AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:40 p.m. EDT

The Atlantic Coast Conference has voted to add Stanford, California and SMU next year. The move provides a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creates a fourth super conference in major college sports. The additions make the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership and footprint westward. Starting in August 2024, the ACC will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports. The Pac-12 will be left with just two members, Oregon State and Washington State.

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales. Miquel Iceta, acting minister of culture and sport, announced the move. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the recent Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days while it investigates so the Spanish decision will have little immediate effect. Spain is looking to remove him independently of the FIFA process. Rubiales is the president of the Spanish Football Federation and a vice president of UEFA. He ended a week of silence after the panel’s decision by insisting the kiss was consensual.

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be at least one American man in the U.S. Open quarterfinals because two will face each other in the fourth round. Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton each made it to the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time with victories on Friday and will meet on Sunday. Paul eliminated No. 21 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, and Shelton got past Aslan Karatsev of Russia. Another man from the United States, 2022 semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, reached the fourth round in New York for the fourth consecutive year. Winners on the women’s side included Iga Swiatek, Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Muchova.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs know winning consecutive Super Bowls is a tough task. They’ll have plenty of familiar foes and some new ones standing in their way of a repeat. The NFL’s road to Las Vegas starts next Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions after their latest championship banner is revealed high above Arrowhead Stadium. No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs from winning two in a row three years ago.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The arrival of Aaron Rodgers and their appearance on the HBO show “Hard Knocks” made the New York Jets the talk of the NFL preseason. They are a hot topic among bettors as well. The Jets have had the most money bet among AFC teams at BetMGM and the most tickets in the AFC East. Caesars Entertainment lists the Jets as its biggest financial liability. They trail only the Cincinnati Bengals in number of betting tickets written on them to win the Super Bowl and are behind only the Philadelphia Eagles on the amount wagered.

The Power Five has been whittled down to a Super Four in college sports. The Pac-12 was the victim. Beyond dollars moving from one bank account to another it’s hard to see the overall benefits, but the most destructive round of conference realignment at the highest levels of college sports appears to be over — at least for the near future. The ACC now joins the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC as the super conferences of college sports, all with at least 16 members by August 2024.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — As Georgia goes for an unprecedented three-peat in college football, those who’ve done it before can provide some useful perspective. Larry Farmer was part of three straight national championship teams at UCLA in the early 1970s. He says looking up at all those banners in Pauley Pavilion made it clear that second place was acceptable in Westwood. Denis Potvin was captain of the New York Islanders when they captured four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early ‘80s. He says it’s important to establish good leadership among the players, someone who can set the tone for their teammates.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Mack Brown is calling out the NCAA for dragging its heels on the case of transfer wide receiver Devontez Walker, who has not yet been ruled eligible. Walker, the Tar Heels’ presumed No. 1 receiver, transferred from Kent State, where he played two seasons after a year at North Carolina Central. NCAA rules generally allow players to transfer freely once. Brown said Walker enrolled at UNC in January, just days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers for evaluation on a case-by-case basis. The NCAA denied the waiver for Walker to play immediately and UNC appealed. The Tar Heels open the season against South Carolina on Saturday night.

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone vividly remembers the poise and confidence a 16-year-old Jasson Domínguez displayed when he watched him take batting practice at the team’s academy in the Dominican Republic in 2019. Four years later, the highly touted prospect is set to make his major league debut Friday night against the Houston Astros after the switch-hitting outfielder and another promising youngster, catcher Austin Wells, were called up from the minors when rosters expanded.

The biggest question when Micah Parsons entered the NFL two years ago was where he was best suited to play. After spending a spectacular rookie season shifting between off-ball linebacker and defensive end, Parsons has found a home as an elite edge rusher and was chosen as the top defensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press. Parsons got five first-place votes and was picked on all nine ballots to come in first ahead of 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald came in third, T.J. Watt was fourth and Myles Garrett fifth.

