived under certain circumstances. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has declined comment on privacy grounds. That means any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status for Australia would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.

World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay

World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams. The U.S. national teams earlier this year decided to split prize money. That means that the haul from playing in the sport’s most prestigious tournaments will be distributed equally between players for both teams. It was a landmark agreement and hailed as an important step for equality even beyond sports. But other nations haven’t followed suit.

Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia to stun the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and send them to their first loss in nine games this season. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss. The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start in 2020. Hurts threw for just 174 yards.

NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league’s wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional games soon, the NFL’s analysis of fan growth and commercial potential puts Spain and France on the league’s radar to host future games. League officials say nothing is imminent, but in the next six to 12 months they’ll be accessing stadiums.

Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, are baseball’s Rookies of the Year. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the AL honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a BBWAA panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals. He was voted the NL award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.

Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke’s defense ready for No. 6 Kansas

Seventh-ranked Duke plays its first game against a marquee opponent under new coach Jon Scheyer this week against No. 6 Kansas. That game comes at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. That’s one of seven games on the schedule this week pairing ranked teams from the first regular-season AP Top 25 poll. The schedule includes No. 2 Gonzaga playing No. 11 Texas followed by No. 4 Kentucky. It also includes an early season tournament in Las Vegas featuring four ranked teams. Top-ranked North Carolina will play two home games against unranked teams before a long stretch away from Chapel Hill.

Allen’s turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s turnover troubles have raised a concern for a Buffalo Bills team that’s lost two straight and tumbled out of the AFC lead. The fifth-year starter was once again lamenting how he has to be more careful with the ball after his three turnovers opened the door for the Minnesota Vikings to erase a 17-point third-quarter deficit in a 33-30 overtime win on Sunday. If Allen’s concerns sound familiar, they are. He’s said much of the same thing following his two previous outings. Allen enters Monday leading the NFL with 10 interceptions, with six of them coming in his past three games.

Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal sports gambling operation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Puig acknowledged in unsealed court documents that he denied betting on the operation when in fact he made hundreds of bets in 2019. Puig played six seasons with the Dodgers, where he earned an All-Star selection in 2014. He played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians in 2019 before becoming a free agent and last year signed a million-dollar contract with a South Korean team.

No. 1 Georgia eyes perfect season with tightly bonded team

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia added another title to its growing collection, yet didn’t see a whole lot of reason to celebrate. The Bulldogs, you see, are chasing a much loftier goal. Perfection. No. 1 Georgia locked up another trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game as the Eastern Division winner. But everyone quickly moved on. The Bulldogs have much bigger goals, including their first SEC title since 2017, a return to the College Football Playoff, and a second straight national title. And let’s not forget one other goal that would really make this team stand out: a perfect season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.