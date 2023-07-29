AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:37 p.m. EDT

Savannah DeMelo’s ability to speak Portuguese may help US in critical Women’s World Cup match

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Savannah DeMelo was a surprise addition to the U.S. roster for the Women’s World Cup because she had never played for the national team. Now DeMelo has two starts at the tournament while fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle gets up to speed following a knee injury. The Americans play Portugal on Tuesday to wrap up the group stage and need a victory. DeMelo may be able to help with more than her play. She learned Portuguese from her dad, who is from the country and played soccer there. DeMelo has dual citizenship.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first time since returning from a toe injury, sending a 442-foot drive over the wall in center field in the third inning against Baltimore. The two-run shot gave the New York Yankees a 3-2 advantage. Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the first. Judge was hitless since returning Friday, although he drew three walks in that game. He hit a towering flyout in his first plate appearance Saturday. Then he connected off Tyler Wells two innings later.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Jimmy Graham offers several reasons why he could be a playmaker again for the New Orleans Saints. Graham is 36 years old and was out of football last year. But the veteran tight end says he’s still 6-foot-7 and is feeling “better than ever.” Graham says he also returns to the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and “something to prove.” Graham says he was shocked and hurt by the Saints’ decision to trade him in 2015 but has longed to return to a place he calls home. He says he told his agent last year that if he didn’t retire as a Saint, he wasn’t going to play football again. The Saints signed Graham on Tuesday.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team’s next two games so she can focus on her mental health. The 6-foot-9 center became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year. She is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. Griner’s impressive individual season hasn’t translated to success for the Mercury, who have a 6-17 record and fired Vanessa Nygaard earlier in the season.

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Chasing his first PGA Tour victory Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open. Hodges had a 20-under 193 total at the TPC Twin Cities to break the tournament 54-hole mark of 195 set last year by Scott Piercy. Hodges led at 8 under after the first round and a record 15 under after the second. J.T. Poston was second after a 66. Defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67. Hodges’ best finish in 64 prior events was a tie for third at The American Express in 2022, the only other time he has led or shared the lead after 54 holes.

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier has carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day. The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament which became a major in 2013. Boutier’s closest challenger is Nasa Hataoka of Japan who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67. Minjee Lee of Australia and Brooke Henderson of Canada are joint-third, a shot behind Hataoka.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is working his way back to football relevancy following an underwhelming fourth season that was cut short by a torn ACL in his right knee last December. Murray’s expected to miss at least a few games of the upcoming season while he continues to recover. He watched Saturday’s practice at State Farm Stadium in a gray hooded sweatshirt and long black sleeve over his entire right leg. His impending return is a hot topic at Cardinals camp, but Murray says he has no timetable.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is not offering any apologies for the move he made last weekend at Pocono that caused Kyle Larson to hit the wall and let Hamlin sail on to victory. Hamlin says NASCAR’s point system encourages the aggression he showed. Larson agrees that the point system encourages aggression but says it makes the driver on the losing end of it even more angry. Larson will try for a sweep of the year’s Richmond races on Sunday. He won there in April.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Veterans Eugénie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard have revived France’s Women’s World Cup hopes with a goal each in a 2-1 win over Brazil to give Les Bleues the lead in Group F. Le Sommer scored her 90th international goal to extend her national record with an emphatic header in the 17th minute that gave Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia little chance. Debinha equalized in the 58th, finishing off a quick passing movement into the area, controlling the ball with the outside of her leg then firing in a right-footed shot. Renard, who doubtful to start after picking an injury in the opening game against Jamaica, clinched the win in the 83rd with a powerful header.

