AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:05 p.m. EST

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and will start wild-card game against Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC wild-card game Sunday against Green Bay. The Eagles quarterback hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts was out of the protocol and was “ready to roll” against the Packers. Hurts returned to practice this week. There are five phases in the concussion protocol, with the final one clearance by an independent neurological consultant.

Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro

Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen’s 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. The NFC-leading Lions had four players selected. They are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett earned his seventh nod while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was chosen for the fourth time.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinjures Achilles, has surgery and will miss ‘significant’ time in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, a setback that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season. The team said Watson, who has played in just 19 games in three seasons with Cleveland due to an NFL suspension and injuries, felt discomfort in his ankle after “rolling” it while in Miami. Tests showed he re-ruptured the tendon, requiring another operation. The Browns said Friday in a statement that Watson is expected to miss “significant time” in 2025. Even before the setback, the team was expected to overhaul the QB position next season. Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

LA Rams head for Arizona and a crucial playoff game with their minds on their fire-ravaged hometown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have been preparing for their biggest game of the season amid the catastrophic wildfires besieging their home area. The players and coaches tasked with separating football from real life are finding it difficult, but they are determined to meet the challenges on all fronts when they “host” the Minnesota Vikings at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium on Monday night. Only a few Rams employees had been affected by the fires until Thursday afternoon, when the Kenneth Fire broke out a few miles from the team’s training complex in suburban Woodland Hills, sending smoke high into the sky with alarming speed.

Lakers coach JJ Redick confirms his family’s home was lost in the Pacific Palisades fire

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has confirmed his family lost its home in the raging wildfire in Pacific Palisades this week. Redick spoke about the fire’s impact for the first time Friday after practice with the Lakers, who are currently scheduled to return to action Saturday against San Antonio. Redick said the rented home burned down Tuesday while the Lakers were on the road in Dallas. Redick’s wife and two sons were safely away from the neighborhood, but Redick drove into Pacific Palisades on Wednesday to see the fire’s impact.

Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks. MLB sent a letter to Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen this week informing them of the decision. The letter say “based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities.” It adds: ”You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.”

Kensai Hirata has early lead at Sony Open as Zach Johnson gets in the mix

HONOLULU (AP) — Kensai Hirata is the early leader in the Sony Open. The 24-year-old from Japan shot a 63 on Friday among those who teed off early at Waialae. He leads by one over a pair of Ryder Cup figures from Marco Simone. One is Sepp Straka, a Team Europe player. The other is Zach Johnson. He was the U.S. captain. This is the 48-year-old Johnson’s first year without status and he’s having to ask for exemptions. Also in the mix is Gary Woodland. He’s feeling much better some 20 months after brain surgery and feels his game is trending.

Jordan Spieth sees his wrist surgery as a chance to reset. He plans to return at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth will be making his return from wrist surgery at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth says his recovery from the August surgery has gone according to schedule. He played his first full round in early December and nearly felt good enough to tee it up next week. Now the question is whether the 31-year-old Spieth can get back among the elite. He says the time off has allowed him to reset and rediscover what made him one of golf’s best players. He says his ultimate goal is to stand on the tee and know he’s among the best.

Blue Jays add All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman with $33 million, 3-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract. The team announced the deal two days after his 32nd birthday. Hoffman went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA and 10 saves in a career-high 68 appearances last season for the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies, earning his first All-Star selection in July. The right-hander struck out 89 and walked 16 in 66 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .197 batting average and compiling a 0.96 WHIP before becoming a free agent. Hoffman was chosen ninth overall by the Blue Jays in the 2014 amateur draft out of East Carolina, but has never pitched for them. He was traded the following year to Colorado.

Pelicans suspend Zion Williamson for 1 game against 76ers for violation of team policies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have suspended power forward Zion Williamson for their game against Philadelphia for a violation of team policies. Williamson has been tardy during this season to multiple Pelicans practices or flights, which led to the one-game ban. Williamson has been sidelined by various injuries for more games than he has played since being drafted first overall out of Duke in 2019. He has appeared in just seven of New Orleans’ 38 games this season. The Pelicans have gone 2-5 in those games, and 5-26 without him. The 24-year-old Williamson apologized in a statement to team owner Gayle Benson and the entire organization for his behavior.

