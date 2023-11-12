AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:58 p.m. EST

Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school $75 million. The move ends a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he had won a national championship in 2013, by a massive 10-year, fully guaranteed contract at the end of the 2017 season. The deal was extended back to 10 years after the 2020 season.

AP Top 25: Georgia’s No. 1 streak hits 22, second-best ever. Louisville, Oregon State enter top 10

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the history of the college football poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02. The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005. The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one. Louisville and Oregon State entered the top 10.

5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day

Five games ended with game-winning field goals in regulation Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history. The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each won on a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta. Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.

Goff, Lions outlast Herbert, Chargers 41-38 on Patterson’s last-second field goal

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, Riley Patterson kicked a 41-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired, and the Detroit Lions prevailed in a 41-38 shootout over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers tied it at 38-all with 3:34 remaining when Justin Herbert threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 38-yarder to Keenan Allen on fourth-and-1. Goff responded by leading the Lions on a nine-play, 53-yard drive, culminating in Patterson’s kick. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 156 yards and a touchdown on eight catches for the Lions. Keenan Allen had 11 receptions for 175 yards and two TDs for the Chargers.

Watson rallies Browns from 14 down in 4th to 33-31 win over Ravens, tightening AFC North

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dustin Hopkins kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to cap a furious Cleveland rally in the fourth quarter, and the Browns edged the Baltimore Ravens 33-31. Cleveland trailed 31-17 before Deshaun Watson delivered the type of victory the Browns have been waiting for from their high-priced quarterback. Watson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore with 8:57 remaining. Then one of Lamar Jackson’s passes caromed high into the air and was picked off by Greg Newsome II, and he returned the interception 34 yards for a TD just 41 seconds later. Still down one because of a missed extra point, Cleveland drove 58 yards for the winning kick.

C.J. Stroud leads another game-winning drive, Texans edge Bengals 30-27 on last-second field goal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud directed a last-minute, game-winning drive for the second straight week, finishing with 356 yards passing and leading the Houston Texans to a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 27-all and 1:33 remaining, Stroud moved the Texans 55 yards in six plays to set up a 38-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola as time expired. Noah Brown had 172 yards receiving for the Texans and Devin Singletary ran for 150 yards and a score. Joe Burrow threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals but was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey scores career-high 50 points, leads 76ers to 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points, Joel Embiid had 37 points and the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 8-1 with their eighth straight victory, beating the Indiana Pacers 137-126. Maxey was 20 for 32 from the field and had seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the first of two straight games in Philadelphia between the teams. His previous high was 44 against Toronto on Oct. 28, 2022. Embiid had 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. The 76ers are off to their best nine-game start since opening 10-0 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals. Philadelphia played without Kelly Oubre Jr. after he broke a rib when hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident. Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 25 points.

76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Center City. The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit. He was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week. Authorities said Oubre was walking near his home and was crossing a street when he was struck by a turning car that then fled the scene.

Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic has secured the year-end top ranking for a record-extending eighth time. Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the No. 1 spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion did it in his opener by beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3. The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras two years ago. Sampras finished No. 1 six times. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain took the honors last year. Djokovic has won 19 straight matches since his five-set loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July. Jannik Sinner beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in an earlier match.

Camilo Villegas wins in Bermuda, his first title since his young daughter died of brain cancer

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Camilo Villegas delivered key birdies that led to an emotional victory. Villegas outlasted Alex Noren and shot 65 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by two shots. It’s his first victory in nine years. And it’s his first win since his 22-month-old daughter, Mia, died of brain cancer in the summer of 2020. Villegas says he loves golf because it’s given him great things and has knocked him down. The same goes for life. The 41-year-old Colombian now has a two-year exemption. The win also gets him back to the Masters and PGA Championship for the first time since 2015.

