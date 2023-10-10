AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:05 p.m. EDT

Astros pound 4 homers, with a pair by Abreu, to rout Twins 9-1 and take 2-1 ALDS lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer for Houston in a four-run first inning against Sonny Gray and piled on with a two-run shot in the ninth to power the Astros past the Minnesota Twins 9-1. Houston leads the AL Division Series 2-1. Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth home run in three games and Alex Bregman had a homer and an RBI single for the defending World Series champions. The Astros moved within one win of a seventh consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier had nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Game 4 is Wednesday at Target Field.

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton is in intensive care with pneumonia

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton has pneumonia and is in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared Retton’s condition in an Instagram post. Kelley said the 55-year-old Retton, who became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, is “fighting for her life” and not able to breathe on her own. Kelley started a fundraising campaign on Retton’s behalf for medical expenses. Kelley wrote that Retton does not currently have medical insurance.

NHL issues updated theme night guidance, which includes a ban on players using Pride tape on the ice

The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-colored stick tape for Pride nights. The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice. Previously the NHL had decided not to allow teams to wear any theme jerseys for warmups after a handful of players opted out last season.

Column: MLB’s playoff format is penalizing top seeds with all that time off

The Baltimore Orioles won an AL-leading 101 games during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers also reached triple digits in victories. Those impressive accomplishments earned both teams a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Clearly, the time off did them no good. Tossing in the 104-win Atlanta Braves and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, baseball’s four top seeds went a combined 2-6 on their home fields to start the best-of-five division round. Is it time to say goodbye to the bye?

The Dodgers’ bats have gone cold in the postseason. Now they’re facing playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers cobbled together a 100-win regular season against the odds, using a strong offense to compensate for a beat-up starting rotation. Time is running out for that formula to produce even one postseason win. The Dodgers are down to their last chance in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, facing a 2-0 deficit against the Arizona Diamondbacks when the series continues on Wednesday night. Much has been made of L.A.‘s bad starting pitching in the first two games, but it’s also been true that the Dodgers’ vaunted offense hasn’t been doing much. Mookie Betts is 0 for 7 over the first two games while Max Muncy is 1 for 7 and Freddie Freeman is 1 for 6.

Phillies insist they can put stunned disbelief of Game 2 meltdown behind them against Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Division Series. The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 3 on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Braves have not yet named a starting pitcher. The Phillies are trying to regroup after an epic Game 2 meltdown in a loss to the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and a game-ending double play for the ages wrapped things up for the Braves. A great catch by Michael Harris II and an alert backup and throw by Riley ended the game on a double play.

Connor Bedard is the NHL’s latest ‘next Sidney Crosby.’ The original has plenty left in the tank

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of the NHL’s biggest stars and one of its newest stars will meet for the first time when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener. The 36-year-old Crosby is entering his 19th season in the NHL and knows a thing or two about the challenges the 18-year-old Bedard faces. Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh in 2005 as hockey’s next big thing. Over the years he’s won three Stanley Cups while serving as an ambassador of the sport. It’s a challenge Crosby believes the teenaged Bedard is ready to embrace.

Vikings to put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve for minimum 4-game absence, AP source confirms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will place wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve according to a person with knowledge of the decision speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will miss at least the next four games because of a hamstring injury. Jefferson slipped while trying to make a cut on his route in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Kansas City. Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns and has never missed a game in his career until now.

Analysis: Eagles, 49ers clear front-runners in NFC; AFC is more jumbled

The Eagles and 49ers are the clear front-runners in the NFC while the AFC is jumbled five weeks into the season. San Francisco made the biggest statement so far with a dominant 42-10 win over Dallas on Sunday night. The 49ers have been the NFL’s most complete team. They can win behind Brock Purdy’s passing, Christian McCaffrey’s running or by leaning on Nick Bosa and a stingy defense. The defending NFC champion Eagles are still building their identity, but keep finding ways to win despite playing below the standard they set last season on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. The NFL’s only two undefeated teams seem headed for a rematch in the conference title game.

LIV Golf loses its bid to earn ranking points over questions about a closed shop

The Official World Golf Ranking board has rejected LIV Golf’s application to get ranking points. The Saudi-backed league had asked in July 2022 to be included. Peter Dawson is chairman of the OWGR board. He says a committee could work around some of the issues like the 54-hole events with no cut. But he says it couldn’t fairly measure LIV against the other 24 tours in the system. The sticking points were LIV having the same 48 players all season and not enough turnover through relegation and qualifying. LIV says the decision means the OWGR no longer ranks the best players around the world.

