AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:55 p.m. EDT

ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 4th time with surgery scheduled for Tuesday

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale said on social media he has been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time. Vitale announced on Friday that a biopsy of a lymph node in his network showed cancer. He is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday. The 85-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He also had six weeks of radiation treatments last year when tests revealed he had vocal cord cancer.

Macklin Celebrini selected No. 1 by San Jose at NHL draft where Las Vegas and hockey royalty mix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have added a foundational piece to their rebuilding plan. The Sharks took Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the NHL draft Friday. He was just the fourth freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player. The nation’s youngest player at 17 finished second with 34 goals and third with 64 points. The Chicago Blackhawks took Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov of Belarus with the second pick. Hockey and Las Vegas royalty shared the stage with Celine Dion announcing Montreal selecting Ivan Demidov and former NHL star Joe Thornton announcing Celebrini’s pick.

Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher focusing on ‘good stuff’ instead of pressure as NBA’s No. 1 overall pick

ATLANTA (AP) — Zaccharie Risacher says he’s not worried about the expectations that accompany being the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. The 19-year-old Risacher also will have to follow fellow French star Victor Wembanyama, who starred as a rookie last season. The 6-foot-9 player had his introductory news conference with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. When asked if he learned anything from watching Wembanyama in the NBA, Risacher said his best lessons came from following Wembanyama as a professional in France. Risacher played for the same French club, JL Bourg, in 2023-24.

Hawks finalizing talks to trade high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, AP sources say

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing talks to trade high-scoring Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package expected to include two first-round draft picks, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized Friday night. The Hawks are expected to receive forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and point guard Dyson Daniels in the deal, as well as first-round picks in 2025 and 2029. The Hawks made swing player Zaccharie Risacher of France the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber placed on injured list by the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Both were hurt in Thursday night’s 7-4 loss to Miami. Harper strained his left hamstring running the bases in the ninth inning, and Schwarber strained his left groin making a throw from left field in the eighth. The injuries will test the Phillies, who’ve had a hugely successful first half of the season. Philadelphia entered Friday with the majors’ best record and leading Atlanta by eight games in the NL East. Harper was named to his eighth All-Star team earlier Thursday.

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are in the draw after recent operations

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have both been placed in the Wimbledon bracket during the draw despite coming off recent operations. Being in Friday’s draw is no guarantee either 37-year-old past champion at the All England Club will actually compete at the event that begins Monday. Djokovic has looked in practice sessions this week as though he is ready to go, less than a month after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. He has won seven of his men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. Murray is a two-time trophy winner at the grass-court tournament who made clear on Thursday that he would wait until the last moment to decide whether or not to play.

Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Tom Brady among the former pro athletes who have become WNBA owners

Magic Johnson’s love of basketball motivated him to save the Los Angeles Sparks a decade ago from folding and also put him on the forefront of what is now a growing WNBA trend. Ten years after becoming the majority owner the team’s value has increased and buying into the WNBA has become a good long-term investment. Johnson is one of a handful of former pro athletes who have either bought into WNBA teams ownership groups. Dwyane Wade became a partial owner of the Chicago Sky last year. Tom Brady did the same with the Las Vegas Aces. Alex Rodriguez is a limited partner with the Minnesota Lynx. Former WNBA players Sue Bird and Renee Montgomery have joined the ownership groups of the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream, respectively.

Frank Bensel makes back-to-back holes-in-one at the U.S. Senior Open

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces on back-to-back holes in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open. The 56-year-old Floridian holed out on the fourth and fifth holes on Friday morning. While consecutive holes-in-one are exceedingly rare, it’s also unusual for a course to have par-3’s on two straight holes. But that’s the setup at the Newport Country Club this week. Even with the aces, Bensel has had a tough time at the seaside course. He opened the day at 4 over and had back-to-back bogeys to follow up his aces.

Nelly Korda says dog bite will keep her from defending her title in Aramco tournament

Nelly Korda missed three straight cuts for the first time in her career. And then she says she was bitten by a dog. Korda says she will have to withdraw from the Aramco-sponsored Ladies European Tour event next week outside London because of the dog bite. She says it happened Saturday in Seattle. That would be one day after she missed the cut in the KPMG Women’s PGA. Korda says she needs time to receive treatment and to recover. She was the defending champion next week. The LPGA’s fourth major of the year is the following week in France.

Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th

DETROIT (AP) — Akshay Bhatia shot a 5-under 67 that included a free drop after his golf ball fell into a fairway drain at Detroit Golf Club. That was good enough for a share of the 36-hole lead with Aaron Rai after the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday. Bhatia’s drive on the par-5 17th hole managed to fall into one of five holes in a metal drain cap that were just big enough to accommodate a golf ball. He ended up making par in his second straight bogey-free round. Rai shot 65 to match Bhatia at 13-under 131 on a course that consistently yields low scores.

