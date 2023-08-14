AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:38 p.m. EDT

Dominican authorities investigate Rays’ Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list. The move will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”

Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ sues to end Tuohys’ conservatorship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL tackle Michael Oher has filed a petition in a Tennessee probate court saying the couple he thought adopted him actually remain his conservators. Oher accuses Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him nearly two decades ago by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The petition filed in Shelby County Probate Court asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he’s owed with interest and damages. The Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side” was based on Oher’s relationship with the Tuohys.

Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The 28-year-old Cook joins a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million. Cook has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons, but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings.

Patriots sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to 1-year, $4 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move. The person says the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. After being drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State in 2016, he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016. He was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award. He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards and 12 TD catches.

Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25. Michigan, Ohio State next

Georgia begins its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines received two first-place votes. Michigan’s Big Ten rival, Ohio State is No. 3, with one first-place vote. Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason rankings since 2009, and LSU starts at No. 5. This is the second time in program history 2008 Georgia has been preseason No. 1.

James Harden calls 76ers President Daryl Morey a liar and says he won’t play for his team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden appears determined to sever ties with the Philadelphia 76ers after the star guard called team President Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event at China. Harden’s comments came almost seven weeks after he picked up his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for this season and then promptly said he wanted to be traded. Harden said that “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part.” The 76ers had no immediate comment. A 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP, Harden has tried to force his way off his third team in three years.

Spain nervous ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinal, a match against tournament stalwart Sweden

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has never before advanced this far into the Women’s World Cup and makes its first appearance in the semifinals against powerhouse Sweden. The Tuesday match in Auckland, New Zealand is the first appearance in the semifinals at a major tournament for Spain since the 1997 European Championships. Sweden, meanwhile, is ranked second in the world and playing in its fifth tournament semifinal. The Swedes were runners-up in 2003 and have finished third three times at the Women’s World Cup. Sweden lost to Canada in the gold medal match of the Tokyo Olympics.

IIHF rules in favor of the Flyers, saying Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov has a valid NHL contract

The International Ice Hockey Federation has ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers by agreeing that Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov had a valid NHL contract for the upcoming season. Fedotov signed with the Flyers in May 2022 and was planning to play last season in North America. Instead last summer his agent said Fedotov was taken to a remote military base in northern Russia. The Flyers as a result tolled his contract to the 2023-24 season. Last month CSKA Moscow announced signing Fedotov to a two-year KHL contract. Hockey’s world governing board determined it to be a breach of international transfer regulations.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. is approaching a new power-and-speed frontier – the 30-60 club

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to create an entirely new club for baseball’s top power-and-speed threats. Acuña stole his 55th base Sunday night in Atlanta’s 7-6 loss to the New York Mets. The star outfielder also has 26 home runs. No player has ever reached 30 homers and 60 steals in the same season. Rickey Henderson came close to starting the 30-60 club. He had 28 homers and 87 steals in 1986 with the New York Yankees, then 28 homers and 65 steals when he won MVP honors with Oakland in 1990.

For Tyronn Lue, this trip to the Basketball World Cup was a long time coming

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tyronn Lue has waited a long time for this trip. He was supposed to have the USA Basketball logo on his chest on foreign soil in 1997. He was starring as the point guard at Nebraska and got picked to represent his country at the men’s 22 and under world championships in Australia. But a nagging right leg injury flared up and he got sent home. Now 26 years later Lue, the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, is wearing the USA logo overseas. He’s part of the coaching staff that will guide the U.S. men’s team through the Basketball World Cup in Manila starting later this month.

