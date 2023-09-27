AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:54 p.m. EDT

Damian Lillard is being traded from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks, AP source says, ending long saga

Damian Lillard is being traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The deal ends his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers and a a three-month saga surrounding Lillard’s wish to be moved elsewhere in hopes of winning an NBA title. The seven-time All-Star goes from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team deal that sends Jrue Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of the involved teams had announced the agreement.

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract

Michigan State has fired Mel Tucker, saying the suspended football coach failed to present adequate reasons why he should not be fired for cause after having what he described as consensual phone sex with an activist and rape survivor. The school said Wednesday that it terminated what’s left of Tucker’s $95 million, 10-year contract for acknowledging actions that subjected the institution to ridicule, among other reasons. The woman said Tucker sexually harassed her during the phone call in April 2022. Michigan State informed the 51-year-old Tucker that it planned to fire him on Sept. 18 and gave him a week to respond, which he did on Monday.

Rory McIlroy once called the Ryder Cup an exhibition. He knows better now

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Ryder Cup is no exhibition. That’s how Rory McIlroy referred to it before playing in his first one and he laughs at those words now. McIlroy read comments he made 14 years ago about how it wouldn’t mean all that much to him and he wouldn’t be fist-pumping. That changed when he played his first one in Wales in 2010. And now he’s the most experienced Ryder Cup player at Marco Simone and a de facto leader of Team Europe. McIlroy wants to be sure younger players look over to him without looking up to him.

Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s bold appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs’ victory over the Chicago Bears bold but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer. Speaking on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Kelce discussed Swift’s well-publicized appearance in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with his family during Sunday’s 41-10 victory. The 12-time Grammy Award winner sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, and yelled during the game. While he acknowledged being more vocal in the media spotlight than Swift, he said he wanted to respect both of their lives and keep the discussion focused on football.

Deion Sanders still winning in Black community after first loss at Colorado

Deion Sanders has turned Colorado football into an unexpected cultural phenomenon, with tremendous support coming from the Black community. Black support for Sanders and Colorado is just as much about culture and representation as it is wins and losses. Black people all over the country are wearing Buffaloes gear and rooting for the team despite having no connection to Colorado other than pride and support for what Sanders is doing.

Guardians give manager Terry Francona win in final home game, 4-3 to damage Reds’ slim playoff hopes

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber shut down Cincinnati for six innings and the Cleveland Guardians sent manager Terry Francona off with a victory in his final home game, 4-3 over the Reds, whose playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. Bieber limited the Reds to one run and five hits in just his second start since July 15. The right-hander missed more than two months with elbow inflammation, one of several key injuries that contributed to the Guardians not defending their AL Central title. The Reds are now in danger of missing the postseason as well. They fell two games behind Chicago in the NL wild-card race with just three games left.

Brooks Robinson Appreciation: In Maryland in the 1960s, nobody was like No. 5

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Growing up in Maryland in the 1960s, Brooks Robinson was a god. Every kid wanted to wear his No. 5. Even young lefties like future AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker tried to play third base like him. Kids imitated his aw-shucks Arkansas twang. They copied his relaxed, shoulders-bouncing jog off the field. Walker recalls that if they could’ve worn a short-brimmed batting helmet like he did, we would’ve. A day after Robinson’s death, Walker reflects on the mesmerizing defensive whiz and a play in the 1970 World Series that in some ways, still lives on in Walker’s childhood backyard.

Pro Picks: Lions get another win in Lambeau after ending Aaron Rodgers’ career with the Packers

The Detroit Lions are going back to Lambeau Field for the first time since ending Aaron Rodgers’ career in Green Bay. The Packers look just fine with Jordan Love. The two 2-1 teams meet Thursday night in an early season battle for first place in the NFC North. Love, who led an impressive comeback win over the Saints last week, watched from sideline when the Lions knocked the Packers out of the playoffs with a win in the final regular-season game in 2022. The Packers haven’t had running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson the past couple of games because of hamstring injuries. If they can return on a short week, that’ll boost an offense that has played well behind Love.

Reich: Panthers QB Bryce Young on track to play Sunday vs Vikings after returning to practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and is now trending toward playing on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to coach Frank Reich. Young missed last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. Reich said the big thing is to see how Young responds to practice and to make sure there are no setbacks. But he added that things are headed in the right direction for him to play. Young is 0-2 this season as the team’s starting quarterback. Young took his normal percentage of reps in practice.

Ezekiel Elliott focuses on Patriots knowing emotions may flow in homecoming with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is set for a Dallas homecoming when his New England Patriots visit the Cowboys. Elliott figures there will be emotions when he returns to the place where he was a star for seven seasons alongside quarterback Dak Prescott. The two-time rushing champion believes he can keep the focus on getting the Patriots a victory. The Cowboys released the club’s No. 3 career rusher in a cost-cutting move in the offseason. A slow start for Elliott is turning around after a short training camp. He’s coming off a season-high 80 yards in a win over the New York Jets.

