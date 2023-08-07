AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:45 a.m. EDT

England advances over Nigeria on penalty kicks despite James’ red card at the Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England won despite a red card that ejected star Lauren James to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup. The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, leaving Nigeria on the verge of winning a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time. But European champion England won the shootout 4-2, missing only one attempt. England became the title favorite after the defending champion U.S. team was eliminated Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. But England struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria’s defense.

Anderson, Ramírez facing multi-game suspensions as MLB sorts out discipline following wild brawl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago’s Tim Anderson and Cleveland’s José Ramírez could be facing multi-game suspensions for fighting and triggering a benches-clearing scuffle during Saturday’s game between the White Sox and Guardians. Major League Baseball is expected to announce discipline on Monday, and both teams are expecting to be without the infielders for an extended period. Ramírez decked Anderson with a punch after the two squared off near second base. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol. All are facing some kind of penalty.

Column: It’s not conference realignment. It’s consolidation and no one is safe in the dash for cash

Conference realignment should be called college football consolidation because that’s what’s happening. Recent history suggests few are safe from being the next to get squeezed out. And even if your school makes the cut it can come with a cost. What was once a Big Six in major college football conferences became a Power Five and is now down to four after the Big 12 and Big Ten, motivated by a dwindling pool of television network dollars, carved up the Pac-12 over the course of about 36 hours last week.

Guardiola has won the treble and now Man City manager is aiming for 4 Premier League titles in a row

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is still not satisfied after finally transferring domestic dominance to Europe by winning the Champions League last season. He wants to build on his club’s historic treble of trophies. Guardiola had completed his ultimate mission by conquering Europe with City but has made it clear that his ambition to achieve more remains as strong as ever. And there are new boundaries for him to break ahead of the new season. He can become the first manager to win four straight Premier League titles. That is something even Alex Ferguson could not do during his dominance with Manchester United. The question is how fierce a challenge City will face from its rivals.

Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women’s World Cup with pride after a long career

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Megan Rapinoe wanted a different finish for her final Women’s World Cup. Even with the disappointing conclusion, she was grateful for her wildly successful run with the U.S. national team. Rapinoe’s World Cup career ended in the Round of 16, when the United States lost to Sweden on penalties after a scoreless draw. The outspoken 38-year-old announced last month that this would be her last international tournament. She teared up as she spoke to reporters after the match. She missed her penalty, as did teammates Kelley O’Hara and Sophia Smith.

Messi sparkles again on free kick with tying goal, Inter Miami beats FC Dallas in shootout

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lionel Messi scored on another mesmerizing free kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami. The tying tally led to a victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game. Messi’s goal in the 85th minute was reminiscent of the game-winner in his Inter Miami debut. Both were on free kicks from just outside the penalty box in the waning moments, each sneaking past the goalkeeper into the upper corner of the net. The victory in the round of 16 sent Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup quarterfinals against the winner between Charlotte FC and Houston.

Bob Marley’s daughter is lauded as the ‘fairy godmother’ of the Jamaican women’s team

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley is the “fairy godmother” of the Jamaican players at the Women’s World Cup. Cedella Marley has been a tireless advocate and fundraiser for the Reggae Girlz and helped rescue the team after it was disbanded in 2008. Now the work has paid off. Jamaica is in the round of 16 at the World Cup, in just the team’s second appearance in the tournament. The Reggae Girlz play Colombia on Tuesday night in Melbourne, Australia.

The Minnesota Twins are opening a gap in the AL Central. Can they finally end their postseason skid?

There’s been a sense all season that whoever wins the AL Central will be the weak link in the American League playoffs. The Minnesota Twins would probably take issue with that. The Twins have opened a bit of distance between themselves and the mediocrity that is the rest of their division. After four straight victories, they lead Cleveland by 4 1/2 games. Of course, any postseason appearance for the Twins includes a fair amount of baggage at this point. Minnesota has lost a staggering 18 consecutive postseason games.

Simone Biles is trying to enjoy the moment after a two-year break. The Olympic talk can come later

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not getting ahead of herself in her return from a two-year break. Biles dominated at the U.S. Classic, winning by a full five points in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old says her focus is trying to enjoy the moments as they come and not get ahead of herself. Biles added she’s in a good place both mentally and physically but stressed she isn’t ready to talk about the 2024 Paris Games. Up next for Biles is the U.S. Championships in San Jose in late August.

Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work. The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what’s left on Karlsson’s contract. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.

