AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:32 p.m. EDT

American sweep! Team USA wins all 5 matches in the opening session of Presidents Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — The Americans have dominated the Presidents Cup and the opening session at Royal Montreal was no different. They swept the first day for the third time in Presidents Cup history. Scottie Scheffler had a few feisty moments with Tom Kim. Xander Schauffele delivered some big shots late in his match and Keegan Bradley put the finishing touches on the fourballs sweep. The last time the Americans swept the opening session, they went on to an 11-point victory. The Internationals are tying to avoid losing for the 10th straight time. They couldn’t buy a putt on the back nine.

Athletics bid emotional farewell to Oakland Coliseum that they called home since 1968

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Manager and former Oakland outfielder Mark Kotsay fought tears as the Athletics bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Coliseum they’ve called home since 1968, complete with all its quirks like plumbing problems and rally possums. Also those stray cats who helped inspire Hall of Famer Tony La Russa’s former Animal Rescue Foundation. Longtime supporters and kids alike stole away from work or school to be at the park for the matinee finale against the Texas Rangers. Kotsay says he will treasure this for the rest of his life.

Shorter games, more running, more action. Two years in, MLB’s rule changes have provided a jolt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Major League Baseball is thriving two years after introducing sweeping measures to make the game more exciting. The decision to introduce a pitch clock, ban defensive shifts and limit throwovers has produced a more compelling product for fans. Attendance is up 11% over 2022. Younger fans are buying more tickets and watching more games than they were five years ago. The increased popularity of content creators around the game has also introduced baseball to a new audience.

Attorneys tweak $2.78B college settlement, remove the word ‘booster’ from NIL language

Three weeks after being asked to modify a $2.78 billion deal that would dramatically change college sports, attorneys redefined the word “booster” in the plan. They hope that will satisfy a judge’s concerns about the landmark settlement designed to pay players some of the money they help produce. As expected, the changes did not amount to an overhaul but the hope is that it will clear the way for U.S District Judge Claudia Wilken to give the agreement preliminary approval. The replacing of the term “booster” is designed to better outline which sort of deals will come under scrutiny.

7 Mountain West schools agree to stay, steadying the conference amid realignment

Seven Mountain West schools have agreed to remain in the league amid overtures by the Pac-12 and other conferences to lure away more of its teams. The move comes after the Pac-12, which was reduced to just two teams after last summer’s realignment, announced two weeks ago that four Mountain West teams would join the league in 2026. Utah State then agreed to join earlier this week. The seven remaining Mountain West schools signed a memorandum of understanding to stay, including Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming.

WNBA semifinals feature marquee players, a finals rematch and teams looking for first titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Star power, a quest for a three-peat and two franchises looking for their first championships highlight the WNBA semifinals that begin Sunday. League MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in a WNBA Finals rematch from last season while Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun take on Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx in the other series. The Aces are looking to become the first team since the Houston Comets to win three titles in a row. New York is looking for its first WNBA championship. Minnesota was the dominant team last decade winning four titles in a seven-year span from 2011-2017. They haven’t reached the Finals since 2017. Connecticut has reached the championship round twice since the Lynx’s run, but lost each time.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been instrumental in 3-0 start, even without his usual production

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about everyone seems to be concerned about Travis Kelce’s production except the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s because they are 3-0 heading to the Chargers this weekend, and the four-time All-Pro tight end remains a big reason why. Rather than piling up catches and yards, though, Kelce has become a de facto decoy on offense. And as he continues to demand double- and even triple-teams from defenses, wide receiver Rashee Rice and backup tight end Noah Gray have started to get open more. Rice had 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown last week in Atlanta as he continued his torrid start to the season.

Judge tosses lawsuit against congressman over posts about man not involved in Chiefs’ rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit against Tennessee U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett over social media posts falsely accusing a man of being one of the shooters at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl victory rally. U.S. District Judge John Broomes this week said the case shouldn’t be handled in plaintiff Denton Loudermill Jr.’s home state of Kansas. Loudermill’s attorneys say they’ll refile in Washington, D.C., where Burchett was when he sent the posts. Loudermill was briefly handcuffed in the chaos that followed the deadly shooting but was never charged. Associated Press calls and emails to Burchett’s attorneys were not immediately returned Thursday.

Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB

Daniel Ricciardo has been fired by Red Bull Racing and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson. Ricciardo knew at the Singapore Grand Prix it was likely his final F1 race. The team manipulated the finish to allow the Australian to set the fastest lap of the race on what was likely the last lap of his career. Ricciardo won eight races over 14 seasons, with his final victory coming at Monza in 2021 when driving for McLaren. He was bought out of his McLaren deal after the 2022 season, and he was hired to return to Red Bull as a team ambassador.

Florida man files a lawsuit to prevent Ohtani’s 50th HR ball from going to auction

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is seeking a temporary injunction to stop Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball from going to auction, saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it. Max Matus’ representatives say caught the Los Angeles Dodgers star’s historic 50th home run ball before Chris Belanski stole it from him. Goldin, a New Jersey-based auction house, now has possession of the ball and plans to auction it off online on Friday. Matus’ filing also requests a court order declaring that he is entitled to the ball and requests a jury trial on his claims.

