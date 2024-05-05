AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:58 p.m. EDT

Donovan Mitchell scores 39 points as Cavaliers push past Magic 106-94 in Game 7 to get Boston next

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points, Caris LeVert added 15 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a potentially franchise-shifting loss by rallying for a 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7. The Cavs will play Boston in the next round. Cleveland trailed by 18 in the first half and was in danger of being knocked out in the first round for the second year in a row. But Mitchell, who scored 50 in a Game 6 loss, put the Cavs on his back. Evan Mobley grabbed 16 rebounds as Cleveland won its first playoff series without LeBron James since 1993. Paolo Banchero scored 38 and added 16 rebounds to lead the Magic, who grew up in the series but couldn’t figure out how to win in Cleveland as both teams held serve on their floors.

Magic crumble in second half, lose Game 7 despite Paolo Bachero’s 38 points and stellar series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Paolo Banchero’s first taste of the NBA playoffs ended bitterly. The Orlando Magic couldn’t finish what they started. After opening an 18-point lead in the first half, the Magic caved under pressure as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 106-94 win in Game 7. Banchero scored 38 points — his third game with at least 30 in the series — but it wasn’t enough as the Magic couldn’t stop Donovan Mitchell when they needed to and had their season end in disappointment. Still, it was valuable experience for a young Magic team led by the 21-year-old Banchero, who averaged 27 points in his first postseason as a pro.

Taylor Pendrith gets 1st PGA Tour win at Byron Nelson after final-hole collapse from Ben Kohles

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Taylor Pendrith took advantage of Ben Kohles’ final-hole meltdown to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title. Kohles overtook Pendrith with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 for a one-shot lead, then bogeyed the 18th after hitting his second shot into greenside rough. After having to chip twice from the rough and already looking stunned, Kohles missed a 6-foot putt that would have forced a playoff. Pendrith two-putted for birdie on the 18th, holing a 3-footer for a 4-under 67 and 23-under 261 total at the TPC Craig Ranch. The 32-year-old Canadian won in his 74th career PGA Tour start. Playing just north of his birthplace of Dallas, Kohles shot 66 to finish a stroke back. He’s winless on the tour.

Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Dodgers sweep Braves with 5-1 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with two home runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series. It was Ohtani’s first multi-home run game as a Dodger and the 17th of his career. Teoscar Hernanez added a two-run homer and James Paxton (4-0) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowed five hits and one run, walked two and struck out three to remain unbeaten on the season.

Panthers, Bruins set to meet again in playoff rematch, this time in Round 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There are no shortage of storylines for this Florida-Boston rematch. There’s the Panthers, trying to move another step closer toward a return to the Stanley Cup Final. There’s the Bruins, looking to avenge a shocking upset in a Round 1 series last season. The rested Panthers having just gotten a few days off, the razor-sharp Bruins rolling in after a Game 7 overtime win over Toronto. A second-round series between the Panthers and Bruins starts Monday night in South Florida, the two best teams in the Atlantic Division squaring off with a trip to the NHL’s final four on the line.

Uncertain plans for 150th Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, others leave questions for Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown could be absent of 150th Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and other contenders who contributed to the thrilling three-wide photo finish. Mystik Dan trainer Kenny McPeek and ownership were non-committal about sending the colt to Baltimore for the Preakness on May 18 and instead might opt for the relocated Belmont Stakes in June at Saratoga. The Preakness still could feature quality, rested horses, including some by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert as he seeks a follow-up to National Treasure’s win last year.

Nuggets know physicality, stopping Edwards’ supporting cast are keys to tying series with Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says it’s about time his team snaps out of its slow starts. The reigning NBA champions have fallen into deep holes early in each of their six playoff games. They trailed by double digits to the Lakers in the first four games of their series with Los Angeles and by nine in the fifth game. And in Round 2 they watched the Minnesota Timberwolves get off to an 18-4 start. Although they quickly recovered, it was a harbinger of the Wolves’ terrific play down the stretch as they pulled off a 106-99 upset in Denver.

Champions League: Bayern and Dortmund could stop Mbappe’s showdown with Real Madrid

Real Madrid needs fortress Bernabeu to live up to its reputation. Paris Saint-Germain could do with some magic from the departing Kylian Mbappé. Otherwise we could be set for a repeat of the 2013 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The German teams showed in the first legs of the semifinals that they could yet block a Madrid vs. Mbappé showdown at Wembley Stadium. That has felt like an ideal finale with Mbappé widely expected to move to the Spanish giant when he leaves PSG as a free agent at the end of the season. But Bayern and Dortmund don’t appear to have read that script.

Rublev overcomes fever and praises doctors after winning Madrid Open for the 1st time

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev has rallied to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets and win the Madrid Open for the first time. Rublev won 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 Sunday after Auger-Aliassime double-faulted on the last point of the final at the clay-court tournament in the Spanish capital. It was the second Masters 1000 title for the eighth-ranked Rublev. The 26-year-old Russian also won at Monte Carlo last year. Auger-Aliassime was playing in his first final at this level.

Klopp keeps the drama going to the end as Liverpool beats Spurs 4-2 in his penultimate Anfield match

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The smile is back on Jurgen Klopp’s face even if his Liverpool players seem intent on testing his nerves right to the end. The Premier League title may be all but beyond the Merseyside club but that doesn’t mean the drama is over for the departing Liverpool manager after a 4-2 win against Tottenham, which saw the unlikeliest of fightbacks from Spurs. A bad week for Aston Villa got worse after a surprise 1-0 loss at Brighton in the race for the top four. Unai Emery’s team lost 4-2 at home to Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal on Thursday.

