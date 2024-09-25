AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:47 p.m. EDT

Mets and Braves to play doubleheader on Monday after forecast washes out rest of pivotal series

ATLANTA (AP) — The last two games of the pivotal series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather. New York, Atlanta and Arizona are battling for the last two NL wild cards. Heading into the day, the 87-70 Mets were in the second spot, a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks and a full game better than the 86-71 Braves. The last two games of the three-game set, originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, will be made up as a doubleheader Monday in Atlanta. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m., with the second starting 40 minutes after the last out of the first.

As an era ends, the city that was home to the Oakland A’s comes to grips with their departure

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics already have carved out Jekyll-and-Hyde legacy as one of Major League Baseball’s most successful and sad-sack franchises with nine World Series titles and 19 seasons of futility punctuated by 100 or more losses. Now, legions of A’s fans view the team as the sport’s most treacherous under the ownership of billionaire John Fisher, an heir of the family that founded The Gap in 1969 — one year after the A’s moved to Oakland, California, from Kansas City, Missouri. As the A’s close out 57 seasons in Oakland before moving to Sacramento and then Las Vegas, it’s heralding the end of an era that’s crushing a community’s soul.

UNLV QB to sit out season after agent says $100,000 promised for transfer has not been paid

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka has decided to sit out the rest of the undefeated team’s season because of a dispute over a $100,000 NIL payment that was promised but never paid after he agreed to transfer to the Rebels last winter, Sluka’s agent told The Associated Press. Sluka’s announcement came in a social media post. The Rebels are 3-0 led by the Holy Cross transfer, who can preserve his last year of college eligibility by not playing in any more games.

Parkinson’s diagnosis came after Favre began struggling with his right arm, he tells TMZ Sports

Brett Favre told TMZ Sports that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in January after he began having trouble using his right arm and was unable to hold a screwdriver steady. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback disclosed he has the disease Tuesday as part of his testimony to a congressional committee about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi. Favre revealed the diagnosis to TMZ Sports in late August but didn’t give the outlet permission to report it until after the congressional hearing. Favre said he suspected something was wrong when he started having trouble with his right arm.

LeBron and Bronny James are already scrimmaging with Lakers ahead of historic father-and-son season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and son Bronny James are already scrimmaging with the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers during voluntary offseason workouts. JJ Redick and his new coaching staff are already planning and discussing the moment early in the new season when a father and son will share an NBA court for the first time. The specifics of that historic day aren’t set yet, but Redick shares the basketball world’s anticipation of the chance to watch the top scorer in NBA history playing alongside the Lakers’ new second-round draft pick. Redick sees only positive aspects in pairing the duo on the court.

College football picks: Georgia-Alabama showdown not as consequential with 12-team CFP but still big

The biggest games of the college football regular season are not quite as important as they used to be. No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama on Saturday in a monster showdown of two Southeastern Conference superpowers. Now that the College Football Playoff includes 12 teams, the consequences for losing regular-season games are not as great, but the games still can be.

Lewandowski scores his 7th goal to give Barcelona its 7th straight win in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski was on target again and Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season. Lewandowski scored his seventh goal in as many matches and Barcelona won its seventh in a row in the league by defeating Getafe 1-0 at home. The triumph gives Barcelona its second-best league start ever, equaling the seven victories it also earned at the start of the 2017-18 season. The Catalan club won eight straight to start the 2013-14 season. Barcelona has outscored its opponents 23-5 in its first seven games this season. It has a four-point lead over defending champion Real Madrid.

Adam Scott hopeful of ending 21 years without playing on a winning Presidents Cup team

MONTREAL (AP) — Adam Scott is running out of time to experience winning at the Presidents Cup. And it has been a long time. This is his 11th time playing for the Internationals. The 44-year-old Australian has yet to be on the winning side. Scott still feels confident as ever that this is the year to end the drought. He likes the youth and the vibe this week at Royal Montreal. The matches start Thursday with five fourballs matches. The Americans are under a different kind of pressure. Tony Finau says no one wants to be the team that ends the winning streak.

MLB playoffs approach with Judge vs. Ohtani as an enticing Fall Classic possibility

The Major League Baseball playoffs are approaching and a Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge matchup in the World Series looms as an enticing October possibility. The rooting interests of baseball fans vary widely but there’s little doubt MLB and television executives are drooling over the potential matchup between two of the top sluggers of this generation. Ohtani recently became the first player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in one season while Judge is up to 56 homers.

‘We’re not robots:’ Son Heung-min is the latest top soccer player to raise concerns over schedule

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is the latest soccer star to publicly raise concerns over the number of games players are being asked to play. The South Korea international says there is a “massive” risk of injury to players in the face of the demands being placed on them. His comments come after Manchester City midfielder Rodri said last week that players were close to taking strike action. Days later, Rodri sustained knee ligament damage. Rodri has ligament damage in his right knee, City say, but has not given a time frame for his potential absence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.