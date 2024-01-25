AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:07 p.m. EST

Raheem Morris hired as head coach by Atlanta Falcons, who pass on Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had not made the announcement. Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons’ interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He previously coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.

Panthers agree to terms with Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales to become their next head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to become their new head coach Thursday in hopes that he can end a six-year playoff drought. The Panthers are 31-68 since 2018, tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in the league during that span. Canales becomes the seventh head coach to lead the Panthers since owner David Tepper took over as owner in 2018. He inherits a team that went 2-15 last season and does not have a first-round draft pick in 2024. The hire caps a meteoric rise for the 42-year-old Canales, who has spent only one season as an NFL coordinator.

Jackson, McCaffrey and Prescott are finalists for the AP 2023 NFL MVP and offensive player awards

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. The Cleveland Browns have finalists in four categories: Myles Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year; Kevin Stefanski for Coach of the Year; Joe Flacco for Comeback Player of the Year and Jim Schwartz for Assistant Coach of the Year.

It’s Mahomes vs. Jackson for the first time in the playoffs. And there’s a Super Bowl spot at stake

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson is one star AFC quarterback whom Patrick Mahomes has never run into in the postseason. Jackson could match Mahomes this season with his second MVP award. But he’s only now making his first appearance in the AFC championship game. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in it for the sixth straight year. They’ll take on Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Ravens have the NFL’s best record this season. It’s a fascinating matchup made even more so by the presence of Mahomes and Jackson.

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes calls this season perhaps the most challenging of his career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called this season perhaps the most challenging of his career on Thursday. His numbers were down, Kansas City went through a stretch where it lost five times in eight games, and Mahomes was caught on camera on several occasions getting after officials and teammates alike. But that adversity just might have served the Chiefs well. They have overcome it all to reach the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year. They are headed to Baltimore to play the Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

49ers look to avenge NFC title game losses. Lions seek 1st Super Bowl appearance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been waiting a year to get back to the NFC championship game after last season’s disappointing loss. The wait for the Detroit Lions and their fans has been far longer. The success-starved franchise is one step away from their first Super Bowl appearance. Either the Niners will avenge title game losses the past two seasons or the Lions will win in their first appearance on this stage in 32 years when the teams meet in the NFC championship game Sunday.

The rise, fall and rise again of Jim Harbaugh shows how quickly college coaches go from hot to not

College football has always been a what-have-you-done-lately business, but these days — fueled by nonstop hot-seat coverage and constant social-media scrutiny —- a coach’s stock rises and falls like a roller coaster. When Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut from Michigan after the 2020 season, getting another chance to be an NFL head coach seemed like a long shot for him. Now, coming off a national championship, he has landed one of the best NFL jobs available. It is doubtful Kalen DeBoer would have even been considered as a replacement for Nick Saban a year ago. Now he’s the Alabama coach.

Jaeger eagles final hole for an 8-under 64 and a 1-shot lead in the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Stephan Jaeger of Germany made a 35-foot eagle putt on his final hole for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday. Jaeger was at 12 under halfway through the tournament on the blufftop layout overlooking the Pacific Ocean. He started on the back nine of the easier North Course and leapfrogged Hojgaard with his eagle on the par-5 ninth to sit atop a crowded leaderboard. Hojgaard shot a bogey-free 66 on the North Course and was at 11 under. Thomas Detry of Belgium and Matthieu Pavon of France were 10 under after playing the South Course.

Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda share first-round lead at LPGA Drive On Championship

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko shot a 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead with Nelly Korda at the LPGA Drive on Championship. Ko is coming off a victory last week in the LPGA’s season opener that was her first since 2022. Korda also hasn’t won since 2022, and both she and Ko have previously been ranked No. 1 in the world. Nanna Koerstz Madsen was one shot back, and second-ranked Ruoning Yin was part of a group two shots behind. Ko’s round was highlighted by a chip-in birdie, and Korda had a tap-in eagle at Bradenton Country Club.

Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards coach, moving to front office. Brian Keefe named interim replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team. Wizards president Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front-office role. The Wizards named assistant Brian Keefe as the interim replacement, saying they’d hold a search for a full-time coach this offseason. Washington has lost five in a row and 11 of its past 12 games. The Wizards traded their two best players last offseason and got little in return, but Winger says the remaining players weren’t competitive enough and needed a new voice.

