AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:05 a.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to punctuate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-0 victory over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Kiké Hernández hit a two-run shot to make it 4-0 in the sixth inning and waved to the Citi Field crowd he quieted. Los Angeles rebounded from a loss at home and grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series by pitching its fourth shutout in the past five playoff games. Ohtani connected in the eighth, a 410-foot drive that soared into the second deck in right field. Max Muncy went deep in the ninth for his 13th career postseason homer.

After Severino misplays a pair of comebackers, Mets in need of NLCS comeback against Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Luis Severino twice misplayed grounders, leading to a pair of unearned runs in the second inning that put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead for good in an 8-0 romp that gave them a 2-1 NL Championship Series lead. After the Mets loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half, Francisco Alvarez and Francisco Lindor both struck out against Walker Buehler. New York’s NLCS batting average is down to 179, with Lindor and Pete Alonso both 1 for 11, Brandon Nimmo 1 for 10 and Alvarez 1 for 9.

While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and his 20-year-son, Bronny, are about to become the first father and son to play on the same NBA team. Yet their historic pairing presents unique challenges that could affect the Los Angeles Lakers’ determination to become a title contender again. Bronny has already acknowledged and lamented the social media stigma of favoritism and nepotism hovering over the start of his NBA career. The Lakers have also been criticized for using a draft pick to guarantee this father-son pairing. But Bronny’s first few months on the roster have generated overwhelming positivity around the Lakers, both from the front office that orchestrated it and from the players suiting up alongside the James duo.

Ionescu’s 3-pointer with 1 second left gives Liberty 80-77 win over Lynx and 2-1 lead in WNBA Finals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit a tiebreaking 3-poitner from the top of the key with 1 second left and Breanna Stewart scored 30 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 8-77 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA Finals series. The Liberty are now one victory away from winning their first title ever. Game 4 is Friday night in Minnesota with a deciding fifth game in New York on Sunday if necessary. With the game tied at 77, Ionescu had the ball at the top of the key and dribble around before pulling up and hitting the 3-pointer that broke the tie. Minnesota didn’t get a real shot to tie at the buzzer.

Serena Williams says she had a benign cyst removed from her neck and ‘all is OK’

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she had a benign branchial cyst “the size of a small grapefruit” removed from her neck and “all is OK.” The retired tennis star posted Wednesday on social media that she found a lump on her neck in May, had an MRI exam, and was told she didn’t need to get it removed if she didn’t want to. So she didn’t then, “but it kept growing,” Williams wrote. After more tests, including a biopsy that was negative for cancer, Williams said, her doctors said she should have a procedure. Williams turned 43 last month.

A German in charge of England? Nationality matters less than it used to in international soccer

England’s national team will have a foreign coach for the third time after hiring German Thomas Tuchel. Smaller soccer nations often let foreigners lead their national teams but coaches from overseas countries are still rare among the top powers in international soccer such as Spain, Germany, Italy and Brazil. Spain and Italy in particular have a strong coaching pedigree and a deeply ingrained soccer culture. However four of the top nine teams in the world ranking are now led by a coach from a different country and the likes of Germany and Brazil appear more open to having a foreign coach. One expert says coaching methods are more universal now and “it’s more the personality that counts and not the nationality.”

Lonzo Ball makes long-awaited return from knee injuries, scores 10 in Bulls’ preseason game

CHICAGO (AP) — Lonzo Ball got a rousing ovation in his long-awaited return for the Chicago Bulls after being sidelined for nearly three years because of a knee injury. Ball scored 10 points in 15 minutes in the Bulls’ 125-123 preseason victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The point guard also had an assist, a steal and a block in his first appearance since Jan. 14, 2022. Ball underwent a cartilage and meniscus transplant in his left knee last year after several procedures failed to fix his injury. He thought he “was moving great” and the knee gave him no trouble “at all.” Ball got a rousing ovation when he subbed in for Josh Giddey following a timeout midway through the first quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs owner backs kicker Harrison Butker’s new PAC supporting ‘traditional values’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says he has no issue with kicker Harrison Butker forming a political action committee designed to encourage Christians to vote for “traditional values.” Butker announced his UPRIGHT PAC last weekend. Hunt says the Chiefs have players “on both sides of the political spectrum” and he supports efforts to “make a difference.” The Hunt family has supported a group urging Missouri voters to reject a ballot measure that would overturn a near-total ban on abortion in the state. Butker drew attention earlier this year for a commencement speech at a private Catholic college.

NCAA closes loophole that allowed Oregon to purposely induce late penalty in win

The NCAA football rules committee has issued guidance to close a loophole that allowed second-ranked Oregon to exploit an illegal substitution penalty late in its victory over Ohio State to take time off the clock. With Ohio State driving on its final possession of the game and just seconds left, Oregon was flagged for having too many defenders on the field. While the Buckeyes gained 5 yards, the move took four seconds off the clock and Ohio State didn’t have time to call a timeout for a potential game-winning field goal. The NCAA coordinator of football officials says in a statement the new guidance looks to “take away any gain for the defense” from committing an intentional penalty.

Ramírez’s late homer in Game 2 gives Guardians lift as they prepare to face Yankees in 0-2 ALCS hole

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez’s late home run in Game 2 of the ALCS was a positive sign for the Cleveland Guardians. Trouble is, Aaron Judge gave the New York Yankees one as well. Ramírez connected in the ninth inning for just his second homer in this postseason. The All-Star third baseman is capable of going on a hitting tear and carrying the Guardians, who might need that to cut into New York’s 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Judge homered for the first time this October in the seventh inning. Clarke Schmidt will start Game 3 for New York against Cleveland’s Matthew Boyd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.