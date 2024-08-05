AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:36 p.m. EDT

Simone Biles caps Paris Olympics ‘Redemption Tour’ with one last medal — silver in floor routine

PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Simone Biles didn’t get the golden sendoff she hoped. Biles earned silver in the floor exercise finals on Monday after a routine that included a couple of costly steps out of bounds. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade became the first gymnast to beat Biles in a floor final in a major international competition, posting a score of 14.166 that finished just ahead of Biles at 14.133. It was Biles’ 11th Olympic medal. Jordan Chiles, a longtime friend of Biles, earned the bronze.

Boxing group answers some questions but raises many more about tests on Imane Khelif, Lin Yu-ting

PARIS (AP) — The International Boxing Association has raised new questions while struggling to answer others at a shambolic news conference about the opaque gender tests that led the Olympics-banned governing body to abruptly suspend Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting from last year’s world championships. The decision has fueled online abuse against the women during the Paris Games. During the news conference Monday in Paris, IBA CEO Chris Roberts claimed the Olympic committees of Algeria and Taiwan wrote letters to the IBA asking them not to disclose information about the boxers. What information the IBA did reveal about the tests wasn’t flattering to the banished governing body.

After water quality concerns canceled test runs, Olympic triathletes plunge into the Seine for relay

PARIS (AP) — Olympic triathletes plunged into the Seine River when the mixed relay event got underway after organizers said the bacteria levels in the long-polluted Paris waterway were at acceptable levels. Organizers on Sunday night made the decision to hold the event Monday morning with swimming legs in the Seine. The plan to hold the swimming portion of the triathlons and the marathon swimming events in the Seine was an ambitious one. Swimming in the river has, with some exceptions, been off-limits since 1923 because it has been too toxic.

Emotional Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers as his 3-year-old son recovers from rare medical issue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup after missing eight games to be with his ailing 3-year-old son who is out of danger after a serious medical diagnosis. After an initial diagnosis proved incorrect, Maximus Freeman was found to have Guillain-Barre syndrome. It’s a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system. Freeman says his son is back home and learning to walk again. The All-Star first baseman cried at times in describing what he called a “heartbreaking” ordeal. He says his son is expected to fully recover over time.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis breaks pole vault world record in gold-medal performance at Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Armand “Mondo” Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record Monday night at the Olympics, clearing 6.25 meters (20 feet, 6 inches) to cap his second straight gold-medal performance on the sport’s biggest stage. Duplantis cleared the mark on his third and final try. It marked the ninth time the Louisiana-born 24-year-old, who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, has broken the record, but the first time at the Olympics. Duplantis last broke the record April 20 in China. America’s Sam Kendricks won the silver medal and Emmanouil Karralis of Greece took the bronze.

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions

PARIS (AP) — Olympic boxer Imane Khelif says the wave of hateful scrutiny she has faced over misconceptions about her gender “harms human dignity.” She called for an end to bullying athletes after being greatly affected by the international backlash against her. The Algerian athlete spoke about her tumultuous Olympic experience on Sunday night in an interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press. Khelif also expressed gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, for standing resolutely behind her while the banned former governing body of Olympic boxing stoked a furor around her participation in Paris.

Jim Harbaugh: ‘I do not apologize;’ Coach again denies knowing about Michigan sign-stealing scheme

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says he has no reason to apologize. The former Michigan coach continued to deny having any knowledge of an impermissible-scouting operation that triggered an NCAA investigation into his program last year. Harbaugh left Michigan two weeks after he led the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997. Michigan is expected to soon receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to the sign-stealing scheme. Harbaugh could face a Level 1 violation. He says he believes in owning up to mistakes, but did nothing wrong in this case.

Damar Hamlin says his ‘mind is free’ a year after resuming football following near-death experience

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The passage of time has allowed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to gain perspective and grow in confidence a year after he resumed playing football following a near-death experience. Hamlin tells The Associated Press that his mind, spirit and soul are free in no longer feeling hindered by fears of going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field, as happened to him during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2, 2023. The 26-year-old’s focus is now on making the Bills’ roster for a fourth season since being selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Chiefs make Harrison Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made the game-winning field goal in Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory two years ago, has agreed on a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Butker announced the deal on X, saying: “There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!” ESPN reported that Butker is receiving a $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed.

Jim Harbaugh has best track record of 8 new head coaches but Morris has better shot at playoffs

At least one NFL team with a new coach has reached the playoffs every year since the 2006 season. DeMeco Ryans took over in Houston last year and led the Texans from worst to first in the AFC South. With AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. leading the way, the Texans advanced to the divisional round. In 2022, a record five first-year coaches guided their teams to the playoffs. Eight teams enter this season with a new man in charge. Of those eight new head coaches, Jim Harbaugh has the proven track record to make the most immediate impact with the Los Angeles Chargers.

