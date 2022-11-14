AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:03 p.m. EST

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Coach: Slain Virginia football players ‘were all good kids’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. One was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Another had changed positions on the team. And yet another had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.

Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, are baseball’s Rookies of the Year. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the AL honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a BBWAA panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals. He was voted the NL award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.

Allen’s turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s turnover troubles have raised a concern for a Buffalo Bills team that’s lost two straight and tumbled out of the AFC lead. The fifth-year starter was once again lamenting how he has to be more careful with the ball after his three turnovers opened the door for the Minnesota Vikings to erase a 17-point third-quarter deficit in a 33-30 overtime win on Sunday. If Allen’s concerns sound familiar, they are. He’s said much of the same thing following his two previous outings. Allen enters Monday leading the NFL with 10 interceptions, with six of them coming in his past three games.

North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men’s poll

North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks will face second-ranked Stanford on Sunday in the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the poll. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five. Ohio State moved up six spots to eighth after beating then-No. 5 Tennessee last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th. Villanova and Utah entered the rankings at No. 24 and 25, replacing Princeton and South Dakota State.

Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.

No. 1 Georgia eyes perfect season with tightly bonded team

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia added another title to its growing collection, yet didn’t see a whole lot of reason to celebrate. The Bulldogs, you see, are chasing a much loftier goal. Perfection. No. 1 Georgia locked up another trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game as the Eastern Division winner. But everyone quickly moved on. The Bulldogs have much bigger goals, including their first SEC title since 2017, a return to the College Football Playoff, and a second straight national title. And let’s not forget one other goal that would really make this team stand out: a perfect season.

In Vail, housing shortage threatens America’s ski wonderland

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — The struggle for affordable housing is playing out in Vail, Colorado, where the owners of a ski resort are trying to create an affordable housing complex for the chefs, bus drivers, ski lift operators and other workers who keep the resort humming. The problem? A group of bighorn sheep live on a fraction of the land designated for the project. The years-long dispute is nowhere close to being solved, and it’s leading local businesses to have a tough time recruiting workers to keep local businesses afloat.

Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal sports gambling operation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Puig acknowledged in unsealed court documents that he denied betting on the operation when in fact he made hundreds of bets in 2019. Puig played six seasons with the Dodgers, where he earned an All-Star selection in 2014. He played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians in 2019 before becoming a free agent and last year signed a million-dollar contract with a South Korean team.

