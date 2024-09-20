AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:44 a.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani surpasses 50-50 milestone in spectacular fashion with a 3-homer, 2-steal game

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has become the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season. He did it by going deep three times and swiping two bags on Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Ohtani hit is 49th homer in the sixth inning, his 50th in the seventh and his 51st in the ninth. He finished 6 for 6 with 10 RBIs while becoming the first player in big league history to hit three homers and steal two bases in a game. The Japanese superstar reached the second deck in right-center on two of his three homers at LoanDepot Park.

Joel Embiid signs 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. NBA All-Star, Embiid and the 76ers reached a three-year, $193 million extension with a player option for the 2028-2029 season, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms have not yet been announced. Embiid broke his own news early Friday morning when he posted a photo on Instagram of him signing a contract alongside team owner Josh Harris.

Rodgers sparkles in his first home start since his injury to lead Jets to 24-3 win over Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in a superb homecoming performance, New York’s defense was dominant and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots. Rodgers started his first game at MetLife Stadium since leaving just over a year ago with a torn Achilles tendon in New York’s opener. He finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD tosses to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as the Jets ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots. Breece Hall ran for a score for New York. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in April, made his NFL debut late in the game.

Analysis: Injuries already piling up, forcing teams to turn to the next man up

Injuries already are accruing across the NFL, knocking several star players out and forcing teams to turn to backups and reserves. Everyone has to be ready because “one play away” is more reality than a cliche in football. The best teams at the end of the season often are the ones who have the depth to overcome injuries early on. The inactives read like a Pro Bowl roster. Russell Wilson hasn’t made his debut for Pittsburgh because of a calf injury sustained in the preseason. Jordan Love went down with a knee injury in Green Bay’s season opener. Miami lost Tua Tagovailoa for at least four games and possibly longer after he suffered his fourth concussion in five years.

Why does Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 feat resonate so much in baseball?

Among the roughly 23,000 men who played played Major League Baseball over the past century-and-a-half, none had a season with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases — until now. Shohei Ohtani became the first 50-50 player on Thursday when the Los Angeles Dodgers star hit his 50th and 51st home runs and stole his 50th and 51st bases.

Young stars Yamal and Wirtz shine in Champions League but with mixed results

Two of the world’s most exciting young players shone on club soccer’s biggest stage but with mixed fortunes. Teenager Lamine Yamal’s goal couldn’t prevent 10-man Barcelona from falling to a 2-1 defeat at Monaco in the Champions League and bringing an end to its perfect start to the season. It took Florian Wirtz less than five minutes to score on his Champions League debut. Wirtz also netted another as Bayer Leverkusen romped to a 4-0 win at Feyenoord. Europa League winner Atalanta had a penalty saved in a 0-0 draw with Arsenal. Atlético Madrid beat Leipzig 2-1 and Benfica topped Red Star Belgrade 2-1. Brest’s first-ever appearance in European competition ended in a 2-1 win over Sturm Graz.

Guardians pushing unexpected season into postseason, will have chance to end Series title drought

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are taking an unexpected season into the postseason. Cleveland clinched one of the AL’s six playoff spots Thursday with a 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Minnesota Twins. It was the team’s MLB-leading 42nd comeback victory and second straight in extra innings. Under first-year manager Stephen Vogt, Cleveland has been atop the AL Central since April and become one of the season’s biggest surprises. Vogt had never even filled out a lineup card before spring training. But he’s brought a young team closer together and the Guardians will head into October looking to end the longest active World Series title drought dating to 1948.

Dodgers clinch 12th straight playoff berth on Shohei Ohtani’s historic night

MIAMI (AP) — In what has become a fall custom, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the playoffs. The Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive postseason berth Thursday with a 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on the same night that star slugger Shohei Ohtani homered three times and stole two bases to become the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. The magic number for the NL West-leading Dodgers to clinch the NL West dropped to six. They hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in their pursuit of the NL’s No. 2 seed.

Diana Taurasi closes out what could be final home game of her 20-year career

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi tired to address the Phoenix Mercury crowd, but was interrupted. They wanted her to play one more year. Taurasi hasn’t announced whether she will or not, marking Thursday night’s game against Seattle as the potential final at home of her 20-year career. The Storm spoiled Taurasi’s night with an 89-70 win, but did little to diminish what she accomplished during an unparalleled career. If this is the end, Taurasi leaves as a six-time Olympic medalist, three-time WNBA champion and the league’s all-time leading scorer. The Mercury’s season will continue with a best-of-three playoff series against Minnesota, but there’s no guarantee she will return for another home game.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese change the WNBA’s landscape, and its future

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The impact of this year’s transformational WNBA season can be found anywhere one looks. Sold out arenas became the norm. Television ratings helped expand the fan base. The continual record-breaking quests of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson and others emerged as part of routine conversations. Social media posts spurred sometimes heated debates about everything from basketball to culture. Yes, Year 1 of the Clark & Reese Show has been unlike anything the league has ever seen and with the playoffs looming, the final chapter is still unscripted. It’s just what the league needed.

