AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:42 a.m. EDT

Brown scores 25, Celtics spoil Embiid’s return in 121-87 win

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87, spoiling the return of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. The Celtics tied the series at one game apiece as the Eastern Conference semifinals series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points, connecting on six of Boston’s 20 3-pointers. Derrick White and Marcus Smart added 15 points apiece. Jayson Tatum played most of the game in foul trouble and was held to seven points. Boston ratcheted up its defense and limited a 76ers team that hit 17 3-pointers in its Game 1 win to just 6 of 30 from beyond the arc on Wednesday.

Middleton calls Correa ‘a cheater’ after fanning shortstop

CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball, closing out a 6-4 victory Wednesday night for the White Sox against the Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the time of the scandal. He called Correa “a cheater.”

Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two others also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn. Churchill Downs, in a statement, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.

Knicks’ Brunson, Hart turn press conference to press comedy

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have turned press conferences into press comedy. The New York Knicks teammates have been doing postgame interviews together in the playoffs. They were college teammates at Villanova who’ve been reunited this season in New York. Brunson is the straight man, looking alternatively annoyed and amused as Hart sits next to him while feasting on his postgame snack. Chicken wings one night, pizza another. They aimed part of their routine at their college coach after a victory over Miami in Game 2 on Tuesday night, calling out Jay Wright for not coming to their games.

Rodgers bonding with Jets teammates in Big Apple spotlight

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago and pondering his future while many speculated about his next move. Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates. The four-time NFL MVP has been participating in voluntary practices this week. Rodgers has also been to Madison Square Garden three times since joining the Jets while taking in a Rangers playoff game and two Knicks games. The four-time NFL MVP was formally introduced by New York last Wednesday after acquiring him from Green Bay.

Griner back to work on and off court after whirlwind trips

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner balanced the start of the Phoenix Mercury’s training camp with consecutive trips to the East Coast. The WNBA star attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, returned to the Arizona desert for basketball practice, then went to New York for the Met Gala. The added exposure Griner has gotten since being detained for nearly 10 months in Russia has given her a larger platform for activism. Griner will continue to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has teamed with an organization to help bring home Americans still being detained abroad.

Rangers dealing with disappointment heading into offseason

The New York Rangers are still dealing with disappointment as they head into the offseason after a first-round exit from the playoffs. After a run to the Eastern Conference final last year, there were high expectations coming into this season. The Rangers finished third in the Metropolitan Division after topping 100 points for the second straight year. The Rangers were built to win now, especially after midseason trades that saw them add veteran forwards Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as fourth-liner Travis Motte. The Rangers head into the summer with questions about the team makeup, decisions on free agents and possibly the status of coach Gerard Gallant.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson charged with sexual battery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was briefly jailed on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a restaurant in late February. Online court records show that 22-year-old Jackson Mahomes was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was released on Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance, a judge set another court date for May 11. His lawyer said in a statement that the court prohibited him and his client from commenting. The investigation stems from accusations against Jackson Mahomes regarding an alleged Feb. 25 incident at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

New Mexico St player to AP: ‘I can’t put my trust in people’

Two former New Mexico State basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates spoke about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. In an interview with The Associated Press, Deuce Benjamin described himself as angry, distrustful and isolated. Former teammate Shak Odunewu says he hopes he and Benjamin will have the strength to move forward. The players sued the school, their former coaches and three former teammates. They say the teammates sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions and when they took their complaints to coaches and authorities, those people did nothing.

Clash of styles as Allardyce’s Leeds plays Guardiola’s City

Sam Allardyce has swept back into English soccer with a big smile and some even bigger assertions. Now it’s time for “Big Sam” to back up all the talk and save Leeds from relegation in the Premier League. His four-game mission starts with perhaps the toughest assignment possible in English soccer. A trip to defending champion and title favorite Manchester City with little preparation time will be a tester for Allardyce but he says he is looking forward to the challenge. The game at Etihad Stadium promises to be a clash of style and require a backs-to-the-wall effort from Leeds against a team that has won 14 of its last 15 matches.

