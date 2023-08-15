AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:12 p.m. EDT

Anthony Richardson named Colts’ starting QB for opener against Jaguars

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have seen enough of rookie Anthony Richardson to name him their opening day starting quarterback. Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement three days after the former Florida star delivered a solid performance against Buffalo in the Colts’ preseason opener. It’s the seventh consecutive year Indy will have a new starter in Week 1. The No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft beat out veteran Gardner Minshew for the job. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.

Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are calling Michael Oher’s claims that they enriched themselves at his expense “outlandish,” “hurtful and absurd” and part of a shakedown by the former NFL offensive tackle. A statement from the Tuohys’ attorneys also accuses Oher of filing this petition after an earlier shakedown attempt. Attorney Martin Singer says in the statement that the Tuohys hope they can reconcile with Oher but will defend their name. Oher filed a petition asking a Tennessee judge to end the Tuohys’ reign as his conservators. That paperwork was signed months after he turned 18.

Some athletes with a fear of flying are leaning on greater resources than their predecessors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Professional sports are a difficult career for athletes or coaches with a fear of flying. Hall of Fame football coach John Madden famously insisted on traveling across the United States by bus. Soccer star Dennis Bergkamp from the Netherlands was nicknamed “The Non-Flying Dutchman” for his refusal to travel by air. There’s no getting around air travel in big-time sports, but at least some athletes are being more proactive, like Giants star Joc Pederson. He’s worked with San Francisco’s staff to overcome his anxiety with meditation, visualization and calculated breath work.

Lionel Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Philadelphia 4-1 to make Leagues Cup final

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Lionel Messi keeps scoring goals, and Inter Miami keeps winning games. Messi ripped a shot from 30 yards past three Philadelphia defenders in the 20th minute, and Miami beat the Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his ninth goal in six matches with his new team in front of a crowd that pushed 20,000 fans. Messi’s appearance at Subaru Field in the Philly suburbs sent ticket prices soaring past $1,000 on the secondary market.

Spain beats Sweden 2-1 with last-minute goal and advances to its first Women’s World Cup final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal. Spain will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney. La Roja have a chance to become a first-time World Cup champion. Ranked seventh in the world by FIFA, Spain’s defeat of second-ranked Sweden makes it the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament.

Failed marijuana tests nearly ended Jon Singleton’s career. Now the Astros slugger is asking what if

HOUSTON (AP) — Slugger Jon Singleton is back in the majors for the first time since 2015 after his career was derailed by several failed tests for marijuana. His final failed test was in 2018, one year before Major League Baseball removed marijuana from its banned substances list. He wonders what could have been if marijuana was taken off the list sooner. He started this season with Milwaukee and is now back with the Houston Astros. The 31-year-old was once a top prospect. He starred for the Astros in his first home game Friday night with two homers and a career-high five RBIs.

Umpire Angel Hernandez loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate case

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. The decision was made by Circuit Judges Susan L. Carney and Steven J. Menash.

Fewer college football programs are leaving campus for training camps even in portal era

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Players and coaches at Wisconsin and Cincinnati say getting away from campus for part of training camp helps them build camaraderie. But the number of schools training out of town has shrunk over the last decade. These off-campus training camps have gained attention in the wake of the Northwestern hazing scandal. Northwestern has announced it will no longer train at Kenosha, Wisconsin. Some of the hazing allegations that led to the filing of numerous lawsuits and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald stem from those Kenosha camps.

10 NFL playoff teams are integrating new play-callers, either out of need or to add a spark for 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ten teams that made the playoffs last season have made a change at either offensive or defensive coordinator in 2023. Some like San Francisco and Philadelphia did it out necessity after coordinators got head coaching jobs. Other teams like Baltimore, Miami and the Chargers did it because they felt they needed a spark on one side of the ball or the other. Whether these changes lead to progress or a step back will go a long way in determining which of these teams will be contenders again in 2023.

Reality Check: The truth hurts and truth is a bunch of ranked teams will break hearts in 2023

The first Reality Check of the college football season from the Associated Press can be a real bummer. The truth hurts and the truth is a bunch of ranked teams won’t be as good as the voters think. The past two seasons have been particularly volatile. Each year has seen a new record in the number of preseason ranked teams falling out of the Top 25 by the end of the season. Last year, it was 15 teams.

