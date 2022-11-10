AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:54 a.m. EST

Rising travel, food costs straining college athletic budgets

College athletic programs of all sizes are reacting to inflation the same way as everyone else. They’re looking for ways to save. Travel and food are the primary areas with increased costs. Schools in major conferences are working with boosters and other partners to try to bridge the financial gap. Arizona estimates it could spend $4 million more across the board this year than it would if the U.S. inflation rate hadn’t risen to more than 8%. Division III Mary Baldwin University in Virginia played exhibitions against Division II teams for a few thousand dollars to pay for basketball shoes.

Fox’s NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar

Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for the annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was 2009, when the show was at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. The show — which includes Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer — has originated from service academies two of the past three years. It was at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last year and U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 2019.

AP VoteCast: How voters felt about happy hours, Taylor Swift

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could find an issue to agree on: letting bars have happy hours. Commonwealth law bans bars and other establishments from having special discounts on beer, wine and liquor. AP VoteCast shows a majority of voters favor Massachusetts legalizing happy hour. AP VoteCast is an extensive survey of more than 94,000 voters and reveals U.S. voters’ views on some of the most significant issues affecting the nation. And some that are less significant, too. Beyond the happy hour question, AP VoteCast explored Alabama college football rivalries, what Mississippi voters really think about football star Brett Favre and whether Tennessee voters like Taylor Swift.

Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. He spoke Wednesday afternoon, hours after Griner’s lawyers revealed that she had been sent to a penal colony to serve her sentence for drug possession. U.S. officials have for months tried to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan. But there have been no overt signs of progress.

Many positive, negative surprises mark NFL season’s 1st half

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins could end long playoff droughts while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are well below .500. These aren’t the NFL standings anyone envisioned before the season. It’s not unusual for each NFL postseason to have a few new faces. Seven of the 14 playoff teams each of the last two seasons hadn’t reached the postseason the previous year. What makes this season stand out is that several playoff contenders are relevant for the first time in several years.

Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN’s hockey team. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will also do some games during the season. The 33-year-old Subban played 13 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. He scored 467 points in 824 regular-season games, including 115 goals. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013 with the Canadiens and reached the 2017 Stanley Cup finals with the Predators as well as being a three-time NHL All-Star selection.

EXPLAINER: World Cup host Qatar relies on desalination

WASHINGTON (AP) — World Cup host Qatar is among the world’s most water-stressed countries. It’s a problem the tiny, wealthy Persian Gulf emirate has largely paid its way out of thanks to expensive technology known as desalination that makes seawater drinkable. The country that’s normally home to 2.9 million people receives less than four inches of rain per year on average and has no surface water. Qatar will increase its water supply by 10% during the World Cup when an expected 1.2 million people will descend on the country.

LeBron hurt late in Clippers’ 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points and eight rebounds before leaving the court gingerly with less than five minutes to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers said James felt discomfort in his left leg. He appeared to be experiencing pain in his groin. Paul George scored 29 points as the Clippers extended their recent domination of their arena roommates with their ninth consecutive victory over the Lakers. The Clippers still haven’t lost to the Lakers under coach Tyronn Lue, who took over in October 2020.

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the New York Knicks 112-85 after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach. Durant beat the Knicks for the 13th straight time. His rebounds and assists were both season highs, and his usual scoring extended a streak that is the longest since Jordan opened the 1988-89 season with 16 consecutive games of 25 points. New York’s basketball rivalry remained no rivalry at all, with the Nets beating the Knicks for the eighth straight time.

Bills QB Josh Allen to miss practice, listed day to day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott says Josh Allen will miss practice because of an injury to his throwing elbow, but the star quarterback could play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. McDermott wouldn’t reveal the severity of the injury and stuck mostly to an opening statement in which he referred to Allen as being day to day. If Allen can’t play, the Bills would turn one of the NFL’s best offenses over to backup Case Keenum. Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

