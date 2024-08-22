AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:51 p.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the New York Jets’ starters won’t play in the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night. Coach Robert Saleh announced his decision Thursday, a day after the Jets’ joint practice with the Giants. Rodgers said Tuesday he didn’t have a preference as to whether he played in the game, which will be the Jets’ final dress rehearsal leading into the regular-season opener at San Francisco on Sept. 9. That will mark the first game action for the 40-year-old Rodgers since he tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets last year.

Mariners fire manager Scott Servais in midst of a midseason collapse

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners fired manager Scott Servais on Thursday with the team in the midst a two-month collapse that included squandering a 10-game lead in the division and slipping to the fringes of playoff contention in the American League. The team tabbed former Seattle catcher Dan Wilson to take over for Servais. The decision came on the heels of a disastrous 1-8 road trip that dropped the Mariners to 64-64 after being 13 games over .500 in mid-June. The Mariners trail Houston by five games in the AL West and are 7 1/2 back in the wild-card standings. Servais was 680-642 in charge of the Mariners.

Chiefs make Creed Humphrey NFL’s highest-paid center with 4-year, $72 million deal, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Creed Humphrey have agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension that makes him the highest-paid center in NFL history, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract had yet to be signed. Humphrey will be guaranteed $50 million. The numbers of the contract outpace the total value of the five-year, $60 million deal the Saints signed with Erik McCoy and the $42 million that was guaranteed Frank Ragnow on his four-year, $54 million contract with the Lions.

Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to leading BMW Championship

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Bradley went from sweating whether he would get to the BMW Championship to taking the lead at Castle Pines. He had to wait all of Sunday afternoon at the PGA Tour playoffs opener before getting the 50th and final spot in the BMW Championship field. He was feeling a lot more peaceful at Castle Pines and it showed. He made six birdies for a 66 and was in the lead. Hideki Matsuyama was one shot behind and on the 18th hole when play was suspended by lightning in the area. Xander Schauffele shot 69 and Scottie Scheffler shot 71.

Charley Hull shoots 67 to lead wind-swept Women’s British Open. Nelly Korda is one back

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Charley Hull rolled in a 6-foot putt on No. 18 for the last of her six birdies to shoot 5-under 67 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s British Open. It is the year’s fifth and final major in the female game and being staged at the home of golf. Hull is seeking her first major title and has plenty of high-profile company at the top of the leaderboard after a day when gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) played havoc with the best female golfers in the world. Top-ranked Nelly Korda birdied her last two holes to join fellow major champion Ruoning Yin of China on 4 under.

Expanded college football playoff field provides more opportunities for bettors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Missouri and Tennessee typically aren’t confused for Georgia and Ohio State when it comes to college football’s powers. Those teams are more in the conversation thanks to the expansion of the College Football Playoff field from four to 12 teams. That has given hope to more teams to be in the running for the national championship. Westgate executive vice president for race and sports operations Jay Kornegay said such schools are attracting noticeable attention as bettors search for value wagers.

Eagles acquire wide receiver Jahan Dotson from NFC East rival Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks from the 2025 draft. Dotson was a first-rounder out of Penn State in 2022. He is one of several high draft picks from the previous regime under Ron Rivera who did not look to be part of the long-term plan moving forward with new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn. Washington’s first-round selections in 2023, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, and 2021, linebacker Jamin Davis, have also been buried on the depth chart.

NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft

The National Women’s Soccer League and its players have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that eliminates the draft, guarantees all contracts, provides for parental leave and childcare benefits and promises more money to players. The deal extends the current contract with the NWSL Players Association by four years to 2030. The minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030. It includes a base salary cap but also includes a revenue-sharing model that could increase the cap even more. It has no maximum salary. Mental health services and mental health leave policies will be broadened, and charter flights will be allowed for up to six legs per season. Team medical and training staffs will also increase.

Browns enter make-or-break 3rd season with QB Deshaun Watson following suspension, shoulder injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s first two seasons with the Browns have been one big incompletion. The team is counting on that to change in Year 3. Due to an 11-game suspension and season-ending shoulder injury, Watson has played in just 12 games since Cleveland acquired him from Houston in a trade in 2022. The Browns mortgaged their future to get Watson, signing him to a $230 million contract that hasn’t paid off for anyone but the quarterback. The 28-year-old has not played yet this preseason, and his absence has only raised questions about whether he can get back to the Pro Bowl form he had exhibited with Houston.

Kirk Ferentz and WR coach suspended for recruiting violation, will miss No. 25 Iowa’s opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes’ opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting a player. Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said the suspension of Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr was self imposed. Seth Wallace, assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was named assistant head coach in January and will fill Ferentz’s role for the game against the Redbirds. Ferentz is beginning his 26th season at Iowa, where his 196 wins rank third all-time among Big Ten coaches.

