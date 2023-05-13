AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:08 a.m. EDT

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory in Game 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of their second-round series. LeBron James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers, who never trailed in a commanding closeout victory that punctuated their increasingly incredible late-season surge. Stephen Curry scored 32 points while missing 10 of his 14 3-point attempts for the sixth-seeded Warriors, whose pursuit of their fifth championship in nine seasons ended with three straight road losses.

Heat back to the NBA’s final four, top Knicks 96-92 for 4-2 series win

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 and the Miami Heat are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals after topping the New York Knicks 96-92. Max Strus scored 14 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and nine assists for the eighth-seeded Heat, who won the semifinal series 4-2 to go to the conference finals for the 10th time overall and the third time in the last four years. Miami became the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to make the conference finals — joining the 1999 Knicks. The Heat will visit Boston or Philadelphia in Game 1 on Wednesday. The Celtics and 76ers play Game 7 on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led New York, scoring 41 points on 14-for-22 shooting.

Brittney Griner plays in first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner strolled down the sideline about 1 1/2 hours before the Phoenix Mercury played and hugged and high-fived her teammates, coaches and opposing players. Then it was a little stretching, a little shooting and a little agility work to prepare for a basketball game. Just like old times. Griner returned to game action for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December. The seven-time All-Star finished with 10 points and three rebounds in a WNBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Cousins scores in OT to send Panthers into Eastern Conference final after 3-2 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series to advance to the Eastern Conference final. Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, who had advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 19 years. Rookie goalie Joseph Woll had 41 saves in his first home playoff start. In the extra period, Cousins buried his second goal of the playoffs off the rush short-side on Woll to send the Panthers to the conference finals for the first time since 1996. Florida will next face Carolina in the conference finals.

Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Eichel’s 3-point game helps Golden Knights beat Oilers 4-3, take 3-2 series lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved one win from the Western Conference Final after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague also scored, and Jonathan Marchessault tied a franchise playoff record with three assists for the Golden Knights, who took a 3-2 series lead. Adin Hill had 31 saves. Connor McDavid scored two power-play goals for the Oilers, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each totaled two assists. Stuart Skinner was pulled late in the second period after giving up four goals on 22 shots, and Jack Campbell stopped all nine shots he faced in relief. Game 6 on Sunday at Edmonton, Alberta.

Fraley homers twice, hits tiebreaking shot in 9th as Reds beat Marlins 7-4 to spoil Pérez’s debut

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Fraley homered twice, including a tiebreaking three-run shot in the ninth inning that sent the Cincinnati Reds past the Miami Marlins 7-4. Eury Pérez struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings in his highly anticipated major league debut for Miami. The Marlins promoted the 20-year-old right-hander, the top prospect in their organization, from Double-A Pensacola to start the series opener. The Reds erased a 4-2 deficit on Spencer Steer’s two-run double in the seventh. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Peyton Burdick homered for Miami.

Panthers QB Bryce Young impresses, shows ‘complete command’ in first NFL practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young arrived early for his first NFL practice, then put on a show for his new coaches. The No. 1 overall pick from Alabama impressed Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich and others at a rookie minicamp on Friday. Young made a series of on-target throws and showed good decision-making. Reich says Young made all of the right throws and did so accurately. He says Young was in command and looked the part “mentally and physically.” Young arrived an hour early. He says he wanted to show he was prepared and make a good first impression.

Browns agree to acquire Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith from Vikings, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. The Browns are sending fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Vikings for Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026. Smith will be paired on the Browns’ defensive front with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s best edge rushers. Smith has 54 1/2 career sacks.

Heat, Lakers get another chance to move to conference finals; Knicks, Warriors on brink

MIAMI (AP) — Whatever it takes. That’s the credo at this time of year in the NBA playoffs. It’s why New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes are playing 48 minutes. It’s why Miami’s Jimmy Butler is playing through ankle soreness. It’s why Golden State’s Stephen Curry is taking more shots per game than he ever has in a playoff run. It’s why the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis will likely play through whatever is ailing him after he had to leave early Wednesday night. The Heat play host to New York and the Lakers play host to Golden State on Friday. Both home clubs have 3-2 series leads.

