AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:06 p.m. EDT

Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big video review calls set the host nation on its way to a 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals. Denmark defender Joachim Andersen had a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offside decisions in the 50th minute before giving away a penalty for handball on Germany’s very next attack. Kai Havertz converted the spot kick and Jamal Musiala added a second goal in the 68th. The match was suspended for about 25 minutes in the first half because of a thunderstorm.

Switzerland knocks out defending champion Italy and advances to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals

BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Italy has crashed out of the European Championship with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin. Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbor for 31 years and set up a quarterfinal against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf on July 6. Switzerland dominated in terms of possession, shots, attacks and passes. By the time Italy responded in the second half, the aggressive Swiss defense was able to deal with it, Coach Murat Yakin’s game plan worked to perfection.

LeBron James intends to sign a new deal with the Lakers, AP source says

LeBron James is not opting into what would have been a $51.4 million contract for this coming season and will instead seek a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither James nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. The move is among those coming just ahead of the NBA’s free agency period, which formally opens at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, though at least $1.2 billion in contracts have already been agreed upon because of new rules that allowed teams to speak with their own players earlier than usual.

Novak Djokovic says his knee feels good and he wants to ‘go for the title’ at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic says his right knee has responded well after surgery to repair a torn meniscus less than a month ago and he considers himself ready to contend at Wimbledon. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins Monday, and Djokovic’s first-round match is scheduled for Tuesday. Djokovic said Saturday that while he was very much in doubt of making it to Wimbledon after getting injured at the French Open on June 3, he is far more optimistic after a week of practices at the All England Club. He has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam trophies at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2024: Iga Swiatek calls herself a perfectionist and now she wants to improve on grass

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Iga Swiatek calls herself a perfectionist, and she knows she has not been perfect at Wimbledon so far in her career. The grass-court tournament begins on Monday and is the only Grand Slam event where the 23-year-old from Poland has not made it past the quarterfinals. Swiatek is coming off her fourth championship in five years on the red clay at the French Open. She also won a title on the hard courts of the U.S. Open in 2022 and made it to the semifinals on that surface at the Australian Open earlier that year. She is 9-4 at the All England Club.

Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai share lead for 2nd straight day at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (AP) — Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai each shot 4-under 68 on Saturday to reach 17 under through three rounds and share the lead for the second straight day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Cam Davis and Cameron Young were a shot back at Detroit Golf Club. Sam Stevens and Erik van Rooyen were another stroke back. Amateur Luke Clanton, Min Woo Lee and Joel Dahmen were three shots behind the leaders, entering the final round Sunday. The round started a couple hours later than scheduled after more than an inch of rain soaked the course. The soggy conditions allowed players to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways.

Utah Hockey Club makes NHL draft splashes by trading for Sergachev and Marino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club stole the show on the second day of the NHL draft by making two big trades in a matter of minutes. Utah acquired two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa Bay in a blockbuster and got fellow defenseman John Marino from New Jersey. The team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes and relocated to Salt Lake City had more than $40 million of salary cap space to use before playing its first game in Utah. Owner Ryan Smith and general manager Bill Armstrong cautioned that the team would not spend wastefully in free agency, but making a splash means winning could come sooner than later.

Steven Stamkos remains on course to become a free agent, Lightning GM and agent confirm

Steven Stamkos is still on course to become a free agent even after the Tampa Bay Lightning cleared significant salary cap space with trades made at the NHL draft. General manager Julien BriseBois and agent Don Meehan independently confirmed their stances have not changed with respect to Stamkos signing a new contract with the club before free agency opens Monday. BriseBois said he did not increase his previous offer to Stamkos after trading two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and depth forward Tanner Jeannot on Saturday. Stamkos at 34 becomes one of the top players available to the league’s other 31 teams.

India wins the T20 World Cup after holding off South Africa by 7 runs in a gripping final

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday. South Africa, playing its first ever final of an ICC tournament, needed a run-a-ball 30 to win on the back of Heinrich Klaasen’s belligerent 52 off 27 balls. But Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, who shared seven wickets in between them, roared back in the death overs to restrict South Africa at 169-8. Kohli’s first half-century at tournament, which he later revealed was his last T20 international game, anchored India to 176-7 after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. India won its second T20 World Cup but its first world title in 13 years.

American duo of Ewing and Kupcho take lead into final round of Dow Championship

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho birdied the 18th hole of the Dow Championship for a 67 and a one-shot lead over two teams. Kupcho isn’t sure it matters. The final round of the team event features the easier fourballs format. Saturday at Midland Country Club was tough because of foursomes and because of the wind. Haeji Kang and In Kyung Kim had a 65 for the best score of the day. That leaves them one shot behind. Also one behind is the team of former No. 1s. Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin had seven birdies to overcome a rough start.

