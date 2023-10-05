AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:42 p.m. EDT

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

CHICAGO (AP) — Fearsome Chicago Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus has died at 80. The team said in a statement that he died Thursday. Citing his family, the team said Butkus died in his sleep at his home in Malibu, California. Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind. Despite a short career in which he retired at 31, Butkus came to define his position. He later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

Joel Embiid decides to play for USA — not France — in Paris Olympics

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has told USA Basketball that he intends to play for them at the Paris Olympics. Embiid let the federation and managing director Grant Hill know of his decision this week and revealed it publicly Thursday. USA Basketball does not plan to name its team until the spring of 2024, but if healthy, Embiid would seem certain to have one of the 12 spots on the squad that will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr.

Billy Eppler quits as Mets general manager, three days after David Stearns was hired above him

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler quit as New York Mets general manager three days after David Stearns was hired above him as the team’s first president of baseball operations. Eppler said he wanted to give Stearns a clean slate. Eppler was hired in November 2021 and lasted less than two years in the job. The manager he hired, Buck Showalter, was fired Sunday by owner Steve Cohen, who said Stearns wanted to hire his own manager. The Mets had a record payroll this year but faded to fourth place in the NL East.

Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing school for $130M for wrongful termination

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department. The announcement by Chicago-based attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter on Thursday comes nearly three months after Fitzgerald was suspended and then fired after 17 years. Webb said that Fitzgerald would also be seeking additional money for “infliction of emotional distress,” future lost income and punitive damages. He said the suit in Cook County Circuit Court is against the university and its President Michael Schill.

‘Dancing On My Own’ singer Calum Scott says he’ll perform for Phillies if they win the World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — British singer Calum Scott says he’ll visit Philadelphia and perform his pop hit “Dancing On My Own” if the Phillies win the World Series after the song resurfaced as their postseason anthem for the second straight year. Scott said there were talks with the Phillies last postseason about a performance, but his world tour put any plans on ice. His calendar is open and he’s rooting for the Phillies to go all the way. Philadelphia starts an NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

Calm Carter keeps getting on base for Rangers. Bochy wonders if the kid even realizes he’s in majors

Evan Carter hasn’t been overwhelmed since jumping right into the playoff chase with the Texas Rangers. The speedy young outfielder just keeps getting on base. Carter reached base in seven of his eight plate appearances while Texas swept Tampa Bay in the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Texas plays at Baltimore in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday. Carter made his big-league debut on Sept. 8, only 10 days after his 21st birthday. He hit .306 with five homers in 23 regular-season games.

Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host soccer’s 2034 World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — If Saudi Arabia could have designed a process for choosing future World Cup hosts, it might look similar to what FIFA has unveiled for the 2030 and 2034 men’s soccer tournaments. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation has become the favored candidate to host in 2034. It could be the only one given the short-notice bid demands. A key decision fell Saudi Arabia’s way Wednesday when FIFA added South America to team with Europe and Africa around a sole bid for World Cup 2030. That meant only Asia and Oceania federations can bid for 2034. Saudi Arabia and perhaps only Australia.

Hadley battling for a PGA Tour card again and opens with 64 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chesson Hadley is battling for a PGA Tour card for the third straight year. At least he has a little more time on his side and a swing change that is coming together. Hadley played a clean round for an 8-under 64 in the Sanderson Farms Championship. That gives him a one shot lead over Brandon Wu and Henrik Norlander. Ludvig Aberg of Sweden was happy enough with a 67. He’s still a little tired from making his Ryder Cup debut last week at Marco Simone outside Rome. Aberg missed three short birdie putts on the back nine.

Hyo Joo Kim shoots 64 in Texas to take 2-stroke lead in The Ascendant LPGA

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim took the first-round lead Thursday in The Ascendant LPGA, breaking away at Old American with a back-nine birdie run in a 7-under 64. Kim, the 28-year-old South Korean player ranked No. 7 in the world, had a two-stroke lead over Azahara Munoz of Spain, Sofia Garcia of Paraguay and Yu-Sang Hou of Taiwan. Sarah Kemp of Australia and American Marina Alex followed at 67. Kim had eight birdies and a bogey in her afternoon round. After a bogey on the par-3 11th, she birdied Nos. 13-16 and parred the final two. The five-time LPGA Tour winner has eight top-10 finishes this season without a victory.

Utah QB Cam Rising details extent of knee injury in radio interview, says he still hopes to play

Utah quarterback Cam Rising told a radio station in Salt Lake City that the knee injury he suffered during last season’s Rose Bowl damaged multiple ligaments and he is still hoping to play this season. Rising is a two-year starter who has led Utah to the last two Pac-12 titles. He detailed the extent of his injury on ESPN 700 in Salt Lake City. Rising says he tore his meniscus and three ligaments, including his anterior cruciate. The 18th-ranked Utes won their first four games before falling last week at Oregon State.

