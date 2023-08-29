AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:03 p.m. EDT

Venus Williams suffers her most lopsided defeat at the US Open: 6-1, 6-1 in the first round

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ 100th career U.S. Open match produced her most lopsided loss at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001. Williams was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round on Monday night. At 43, Williams is the oldest player in the field. The first 21 times Williams entered the U.S. Open, she went 21-0 in the first round. But this was her third consecutive opening-round loss at Flushing Meadows. The 26-year-old Minnen was born in August 1997, the month before Williams reached the U.S. Open final for the first time.

A Spanish soccer official’s kiss unleashed fury, soul-searching over sexism, and a hunger strike

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup was a momentous occasion for the soccer-crazed country, but the joy on and off the field was soon sullied by the leader of the country’s soccer federation when he planted an unwanted kiss on the lips of a star player during the medal ceremony. By defiantly refusing to step down as fury over the incident mounted, Luis Rubiales only exacerbated the controversy, prompting the world champions to say they will not play again until he’s gone and prosecutors to launch an investigation. The incident is fueling nationwide soul-searching about sexism in sports, and in society at large.

Safety Damar Hamlin makes Bills’ 53-player roster 8 months after near-death experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made the 53-player cut. The moment marks the biggest milestone in Hamlin’s bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January. Hamlin is in position to making his regular-season debut when Buffalo travels to play the New York Jets on Sept. 11. Edge rusher Von Miller will miss the first four games rehabbing his surgically repaired right knee after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Buffalo placed backup quarterback Matt Barkley on injured reserve.

US Ryder Cup team adds familiar picks with Fowler and Thomas. It also gets a LIV player with Koepka

Zach Johnson has filled out his U.S. Ryder Cup team with some familiar faces. He has added Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler among his six captain’s picks. Another choice of his is LIV Golf player and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He’s the only non-PGA Tour member on the U.S. team. The others are Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns. This will be Sam Burns’ first Ryder Cup. Thomas is the known as the American spark in the Ryder Cup. But he finished 15th in the standings. And he didn’t qualify for the PGA Tour postseason.

Trades dominate the day as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL. Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee. Defensive end Boogie Bashum, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Kelvin Joseph, offensive lineman Dan Feeney and Kendrick Green also switched teams and wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among the players on the move via trade. Jonathan Taylor isn’t going anywhere, however. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade the disgruntled star running back but they’re keeping Taylor on the physically unable to perform list.

Recently signed Dalvin Cook practices for the first time with the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dalvin Cook stepped into the practice huddle for the New York Jets for the first time and finally settled into his new backfield. The star running back said Tuesday he finally feels as though he’s a member of the Jets. It has been a whirlwind of an offseason and summer for the star running back, who had offseason shoulder surgery, was released by the Minnesota Vikings for salary cap reasons, visited the Jets during training camp, considered his options before signing with New York and then recently witnessed the birth of his first child. The 28-year-old running back signed a one-year deal with the Jets two weeks ago.

So far in the Basketball World Cup, the US has shown off tons of depth

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Through two games of this FIBA World Cup, the players who lead USA Basketball team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots all share something in common. They’re not starters. It’s not exactly an overwhelming sample size, but those statistical factoids shed a lot of light on what makes this U.S. team tick. Nobody cares what’s on the stat sheet. Everyone plays a role, starter or non-starter, and that’s exactly how USA Basketball wanted this roster to work when it was assembled. The Americans are headed to the second round and close group stage play Wednesday against Jordan.

The US Open is the noisiest Grand Slam tournament thanks to planes, trains, music and, yes, fans

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open is the noisiest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. There are the planes. The trains. The music at changeovers. And there are the spectators, who do not necessarily adhere to the sort of decorum often associated with tennis. They yell and whistle and applaud and get especially rowdy at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a 23,000-capacity venue that is the largest at any of the sport’s four major championships. Some players enjoy all of the ruckus. Others could do without it. It can make it hard to focus. It can be confusing. And it can make it hard to hear the way the ball leaves an opponent’s racket.

‘Like Snoop Dogg’s living room’: Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court

NEW YORK (AP) — The smell of marijuana has become a stink at the U.S. Open. One court in particular is notorious for smelling, as one player put it, “like Snoop Dogg’s living room.” Court 17 is located in the extreme southwest corner of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, adjacent to Corona Park, and players and security staffers alike believe the park is the source of the smell. Eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari complained about the odor during and after her first-round loss on Monday. But there may not be much the United States Tennis Association can do. It’s legal in New York for adults 21 and older to possess cannabis, and they can smoke or vape it wherever smoking tobacco is allowed.

In its initial use, new US Open video review system fails when chair umpire’s tablet malfunctions

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open’s new review system allowing players to challenge certain calls, such as double bounces, has been used for the first time. Corentin Moutet hoped to get a crucial call overturned in his match against Andy Murray on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the French player, the chair umpire’s tablet malfunctioned, preventing her from watching video footage and forcing the original call of a point for Murray to stand. The review system is a first in Grand Slam tennis. The U.S. Tennis Association said the broken tablet was repaired after the match.

