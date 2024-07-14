AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:53 p.m. EDT

Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia delayed after crowd issues

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Video posted on social media showed fans jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background. A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside.

Spain wins record fourth European Championship title by inflicting another painful loss on England

BERLIN (AP) — Spain has won a record fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory as England’s painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on. Oyarzabal slid in to poke home Marc Cucurella’s cross just when the game at Berlin’s Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time after the latest show of resilience by England at the tournament. Substitute Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams’ opener in the 47th from 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal’s pass.

Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana taken by Cleveland Guardians with top MLB draft pick

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft when three players from Wake Forest were selected in the top 10. A former cricket, rugby and soccer player who came to the United States to play baseball for Oregon State, the 21-year-old hit .407 with 28 homers and 66 RBIs this season. Baseball’s top pick this year had a slot value of $10,570,600 under the bonus pools system that began in 2012. Cleveland had the top pick for the first time since the draft began in 1965, winning a weighted lottery in December despite having a 2% chance.

Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon by beating Novak Djokovic and now owns 4 Slam titles at age 21

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s final for the second year in a row to collect his fourth Grand Slam title at age 21. Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in front of a Centre Court crowd that included Kate, the Princess of Wales. A year ago, Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets for the title at the All England Club. This one was much easier for the Spaniard and gave him his second major championship in a row after last month’s French Open. He won his first Slam trophy at the 2022 U.S. Open as a teenager. Djokovic was denied in his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th major overall.

Novak Djokovic vows to get better after losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is vowing to get back to work after being outplayed by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final less than 1 1/2 months after knee surgery. Djokovic said Sunday he plans to contend for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and a record 25th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. He lost to Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Djokovic also was beaten by Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon final. The 37-year-old from Serbia is 23-7 without a title this season; Sunday marked his first appearance in a final in 2024.

Lionel Messi looks to lead Argentina to record 16th Copa America title in duel with Colombia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final. It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacoby Jones, a star of Baltimore’s most recent Super Bowl title run, has died at age 40

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones has died at age 40. Jones’ 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history. The Houston Texans were Jones’ team for the first five seasons of his career. They announced his death on Sunday. In a statement released by the NFL Players Association, his family said he died at his home in New Orleans. A cause of death was not given. Jones played from 2007-15 for the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He made several huge plays for the Ravens during their most recent Super Bowl title season, including that kick return.

Yankees, Orioles both score 3 in the ninth. After all that chaos, Baltimore leads the division by 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles prevailed in a wild ninth inning in which each closer allowed three runs. The Orioles beat the Yankees 6-5 and took a one-game lead over New York atop the AL East. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run double to win the game. An error by shortstop Anthony Volpe with two outs kept Baltimore’s winning rally going. Then left fielder Alex Verdugo misplayed Mullins’ line drive and turned it into the winning hit. New York lost for the 18th time in its last 26 games. The Orioles had dropped five straight after the Yankees took the first two games of the series.

Harry Hall chips in for birdie from 45 feet on the 3rd playoff hole to win the ISCO Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Harry Hall chipped in for birdie from 45 feet on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISCO Championship for his first PGA Tour title. The 26-year-old Englishman closed with a 3-under 69 to get into the playoff with Matt NeSmith, Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair and Rico Hoey. They finished at 22-under 266 at Keene Trace. Hall scrambled for par on the par-4 18th on the first extra hole, driving well left into long grass, hitting into a greenside bunker and blasting out to a foot. He stayed alive when NeSmith missed an 8-foot birdie try. On the next trip down 18f, Hall, NeSmith and Coody all missed birdie putts, with NeSmith the closest. Hall ended it on the 209-yard, par-3 ninth.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark score 17 each as Fever beat Lynx 81-74

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, Aliyah Boston had a double-double and Caitlin Clark finished with 17 points with six assists to help the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-74. Boston scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds and had four blocks for the Fever. Clark set up Boston for a layup before Samuelson fed Boston for another layup to give the Fever a four-point lead with 2 minutes to go. Clark and Mitchell combine to make 6-of-6 free throws from there to seal it. Alanna Smith had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Minnesota (16-8). Bridget Carleton tied her career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Napheesa Collier (foot) missed her fourth consecutive game.

